Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks That Could Deliver Monster Returns
Brookfield Renewable is poised for tremendous growth with the increased adoption of renewable energy. Innovative Industrial Properties is in a stronger position than some investors think. Medical Properties Trust could be set for a monster rebound. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Why Tesla's Falling Ahead of Its Stock Split
The Nasdaq fell on Monday, and Tesla shares led the way lower. The company boosted the price of its full self-driving technology. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Warren Buffett sees market downturns as an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks. Amazon has struggled in the current macroeconomic environment, but the company has a strong market presence in three high-growth industries. Amazon should see profitability accelerate as its cloud computing and ad businesses continue to grow. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
Got $2,500? These 2 Small-Cap Monsters Are Crushing Tesla Stock
It's often easier for small companies to grow faster than gargantuan ones like Tesla. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is gobbling up market share without contest. Veru could soon get a regulatory approval for a drug with massive sales potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
3 Tips for Surviving a Recession, According to Warren Buffett
We're not officially in a recession yet, but it could be on the horizon. While economic downturns are daunting, the right strategy can protect your money. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Social Security Is Due for a Huge Increase, but Will It Be Enough for You?
Next year's Social Security COLA will surely be the biggest in at least 10 years. Even so, you'll very likely need retirement savings as well. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Hypergrowth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Investors can keep their retirement goals on track by sticking with growing companies. The Trade Desk and MongoDB have strong growth engines that could make long-term investors great returns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Rev Up Your Portfolio
Crowdstrike is capitalizing from the massive rise of cybercrime. Next-generation cybersecurity like SentinelOne is becoming a must-have for enterprises. PubMatic’s resilience could persuade more investors to add the ad stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
The Invesco QQQ Trust will instantly park you in 100 companies, including some of the biggest fast-growing ones. Veeva is becoming a giant in helping companies get their work done and manage customer relationships. Block is building an ecosystem of dozens of fintech-related services. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.01 in 2023?
Shiba Inu skyrocketed 46,000,000% in 2021, and it's more than doubled over the past two months. Nothing short of perfect execution for a trio of catalysts would be necessary to send Shiba Inu higher. However, all signs continue to point to insurmountable headwinds standing in SHIB's way. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
Why GM Stock Dropped Today
General Motors plans to have its light-duty offerings all electric by 2035. The company has already committed to investing $35 billion to make the transition. GM reinstated its dividend, but only at a fraction of the previous level. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks That Can Help Investors Build Generational Wealth
The S&P 500 has generated an annualized return of 7.6% over the long term. CrowdStrike is the market leader in several verticals of the quickly-growing cybersecurity industry. Mastercard operates the third-largest card payments network in the world. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Privia Health Group, Inc.
Prev. Close $36.49 Div. (Yield) $0.00 (0.0%) 52-Wk Range $17.99 - $41.92 Avg. Daily Vol. 992,459. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Recent Community Commentary. Read the most recent pitches from players about PRVA. Leaderboard. Find the members with the highest scoring picks...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
Motley Fool
New Bull Market or Recession? 3 Tech Stocks That Will Thrive Either Way
Alphabet's near monopoly on internet search is the foundation for one of the best investments around. LiveRamp is highly profitable and participates in a growing market, so it could be poised for a rebound. Marvell Technology Group is riding tailwinds from data centers and 5G and should be insulated from...
Motley Fool
3 Little-Known Perks of a Costco Executive Membership Subscription
It's relatively easy to cover the cost of a Costco executive membership. With an annual cashback reward of 2%, an executive membership can easily pay for itself. Executive membership offers more than access to a Costco warehouse store. It also provides discounts and rebates on products and services from third-party companies.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Dividend stocks have a storied history of long-term outperformance. These three supercharged income stocks make for genius buys following a greater-than-30% plunge in the Nasdaq Composite. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Motley Fool
Could This Crypto Skyrocket After Its Rebranding?
EOS is attempting a rebrand after four years of stalled development efforts, high-profile lawsuits, and rancorous internal controversy. It will get rid of its previous development team, adopt a community-led blockchain protocol known as Antelope, and embrace Web3. EOS is now competing in a very crowded industry that includes market...
Motley Fool
Love Cash Flow? You'll Love MGM Resorts Stock
The recovery in Las Vegas has resulted in an abundance of cash for MGM Resorts. The company bought back over $2 billion in stock already this year. With Macao yet to ramp up after the pandemic, there should be more upside ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
3 Real Estate Moves You'll Regret Not Making in a Bear Market
Many investors fear bear markets, but they are one of the best times to score a deal. REITs and real estate stocks can offer tremendous exposure to the market at a fraction of the cost. Lower purchase prices increase rental returns, making bear markets a fabulous time to buy a...
Comments / 0