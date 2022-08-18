Read full article on original website
Related
q95fm.net
Eight People Arrested At Kentucky State Fair
At approximately 9:20 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP) received an initial report of a disturbance in front of the Midway Area on the Kentucky State Fair grounds. Subsequently, the Kentucky State Fair Board initiated a soft close of the fair out of an abundance of caution...
q95fm.net
One Man Dead Following Single-Vehicle Crash
Authorities with the Powell County Dispatch confirmed the death of one person following a crash on Saturday morning. The crash is said to have taken place on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County. The crash had both lanes of traffic temporarily closed down, but they were opened...
Comments / 0