ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County receives 15 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) has received over a dozen beagles that were recently rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. According to the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), approximately 4,000 beagles have been removed from the Envigo laboratory breeding facility due to multiple violations for such issues as inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food. Many of these dogs were bound for animal testing laboratories across the country.
click orlando
‘In desperate need:’ Sumter County animal shelter offering free adoptions
LAKE PANASOFFKEE, Fla. – Qualified adopters can adopt a shelter pet for free Saturday at Sumter County Animal Services. The shelter is hosting a Clear the Shelters event from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the shelter in Lake Panasoffkee. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach...
ocala-news.com
More residents share their thoughts, concerns on Ocala/Marion County’s development
Several more residents submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding Ocala/Marion County’s growth. “As a senior who has retired from busy and congested south Florida, I enjoy the friendly people and I appreciate access to our abundant natural areas that are a haven for wildlife like the endangered gopher turtle and the pileated woodpecker. All I see now is mass construction in the Ocala area, along with the destruction of areas with endangered wildlife. Our peaceful way of life is in peril. I’m afraid most of Florida is going to end up as an asphalt jungle,” says Ocala resident Janis Keller.
click orlando
Lake County commissioners consider plan to lower speed limit on CR-561 in Clermont area
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County commissioners are expected to move forward with a plan to lower the speed limit along County Road 561 in the Clermont area. Commissioners will be discussing the plan that calls for dropping the speed limit along the roadway from 55 to 45 mph.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says city is “nothing to be proud of”
I agree with the gentleman who submitted a previous letter about building here. There is nothing to do for seniors. Every place you look, another gas station is coming up, a car wash, what have you. State Road 200, OMG, that highway is a nightmare to get anywhere and the...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Wellness Community Garden to host ‘Replant Day’ on August 27
The Ocala Wellness Community Garden will host its next Garden Replant Day on Saturday, August 27. This weekend’s gardening event is free to attend and will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Ocala Wellness Community Garden, which is located at 2233 W Silver Springs Boulevard. During the event, participants will be planting fall seasonal seeds and tidying up the area.
ocala-news.com
Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals announces plans to build physical rehab hospital in SW Ocala
Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals has announced its plans to construct a 5.1-acre, 40,000 square-foot acute care physical rehabilitation hospital in southwest Ocala. Everest Rehabilitation Hospital Ocala will be located near the intersection of SW 27th Avenue and State Road 200. The facility, which will cost an estimated $24 million, will include contemporary art in each of its 36 private rooms, a 65-inch flat-screen television, and a private bathroom, according to a press release from Everest Rehabilitation.
WESH
Marion County election results
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page.
10NEWS
Florida mail carrier dies after getting attacked by dogs
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service has died after she was mauled by five dogs when her truck broke down along a North Florida road, deputies said. Putnam County Sheriff's deputies found 61-year-old Pamela Rock on the ground when they arrived at the scene...
villages-news.com
Cook at World of Beer nabbed while illegally riding moped on sidewalk
A cook at World of Beer in The Villages was nabbed while illegally riding a moped on the sidewalk. Nicholas Gene Darnell, 25, of Oxford, was riding the green moped shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday near the Oak Leaf Apartment Homes when he crossed all lanes of traffic on County Road 466 and began riding on the sidewalk, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake police want salaries on par with peers in neighboring communities
Lady Lake police officers – the second-lowest paid law enforcement officers in Lake County – sat down at the bargaining table Monday morning with town officials. Starting base pay for officers in Wildwood recently increased to $51,000, something that is loudly being trumpeted by the Wildwood Police Department as a recruiting tool. Starting pay is going up to $51,000 in Leesburg. The starting pay at the Belleview Police Department is $53,000.
villages-news.com
It’s the land of the free so let her keep the mural!
My name is Ethan Crouse. I am a born and raised Marion County resident. Down here in the south we do things a little different. The woman in question, rightfully bought and paid for her home, and her land. Therefore it is her God-given right to do with her home and her land as she very well pleases. IT’S HERS.
WCJB
Ocala Police are on the lookout for three women that stole money from people at multiple department stores
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are asking for help finding a group of organized thieves. On Tuesday, August 9, officers say three women went into the Ross Department Store on SW College Rd. They worked together to distract someone and then stole their wallet. Police say the wallet...
villages-news.com
Man riding bicycle without lights arrested with meth at fruit shipping company
A man riding a bicycle without lights at night was arrested with methamphetamine at a fruit shipping company. Bradley Craig McCormic, 32, of Wildwood, was riding the bicycle at about 11 p.m. Sunday near Jennings Citrus, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. His bicycle did not have a front or rear light.
WESH
Man charged after Leesburg woman found dead in laundry room
LEESBURG, Fla. — A man has been charged in the death of a Leesburg woman found on Aug. 8. Melissa Smith was found dead on the floor of a laundry room of a home in the 1200 block of Penn Street. According to Leesburg Police Capt. Scott Mack, "This...
African serval, 3 bears rescued, taken to Silver Springs sanctuary
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three bears and an African serval now call Forest Animal Rescue in Silver Springs home. “King” is a mid-sized African serval that was bred in captivity and sold to be a wild pet, according to the sanctuary. The person who bought King was unable to handle him and he began to […]
villages-news.com
Restaurant operator David Suleiman purchases Angler’s Club at Lake Sumter Landing
Restaurant operator David Suleiman has purchased the Angler’s Club at Lake Sumter Landing. The Angler’s Club, nestled atop Red Sauce at Lake Sumter Landing, was a favorite place for Gary Morse to dine with other top Villages executives. It remains a members-only restaurant, although the Morses reportedly stopped going there when their executive offices were moved several years ago to Brownwood.
WCJB
“If he ever hangs up his mayor hat, I’m going to hire him’: Mayor contributes to an active investigation
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - “If he ever hangs up his mayor hat, I’m going to hire him.”. On the night of August 13, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn participated in a ride-a-long with Ocala police officers. Around 10:30 pm that night, K9 Officer Roberson and Guinn responded to a...
ocala-news.com
Lillian Bryant Park and splash pad to close next week for scheduled repairs
The City of Ocala has announced that Lillian Bryant Park and its splash pad will be closed next week due to a gas line repair. The park, which is located at 2200 NW 17th Place, will close beginning on Monday, August 29 through Friday, September 2. Due to construction within the park and near the splash pad, the area will be closed to the public.
ocala-news.com
Manatee At Silver Springs State Park
This manatee was spotted while paddling through Silver Springs State Park. Thanks to Cindy Eldridge for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
