ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJHL

JCPD arrests alleged fugitive with VA Police help

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LniHS_0hLx2zXQ00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) investigators arrested a suspected fugitive on Monday with the help of Veterans Administration (VA) police officers.

Greeneville PD investigating pedestrian hit-and-run

According to a JCPD release, a man identified as Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia was spotted at a property on Dogwood Avenue by VA police. When VA officers tipped off the JCPD and assisted in his arrest, investigators say they discovered Felony Animal Abuse charges against Rose out of Tazewell County, Virginia.

Rose was arrested on Fugitive from Justice charges and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he awaited extradition as of Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Smyth Co. officials arrest truck driver wanted for homicide in Texas

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Texas man was arrested in Smyth County last week in connection to a homicide case in his home state. According to a release from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), deputies and Chilhowie Police officers located Daetwuan Rayvon Thompson, 29, who faced a homicide charge in Irving, Texas. Thompson […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Alleged meth sale in Hawkins County leads to murder charge

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County grand jury indicted a Mooresburg woman on several charges on Aug. 15, according to documents obtained by News Channel 11. The indictment stems from a June 2021 death investigation and alleges that Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, sold methamphetamine to Vicky Marie Lee, who later died from using the […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Warrant issued for suspect in Morristown hit-and-run that killed toddler

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A warrant has been issued for a man who police believe was behind the wheel during a hit-and-run that killed a Morristown toddler over the weekend. The Morristown Police Department has charged Walter Noe Mendez with leaving the scene of an accident involving a fatality. Police believe Mendez was driving a […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#City Police#Animal Cruelty#Extradition#Law Enforcement#Va Police#Veterans Administration#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Multiple SWVA agencies search overnight for missing hiker

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — The combined effort from over a dozen agencies in Southwest Virginia led to the rescue of a hiker who had been reported missing in the Konnarock area on Aug. 18. Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler revealed that the search began on Aug. 17, and deputies worked with Mt. Rogers Rescue and […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

Southwest Virginia Man Charged With Numerous Offenses After Leading Police On Three County Chase

A Southwest Virginia man is jailed after attempting to break into a woman’s residence in Abingdon Virginia, then setting fire to a neighboring house before leading authorities on a three county chase over the weekend. 33 year old Chandler Meade, of Meadowview, Virginia was finally apprehended after leading police on a chase through Washington, Sullivan and Johnson Counties. Chandler, allegedly set fire to a house and fled the scene into Sullivan and Johnson County where he was stopped with the aid of spike strips. Chandler is charged with two felony counts of arson, two felony counts of vandalism, breaking and entering, a firearms charge and felony eluding.
ABINGDON, VA
wvlt.tv

Man arrested after threatening dog with drill, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Corryton man was arrested Monday after threatening a dog with a drill, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. Chad Allen, 31, was arrested after officers responded to his home on several animal abuse calls, the report said. Officers said that when they arrived on scene, they saw Allen in his garage standing over a small white dog, which he then kicked.
CORRYTON, TN
WJHL

SCSO investigating ‘serious crash’ on Bloomingdale Road

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “serious crash” near the Bloomingdale and Arcadia communities. Deputies responded just before 5 p.m. to a crash in the 3000 block of Bloomingdale Road. The sheriff’s office says its Fatal Incident Reconstruction and Support Team is investigating the crash. No other information was […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Comptroller: Former Church Hill court clerk stole nearly $3,000 from city

Mayor, other city officials also misused city personnel and assets for personal use CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Church Hill’s former court clerk stole at least $2,941 from the city using a scheme the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office (TCO) says the city’s leadership must take steps to prevent in the future. An investigative report from TCO […]
CHURCH HILL, TN
WBIR

JCSO: 18-year-old on the run after stealing car was convicted in 2019 for killing couple in Mascot crash

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it was searching for an 18-year-old previously involved in some high-profile cases in East Tennessee. It said Mekiah Tre Davis, 18, was wanted on several misdemeanor and felony charges, and he is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to move between Morristown, Kodak, Sevierville and Knoxville, according to a release from authorities.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Hidden vault of county records found in Ashe St. Courthouse

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials discovered a literal ton of documents thought to be lost to time earlier this week, revealing parts of local history that likely haven’t been seen for decades. While working to clear and restore the Ashe Street Courthouse, which was recently transferred into the ownership of The City of Johnson […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

Tazewell woman arrested after burglary attempt at Frostee Freeze

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman, from a prior encounter at a bank Friday, was arrested at a Frostee Freeze on North Broad Street early Monday, according to the Tazewell Police Department. Tazewell Police Officer Dylan Keck responded to the Frostee Freeze Drive-In on 1617 North Broad Street for...
TAZEWELL, TN
WJHL

Kingsport man accused of driving drunk with 2 kids in car

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested a Kingsport man late Saturday night after reportedly discovering two unrestrained children in the backseat of his vehicle. An arrest report penned by a Hawkins County deputy stated that he responded to a Chevy Malibu parked at the Valley Mart as a male […]
KINGSPORT, TN
q95fm.net

Man Arrested Following Discovery Of Woman’s Body

A man out of Norton was arrested on a murder charge, following the discovery of a woman’s body on Saturday. Officers with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Petrey Street, in Norton, over a report of an unresponsive woman. The 61-year-old was found...
NORTON, VA
WJHL

VSP: Drugs might be factor in fatal Weber City pedestrian crash

(WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) on Monday identified a man who was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer early last Tuesday and revealed that drugs are being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash. A news release from VSP revealed that Christopher I. LaForce, of Weber City, had been in the roadway when […]
WEBER CITY, VA
WHIO Dayton

Man dies after reportedly chasing dog into traffic, being hit by car

A 33-year-old man is dead after he was fatally struck by a car when he ran into traffic chasing after a dog. The incident occurred at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon in Kingsport, Tennessee -- about 100 miles northeast of Knoxville -- when the Kingsport Police Department Traffic Unit responded to a call regarding a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian as it travelled north on Lynn Garden Drive, authorities said.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Woman holding scissors/sticks in hands, charged with evading arrest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the release, Vanessa McCoy, 44, was on the sidewalk of West Market Street with a stick in one hand and a pair of scissors in the other. The release from the Johnson City Police Department states officers responded to a disturbance on 925 West Market Street on Friday. […]
WJHL

THP: 2 injured in head-on crash near Rat Branch in Carter County

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — State troopers say two people were injured in a head-on crash Monday in Carter County. According to a preliminary crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened around 4:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 321 near Rat Branch. A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south when it left the road and the […]
WJHL

WJHL

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy