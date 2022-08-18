Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Friedl will take a seat against the Phillies' southpaw after four straight starts versus righties. Stuart Fairchild, who was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, will replace Friedl in left field and hit seventh.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO