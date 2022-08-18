ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Giveaways and more: Cornerstone Kroger reopening celebration

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d5sLV_0hLx3dOt00

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati/Dayton Division of Kroger will be celebrating the grand re-opening of the Cornerstone Kroger with giveaways and activities.

According to Kroger, the remodel of the store is a $1.9 million investment that includes a new culinary kiosk, upgraded deli, floral, meat and seafood, frozen and dairy departments, and an upgraded Starbucks.

From August 19 to 21, shoppers are able to participate in giveaways, product samples and more. Kroger said that the first 300 customers to arrive at 7 a.m. on Friday will receive a $10 Kroger gift card.

Moeller Brew Barn to open in Dayton

Other activities and giveaways are as follows.

Friday, August 19

  • 8 a.m. — Ribbon cutting ceremony
  • 10 a.m. — Jim Scott, retired personality from 700WLW
  • 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Circus performers
  • $10 Kroger gift card for the first 300 shoppers
  • Giveaway for tickets to Lawrenceburg Speedway, Cincinnati Museum, Cincinnati Zoo, Straight No Chaser at the Taft Theater, Cincinnati Reds Basket

Saturday, August 20

  • 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Circus performers
  • Good Wipes for the first 300 shoppers
  • Giveaway for tickets to Lawrenceburg Speedway, Cincinnati Museum, Cincinnati Zoo, Straight No Chaser at the Taft Theater, Cincinnati Reds Basket

Sunday, August 21

  • 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Circus performers
  • Bischoff cookies for the first 300 shoppers
  • Giveaway for tickets to Lawrenceburg Speedway, Cincinnati Museum, Cincinnati Zoo, Straight No Chaser at the Taft Theater, Cincinnati Reds Basket
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
Travel Maven

This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy

Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati Zoo#Cincinnati Reds#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Centerville#The Cornerstone Kroger#Cincinnati Museum#The Taft Theater
WDTN

Xenia man sentenced for raping child babysat by his family

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 25-year-old Xenia man was sentenced Monday for raping a child. Timothy Hagler was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the rape of a child under 10, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office. According to court documents, Hagler repeatedly sexually assaulted a child between 2017 and […]
Travel Maven

Visit America's Largest Candy Store in Ohio

This massive candy store has been providing sweets, treats, and chocolates from its giant wholesale retail space for over 68 years and it is definitely bucket list worthy. A trip to b.a. Sweetie Candy Company makes for a fun-filled day of mini golf, candy shopping, and ice cream, keep reading to learn more about this epic local landmark.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Seafood
WDTN

Ohio man smuggled drugs into jail; Endangered inmates, staff

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – An inmate found comatose at the Belmont County Jail is facing two felony charges after smuggling drugs into his cell and endangering both staff and other inmates. Belmont County authorities say David Hancher-Palmer was found comatose in his cell on August 14 due to apparent drug exposure. Earlier that day, […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Woman arrested after child seen drinking alcohol at Butler Co. gas station

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was arrested after a child was seen drinking alcohol in a Butler County gas station. Police arrested 26-year-old Victoria Hampton on Friday, August 5 on an endangering children charge and contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a child charge in connection to the incident. Video shows a 6-year-old walking […]
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Ohio

If you love eating seafood but are still searching for nice restaurants that know how to properly prepare it then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: amazing seafood restaurants in Ohio that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already. All of these places are known for only serving high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. No matter what kind of seafood dishes you usually crave, you will most definitely find them at any of these restaurants. Also, all of these seafood places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy