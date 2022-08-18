Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Twins' Gio Urshela batting seventh on Sunday
Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh on Sunday versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. Byron Buxton returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Urshela for 10.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
James McCann not in Mets' lineup on Sunday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. McCann is being replaced behind the plate by Michael Perez versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. In 125 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .175 batting average with a .495 OPS, 2 home...
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh sitting for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Raleigh will move to the bench on Sunday with Curt Casali catching for right-hander Luis Castillo. Casali will bat eighth versus left-hander JP Sears and Oakland. numberFire's models project Casali for 8.6...
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega not in Cubs' Monday lineup
The Chicago Cubs did not list Rafael Ortega in their lineup for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ortega will sit out Monday's game while Nelson Velazquez starts in centerfield and hits seventh against the Cardinals. Our models project Ortega to make 109 more plate appearances this season, with...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Monday 8/22/22
A couple of frontline starters headline tonight's pitching selection, but we also can hit the bargain bin when loading up on bats. And speaking of offense, there is a steep drop off in implied totals after the top five teams, potentially narrowing the number of appealing options. Our daily helper...
MLB・
numberfire.com
George Springer leading off for Blue Jays on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Springer will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Josh Winckowski and Boston. Whit Merrifield returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Springer for 19.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Patrick Wisdom (finger) riding pine again Tuesday for Cubs
Chicago Cubs corner infielder Patrick Wisdom (finger) is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. What It Means:. Wisdom remains out for a third straight game due to a finger strain. P.J. Higgins will be on first...
numberfire.com
Jake Cave batting eighth for Minnesota on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Jake Cave is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Cave will start in left field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Justin Verlander and Houston. Byron Buxton (hip) has been placed on the ten-day injured list. numberFire's models project Cave for...
numberfire.com
Bubba Thompson sitting for Rangers on Sunday
Texas Rangers outfielder Bubba Thompson is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Thompson will move to the bench on Sunday with Kole Calhoun starting in left field. Calhoun will bat seventh versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. numberFire's models project Calhoun for 8.5...
numberfire.com
TJ Friedl on Cincinnati bench Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Friedl will take a seat against the Phillies' southpaw after four straight starts versus righties. Stuart Fairchild, who was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, will replace Friedl in left field and hit seventh.
numberfire.com
Kerry Carpenter out of Detroit's Tuesday lineup
Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Carpenter will sit on the bench after Miguel Cabrera was announced as Detroit's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 18 batted balls this season, Carpenter has recorded a 16.7% barrel rate and a .291...
numberfire.com
Austin Nola behind the plate for Padres on Tuesday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Nola will catch at home on Tuesday night after Jorge Alfaro was given a breather versus Guardian's right-hander Aaron Civale. numberFire's models project Nola to score 6.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Sunday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Leon will catch for right-hander Joe Ryan on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. Gary Sanchez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 7.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino joining Yankees' dugout Tuesday
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Trevino will take a seat after going hitless in Monday's contest against the Mets. Kyle Higashioka will catch for Frankie Montas and bat ninth. Higgy has...
numberfire.com
Daulton Varsho sitting for Arizona on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Varsho will move to the bench on Sunday with Jordan Luplow starting in right field. Luplow will bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Luplow for...
numberfire.com
Meibrys Viloria catching for Texas on Tuesday night
Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Viloria will start behind the plate after Jonah Heim was benched on the road versus Rockies' right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Viloria to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Jon Berti out of Miami's Tuesday lineup against Oakland
Miami Marlins utility-man Jon Berti is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Berti will take a break after Joey Wendle was shifted to third base and Miguel Rojas was aligned at shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 173 batted balls this season, Berti has accounted for a 6.4%...
numberfire.com
Nationals' Luke Voit batting third on Tuesday
Washington Nationals infielder Luke Voit is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Voit will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. Victor Robles moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Voit for 9.6 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Justin Turner sitting for Dodgers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Turner will move to the bench on Tuesday with Joey Gallo starting in left field. Gallo will bat seventh versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Gallo for 8.1...
numberfire.com
Wil Myers in Padres' lineup Sunday afternoon
San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Wil Myers is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Myers is getting the nod at first base, batting leadoff versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. Our models project Myers for 1.0 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.4 FanDuel points.
