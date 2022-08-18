Is your house ready for the new school year? How to create a back-to-school ‘Command Center’ at home

(WGHP) — Amy Pepin helps busy parents realize they can have an organized home.

Getting ready for school is all about anticipating what is coming. Being organized means that you have thought about what the needs of your family are and have planned for how you can create a structure to handle it all.

The Command Center is a place that you designate in your home to hang backpacks, store shoes, post the family calendar, keep important papers, and drop keys or pocket goodies.

To create a Command Center in your home, choose one large wall or find a space that can be broken up into zones. Most importantly, this should be a high-traffic area for your family and make sense for the flow of your home.

You will need:

1. Hooks for jackets, backpacks, purses, sports bags

2. Bulletin board for papers you don’t want to forget about

3. Wall calendar to keep everyone on the same page

4. Pocket system. Each driver in your family needs a pocket. This keeps keys and wallets off your kitchen counter

5. Place for shoes

6. Place for Mail

You can find more information on Amy’s services on her website. You can also join Amy’s newsletter for updates and get her free Closet Color Coordinating guide as a PDF

