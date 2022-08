Parx Racing has been dark the last couple of weeks, but the Bensalem, PA track will return with a bang Monday. The Monday card features seven stakes for Pennsylvania-breds, and on Tuesday, the card will host three stakes, including the Grade 3 Smarty Jones. The 1 1/16-mile test for three-year-olds is the local prep for the Grade 1 Pennsylvania Derby September 24.

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO