ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Atlanta shooting – live: Suspect Raïssa Kengne appears in court as police probe why victims were targeted

The woman accused of shooting three people and sending offices into lockdown in midtown Atlanta on Monday has been denied bail.Raïssa Kengne, 34, appeared before a court in Tuesday afternoon accused of assaulting three people with a firearm and killing two of them, and was ordered to remain in detention.The first attack took place at Ms Kengne’s luxury condo complex, with a second bout of gunfire erupting minutes later at an office building four blocks away.Michael Shinners, 60, a building manager in Ms Kengne’s luxury condo complex, died at the scene, while Wesley Freeman, 41, who seems to have...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy