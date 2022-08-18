Giveaways and more: Cornerstone Kroger reopening celebration
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati/Dayton Division of Kroger will be celebrating the grand re-opening of the Cornerstone Kroger with giveaways and activities.
According to Kroger, the remodel of the store is a $1.9 million investment that includes a new culinary kiosk, upgraded deli, floral, meat and seafood, frozen and dairy departments, and an upgraded Starbucks.
From August 19 to 21, shoppers are able to participate in giveaways, product samples and more. Kroger said that the first 300 customers to arrive at 7 a.m. on Friday will receive a $10 Kroger gift card.Moeller Brew Barn to open in Dayton
Other activities and giveaways are as follows.
Friday, August 19
- 8 a.m. — Ribbon cutting ceremony
- 10 a.m. — Jim Scott, retired personality from 700WLW
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Circus performers
- $10 Kroger gift card for the first 300 shoppers
- Giveaway for tickets to Lawrenceburg Speedway, Cincinnati Museum, Cincinnati Zoo, Straight No Chaser at the Taft Theater, Cincinnati Reds Basket
Saturday, August 20
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Circus performers
- Good Wipes for the first 300 shoppers
- Giveaway for tickets to Lawrenceburg Speedway, Cincinnati Museum, Cincinnati Zoo, Straight No Chaser at the Taft Theater, Cincinnati Reds Basket
Sunday, August 21
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Circus performers
- Bischoff cookies for the first 300 shoppers
- Giveaway for tickets to Lawrenceburg Speedway, Cincinnati Museum, Cincinnati Zoo, Straight No Chaser at the Taft Theater, Cincinnati Reds Basket
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 1