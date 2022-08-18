JCPD arrests alleged fugitive with VA Police help
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) investigators arrested a suspected fugitive on Monday with the help of Veterans Administration (VA) police officers.
According to a JCPD release, a man identified as Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia was spotted at a property on Dogwood Avenue by VA police. When VA officers tipped off the JCPD and assisted in his arrest, investigators say they discovered Felony Animal Abuse charges against Rose out of Tazewell County, Virginia.
Rose was arrested on Fugitive from Justice charges and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he awaited extradition as of Thursday.
