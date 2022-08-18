ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Is your house ready for the new school year? How to create a back-to-school ‘Command Center’ at home

By Cambridge Cunningham
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBf2Y_0hLx5Cpo00

(WGHP) — Amy Pepin helps busy parents realize they can have an organized home.

Getting ready for school is all about anticipating what is coming. Being organized means that you have thought about what the needs of your family are and have planned for how you can create a structure to handle it all.

The Command Center is a place that you designate in your home to hang backpacks, store shoes, post the family calendar, keep important papers, and drop keys or pocket goodies.

To create a Command Center in your home, choose one large wall or find a space that can be broken up into zones. Most importantly, this should be a high-traffic area for your family and make sense for the flow of your home.

You will need:

1. Hooks for jackets, backpacks, purses, sports bags

2. Bulletin board for papers you don’t want to forget about

3. Wall calendar to keep everyone on the same page

4. Pocket system. Each driver in your family needs a pocket. This keeps keys and wallets off your kitchen counter

5. Place for shoes

6. Place for Mail

You can find more information on Amy’s services on her website. You can also join Amy’s newsletter for updates and get her free Closet Color Coordinating guide as a PDF

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Man accused of stealing over 20 pounds of meat, 30 packs of bacon in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Linwood man was arrested on Thursday and faces multiple charges after stealing over 20 pounds of meat and 30 packs of bacon, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release. Detectives with the DCSO Criminal Investigations Division concluded an investigation of multiple larcenies throughout Davidson County. The larcenies […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New School#The Command Center#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
FOX8 News

NC couple charged after baby found buried in yard, police say

ERWIN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina couple has been charged with murder after the body of their baby was found buried in their backyard, police said. Authorities in the town of Erwin said they’ve charged Dustin VanDyke, 28, and Gracie Riddle, 18, with first-degree murder, news outlets reported. The two appeared in court Monday […]
ERWIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
FOX8 News

Davidson County neighbors fighting to stop new construction

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — With houses on top of houses and developments going up left and right, Davidson County leaders are changing lot size rules to slow down development. On Monday, county commissioners approved changing the minimum lot size in watershed areas from half an acre to one acre. In non-watershed areas, the lot […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

What role will Trump have in the future of American politics?

(WGHP) — Since he improbably won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, Donald Trump has been a unique focus of attention not just in America’s national politics but most certainly within Republican Party politics. Some of Trump’s support has waned over these past six years, but he is still working to be a major […]
POTUS
FOX8 News

Porta potty tanker flips, shuts down exit ramp in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash Monday morning has closed the exit 14 ramp of westbound I-440 that merges to northbound I-87 for more than three hours. Raleigh police said the crash took place around 4:40 a.m. The ramp was initially expected to reopen at 6:30 a.m., but as of 8 a.m., the exit […]
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
57K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy