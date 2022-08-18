ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House: Updated boosters for adults, teens expected in a few weeks

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Peter Sullivan
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01F686_0hLx5DiX00

( The Hill ) — White House coronavirus response coordinator Ashish Jha said Wednesday evening that updated COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in “a few short weeks” for everyone over the age of 12.

“The vaccines that are coming in a few short weeks are specifically designed for the virus that’s out there, and I believe it’s going to be available and every American over the age of 12 will be eligible,” Jha said on “NBC Nightly News.”

Earlier in the week, speaking at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation event, Jha said the updated vaccines could be available in “early to mid-September.”

The new vaccines specifically target subvariants of omicron that are currently circulating, known as BA.4 and BA.5, in addition to the original virus, which is expected to make them more effective.

FDA approves $2.8m gene therapy treatment for rare blood disorder

The Food and Drug Administration instructed vaccine makers to make these updated vaccines at the end of June, and it will have to officially sign off on the new shots before they become available.

There remains a question of how many people will get the updated shots, given that uptake for boosters so far has lagged. Only about half of people with the first two shots got the first booster dose, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The CDC has not officially changed the definition of “fully vaccinated” to include boosters, despite some experts’ calls, but Jha stressed on Wednesday that “two shots is not enough.”

“People need at least three,” he said. That is because the virus has evolved, and protection from the initial vaccines wanes over time.

“Just like the flu vaccine where people need to get updated once a year, we probably need to continue to get updated with covid vaccines on an ongoing basis,” Jha said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Man accused of stealing over 20 pounds of meat, 30 packs of bacon in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Linwood man was arrested on Thursday and faces multiple charges after stealing over 20 pounds of meat and 30 packs of bacon, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release. Detectives with the DCSO Criminal Investigations Division concluded an investigation of multiple larcenies throughout Davidson County. The larcenies […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Ne White House#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#American#Nbc Nightly News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
FOX8 News

NC couple charged after baby found buried in yard, police say

ERWIN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina couple has been charged with murder after the body of their baby was found buried in their backyard, police said. Authorities in the town of Erwin said they’ve charged Dustin VanDyke, 28, and Gracie Riddle, 18, with first-degree murder, news outlets reported. The two appeared in court Monday […]
ERWIN, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County neighbors fighting to stop new construction

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — With houses on top of houses and developments going up left and right, Davidson County leaders are changing lot size rules to slow down development. On Monday, county commissioners approved changing the minimum lot size in watershed areas from half an acre to one acre. In non-watershed areas, the lot […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

What role will Trump have in the future of American politics?

(WGHP) — Since he improbably won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, Donald Trump has been a unique focus of attention not just in America’s national politics but most certainly within Republican Party politics. Some of Trump’s support has waned over these past six years, but he is still working to be a major […]
POTUS
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
57K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy