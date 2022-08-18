ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wbrz.com

Denham Springs man killed in crash has organs donated to save others

DENHAM SPRINGS - A 26-year-old man was able to save more than one life after he was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash. State Police said the crash happened Friday, Aug. 5, shortly after 11:30 p.m. on LA 1019, east of LA 16 in Denham Springs. It ultimately claimed the life of 26-year-old Kyle Rowland and severely injured his girlfriend, Bale' Boudreaux.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man and Woman Killed, Two Others Injured in Weekend Crash

Unrestrained Louisiana Man and Woman Killed, Two Others Injured in Weekend Crash. Louisiana – On August 21, 2022, Louisiana State Police confirmed that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, just after 9:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Bellevue Road near Pease Meadow Road. Holly Budd, 54, and Noel William Budd, 76, of Haughton Louisiana, were both unrestrained and died in this crash.
brproud.com

27-year-old woman dies in fatal speeding crash, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide Department are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday night on Airline Highway. According to BRPD, investigation shows a 2019 Ford Mustang was headed south on Airline Highway at high speeds, when the driver lost control of the vehicle around 9:00 p.m. The Mustang crashed into metal guardrails and then a concrete pylon.
theadvocate.com

Person arrested after allegedly firing shots at Baton Rouge police officers

A person who allegedly fired shots at Baton Rouge police officers early Monday has been arrested, according to authorities. Around 2:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a person at resident’s door in the 5900 block of Cadillac Street. The individual then began running and firing shots at officers, a BRPD spokesperson said.
wbrz.com

Man arrested for drunk driving; going 130 mph on I-10

BATON ROUGE - A man was pulled out of his car and arrested Saturday after going 130 mph on an interstate and trying to outrun law enforcement officers. According to arrest documents, Deyvin Martinez was spotted driving an Infiniti on I-10 West in Ascension Parish at 6:30 a.m. going 130 mph.
wbrz.com

Three teenagers arrested for burglarizing LaPlace home in July

LAPLACE - Three juveniles were arrested Tuesday for the burglary of a LaPlace home in July. St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said a homeowner woke up around 3:30 a.m. on July 13 and found three people wearing hoodies and masks in their house, going through their things. Reports...
