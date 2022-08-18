Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Denham Springs man killed in crash has organs donated to save others
DENHAM SPRINGS - A 26-year-old man was able to save more than one life after he was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash. State Police said the crash happened Friday, Aug. 5, shortly after 11:30 p.m. on LA 1019, east of LA 16 in Denham Springs. It ultimately claimed the life of 26-year-old Kyle Rowland and severely injured his girlfriend, Bale' Boudreaux.
wbrz.com
Overnight domestic incident leads to shooting off of Gardere Lane; one injured
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say one person was shot and injured near Gardere Lane overnight. According to officials, the shooting happened along Leake Avenue late Monday night, shortly before midnight. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting arose from a domestic incident, and one person was shot in the leg.
‘Domestic situation’ leads to shooting overnight near Gardere Lane, deputies say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot in the leg late Monday night after a domestic incident, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The shooting happened just before midnight Aug. 22 on Leake Avenue, off of Gardere Lane. Deputies reported “there was a...
wbrz.com
Deputies looking for suspect accused of shooting person in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are searching for a suspect they believe shot a person in Livingston Parish Monday morning. Tuesday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said there is an arrest warrant for Shelby Perritt's involvement in the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road.
wbrz.com
School bus involved in crash on N Sherwood Forest Drive; no serious injuries reported
BATON ROUGE - A bus carrying children to school was involved in a crash near a BREC park Monday morning. The wreck happened before 8:30 a.m. on N Sherwood Forest Boulevard near the North Sherwood Forest Community Park. The crash reportedly involved at least one other vehicle. Authorities said roughly...
27-Year-Old Kaitlyn Jones Died In A Deadly Car Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a deadly car crash in the 10,000 block of Airline Highway. The crash occurred when a Ford Driven by a 22-year-old struck a metal guardrail along with a concrete pylon. With minor injuries, the driver [..]
Unrestrained Louisiana Man and Woman Killed, Two Others Injured in Weekend Crash
Unrestrained Louisiana Man and Woman Killed, Two Others Injured in Weekend Crash. Louisiana – On August 21, 2022, Louisiana State Police confirmed that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, just after 9:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Bellevue Road near Pease Meadow Road. Holly Budd, 54, and Noel William Budd, 76, of Haughton Louisiana, were both unrestrained and died in this crash.
theadvocate.com
Passenger dies, driver goes to hospital in Airline Highway one-car crash, BRPD says
The passenger in a speeding vehicle that crashed on Airline Highway died and the driver was sent to the hospital in a one-vehicle wreck Saturday night, Baton Rouge Police said. The crash happened about 9:15 p.m., when the driver traveling south on Airline at high speeds lost control of his...
brproud.com
27-year-old woman dies in fatal speeding crash, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide Department are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday night on Airline Highway. According to BRPD, investigation shows a 2019 Ford Mustang was headed south on Airline Highway at high speeds, when the driver lost control of the vehicle around 9:00 p.m. The Mustang crashed into metal guardrails and then a concrete pylon.
brproud.com
Foot chase at local apartment complex ends with seizure of crack pipe and sawed-off shotgun
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a vehicle without a license plate while on patrol this weekend. The officer was in the area of Choctaw Dr. and Plank Rd. when a traffic stop was initiated and ignored by the driver of the vehicle.
Police search for 3 suspects accused of stealing thousands in cash from gas station in La.
According to police, on August 12, three males of an unknown age allegedly took about $6,000 dollars from the Sportsman's Paradise in Robert Louisiana
theadvocate.com
18-year-old killed in St. Francisville shooting Saturday night, West Feliciana Parish officials say
One person was killed in a St. Francisville shooting on Saturday night, the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said. James "Jackie" Johnson, 18, was shot in the 5100 block of Burnett Road, the Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Sheriff Brian L. Spillman said witnesses heard a gunshot and saw several...
theadvocate.com
Person arrested after allegedly firing shots at Baton Rouge police officers
A person who allegedly fired shots at Baton Rouge police officers early Monday has been arrested, according to authorities. Around 2:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a person at resident’s door in the 5900 block of Cadillac Street. The individual then began running and firing shots at officers, a BRPD spokesperson said.
Violent gas station robbery caught on camera, NOPD searching for suspects
NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for two suspects in a violent gas station robbery caught on camera. According to police, the two suspects pictured below entered the gas station at the corner of St Claude Avenue and Lizardi Street around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 20. The video shows...
Two people wounded in Sunday night Breaux Bridge shooting
The shooting happened when two groups of young men began arguing in a restaurant parking lot; both victims were treated and released.
wbrz.com
NAKAMOTO: Former sheriff's son implicated in massive drug bust, loses law enforcement job but avoids arrest
POINTE COUPEE - Sources confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit Tuesday that the son of former Pointe Coupee Sheriff Bud Torres was implicated in one of the largest drug busts in the parish's history — but he's avoided arrest so far. Last week, State Police touted the bust that...
wbrz.com
Man terrorizing Baton Rouge neighborhood Monday morning arrested after standoff with officers
BATON ROUGE - A man reportedly shot at police officers and ran away early Monday before being taken into custody in a nearby neighborhood. Baton Rouge police officers were called to the 5900 block of Cadillac Street after a homeowner called to say a man with a gun was banging on their door.
wbrz.com
Man arrested for drunk driving; going 130 mph on I-10
BATON ROUGE - A man was pulled out of his car and arrested Saturday after going 130 mph on an interstate and trying to outrun law enforcement officers. According to arrest documents, Deyvin Martinez was spotted driving an Infiniti on I-10 West in Ascension Parish at 6:30 a.m. going 130 mph.
houmatimes.com
HPD needs assistance identifying suspect vehicle involved in July shooting
The Houma Police Department would like to ask for the assistance of the public with identifying the persons and vehicles depicted in the attached video. This is related to the homicide that occurred near the intersection of Naquin and Main Street on July 1st, 2022. As seen in the video...
wbrz.com
Three teenagers arrested for burglarizing LaPlace home in July
LAPLACE - Three juveniles were arrested Tuesday for the burglary of a LaPlace home in July. St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said a homeowner woke up around 3:30 a.m. on July 13 and found three people wearing hoodies and masks in their house, going through their things. Reports...
