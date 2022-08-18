Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck announced the investigation into a theft from the sheriff’s office evidence room. According to a release, the sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police are investigating the theft, which was approximately $25,000 in cash. The release states that...
wymt.com
Perry County Sheriff gives update on looting following the flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Since the flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, there have been several reports of looters ravaging what is left of people’s homes across Perry County. “We realized that not everybody is decent people and that’s what we had here, people not being decent and looking out for their neighbors and just taking advantage of people when they’ve just lost everything, they’ve had you know, trying to steal what little bit they do have left,” said Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle.
wymt.com
Ky. sheriff’s office receives anonymous donation of K9 body armor following Floyd Co. shooting
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Jessamine County only has one K9 officer, and his name is Macho Man. As the only K9 officer in the county, he handles many different tasks. Some tasks include drug detection or suspect tracking. For a K9 unit, extra protection is always helpful. Jessamine County...
clayconews.com
Former Manchester Man Charged on Clay Arrest Warrant in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY (August 23, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson along with shift Sgt. John Inman arrested Troy Junior Wagers, JR age 37 of Corbin early Saturday morning August 20, 2022 at approximately 2:37 AM. The arrest occurred off West Cumberland...
mountain-topmedia.com
Pike man jailed on attempted rape, strangulation charges
SHELBIANA, Ky. — A Pike County man is in jail facing a number of charges related to an alleged drunken rampage. State troopers were called Sunday night just before midnight to the Greasy Creek home of 41-year-old Robin Pettit. Family members told police that Pettit drank an entire bottle of liquor, then got into a quarrel with his mother and sister. The women say at one point, Pettit strangled his mother and tried to put his hands down his sister’s pants.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested Following Discovery Of Woman’s Body
A man out of Norton was arrested on a murder charge, following the discovery of a woman’s body on Saturday. Officers with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Petrey Street, in Norton, over a report of an unresponsive woman. The 61-year-old was found...
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office conducting traffic safety checkpoints
The sheriff's office said they will focus on roads that have had a large amount of injuries from crashes.
q95fm.net
One Man Injured, One Arrested Following Shooting
A man out of Martin County is now in jail on a felony assault charge following a shooting. A trooper with the Kentucky State Police was called to a home on Route 292 at Lovely on Thursday evening. Upon his arrival, 30-year-old Kenneth Mollette is said to have surrendered without incident.
1039thebulldog.com
Floyd County Coal Company and dust sampler company both indicted
A Floyd County mining company and certified coal dust sampler have been indicted on charges of falsifying coal dust data. Last week a Federal Grand Jury indicted Black Diamond Coal for felony submitting a false record, and sampler Walter Perkins for felony making false statements. The indictment alleges they intentionally...
wymt.com
Missing woman found in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Laurel County Sheriff shared a release about a missing woman in the area. Stormi Maxey. 25, was last seen off Walton Road in London on August 22 around 8 p.m. The Laurel County Sheriff’s office said she was found safe Tuesday afternoon....
clayconews.com
BROWN COUNTY, OHIO MAN ARRESTED, ASSORTMENT OF DRUGS, CASH, FIREARM, LOCATED AND SEIZED DURING LSO WELLFARE CHECK/INVESTIGATION AT RESIDENCE OFF KENTUCKY 312 IN LAUREL COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor (case officer) along with interdiction unit Landry Collett, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Brian France, and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested James William Edwards age 41 of Mount Orab, Ohio early Friday morning August 19, 2022 approximately 6:17 AM.
wymt.com
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing woman. 60-year-old Beverly Couch was last seen on Laurel River Road around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said Couch is mentally handicapped. The Sheriff’s Office did not have a picture of Couch....
q95fm.net
One Man Dead Following Single-Vehicle Crash
Authorities with the Powell County Dispatch confirmed the death of one person following a crash on Saturday morning. The crash is said to have taken place on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County. The crash had both lanes of traffic temporarily closed down, but they were opened...
wymt.com
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Wise County, one man arrested
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death in Norton. Around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, officials got a call of an unresponsive woman at a home on Petrey Street. Officials found a 61-year-old woman in the home. She was taken to...
clayconews.com
COMPLAINT OF THEFT IN PROGRESS LEADS TO ARREST IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY
MANCHESTER, KY (August 20, 2022) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is reporting via social media that on Wednesday, August 11th, 2022 at approximately 10:50 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson and Deputy Whitehead arrested Terry Jones, 52 of Charlie Sizemore Road.
clayconews.com
Man Wanted on Warrants of Arrest found with Methamphetamine, Taken into Custody at Safety Checkpoint in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Albert Paul Chandler age 59 of Hopkins Cemetery Road, London early Friday morning August 19, 2022 at approximately 2:29 AM. The arrest occurred on KY 229 at the intersection of KY 1189 approximately...
wymt.com
Police searching for suspects who used stolen van in several crimes
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Officials with one sheriff’s office need your help to find a stolen van and some suspects they believe were involved in several burglaries or attempted burglaries in Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee. On the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, police released the flyer below...
mountain-topmedia.com
Man charged with murder after woman’s body found
NORTON, Va. — A Norton man has been arrested on a murder charge, after a woman’s body was found Saturday. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of an unresponsive woman at a home on Petrey Street, in Norton. A 61-year-old woman was found...
wymt.com
97% of water restored to City of Hazard water customers, mayor says
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini explained Tuesday morning how hard city crews and outside crews have worked to restore water to City of Hazard water customers. So far, 97% of customers have water. The mayor said two of the city’s main water lines exploded. ”Then at...
wpsdlocal6.com
Knott County road closure to affect traffic detoured from Perry County closure
JACKSON, KY — A week-long road closure in Knott County that began Saturday will affect traffic being detoured from the closure of KY 1087 in Perry County. The Department of Highways District 12 office in Pikeville closed KY 160 between KY 80 and KY 1087 for an emergency pipe replacement. They anticipate that the road will be closed one week.
