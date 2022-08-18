Demetrious Johnson applauds Khabib Nurmagomedov for getting out “unscathed” at 29-0: “If Khabib had of continued to keep on fighting, he would have lost”

Read full article on original website
‘Head kick, Leon!’ - Coach called for cross-head kick moments before Leon Edwards flatlined Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards pulled off one of the all-time great comeback wins at UFC 278, landing a head kick knockout on Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their fight. Usman was winning three rounds to one on all judges’ scorecards, but that didn’t stop “Rocky” from turning his lights out and taking the welterweight title (watch the finish here).
Here’s everything that happened at UFC 278 last night
Last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah for UFC 278. In the main event, a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards would decide the future of 170-pound gold. Before those men threw down, the title pictures at Middleweight and Bantamweight were affected by the pivotal bookings of Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa and Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili. Excellent match ups, recognizable names, and divisional implications — what more is there to ask for?
Kamaru Usman releases statement after UFC 278 knockout loss - ‘Champs f— up sometimes’
Kamaru Usman was one minute away from continuing his seven year streak of dominance in the UFC when it all went sideways. Leon Edwards, who was down 3-1 on all three judges’ scorecards, threw out a nifty little left jab / left kick combo that caused “The Nigerian Nightmare” to lean headfirst right into the kick. He was left unconscious on the canvas, eyes blankly staring into infinity (watch the finish here).
Video | Colby Covington reacts to Leon Edwards’ nasty knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Colby Covington was just as stunned by Leon Edwards‘ win over Kamaru Usman as you’d imagine. Edwards walked into Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah as the underdog for his UFC Welterweight Championship fight against Usman. In the opening frame of the UFC 278 main event, it appeared as if “Rocky” was ready to prove his doubters wrong.
Joe Rogan Declares Leon Edwards’ Head-kick KO Of Kamaru Usman At UFC 278 ‘The Greatest’ In History
Joe Rogan raved about Leon Edwards’ head-kick KO win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. The UFC commentator admitted he and the commentary crew had already written off “Rocky” when the KO took place. Everybody was expecting the Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards rematch at UFC 278...
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”
Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).
Anthony Joshua's body language showed that he was in a state of 'aggressive arousal' and was suffering from 'cognitive confusion' prior to his bizarre post-fight speech following defeat to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday
Anthony Joshua suffered the third defeat of his professional career on Saturday once again finding himself on the wrong side of a judges' decision against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Looking to recapture his heavyweight gold, AJ produced a much-improved performance compared to the one seen in Tottenham back...
Tyson Fury announces big news after Usyk-Joshua fight
Tyson Fury has seemingly had a change of heart about his boxing career. Fury announced on his 34th birthday last week that he is retiring and will not fight again. It would appear he was so disgusted with Saturday night’s heavyweight title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua that he no longer feels he can walk away.
Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after nasty KO loss at UFC 278: “After such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover”
Khabib Nurmagomedov is unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after the nasty KO loss at UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night at UFC 278 in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight main event had the title on the line. It was to be Edwards with a KO (kick to the head) in the 5th round that dethroned ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and a new champion was made.
Dana White slams USADA for harassing Paulo Costa at UFC 278: “That’ll never happen again to any fighter”
USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) is the the official, independent anti-doping agency for the UFC. UFC President, Dana White was not pleased to hear that the agency made an early am visit to Paulo Costa prior to his weigh-ins this past Friday. USADA showed up at Costa’s hotel room to take a blood sample from the Brazilian.
Tyson Fury reacts after Oleksandr Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua in rematch and confirms that he’s NOT retiring
Tyson Fury has announced that he will NOT be retiring after watching Oleksandr Usyk defeat Anthony Joshua this evening in Saudi Arabia. Usyk (20-0) and Joshua (24-3) collided for a second time this evening at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The pair had originally met under the...
Dana White reacts to Paulo Costa defeating Luke Rockhold in Saturday’s UFC 278 co-main event
UFC President Dana White has reacted to the three-round war between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold. Costa vs. Rockhold served as the co-main event of UFC 278 inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. It was quite clear that Rockhold had difficulty fighting at high altitude but his toughness carried him through all three rounds.
Yoel Romero responds after Conor McGregor vows to model the second half of his career after the “Mad Cubano”
Yoel Romero has responded to Conor McGregor after the Irishman praised his style and longevity in mixed martial arts. While he may not be the most conventional fighter in the world, Yoel Romero is certainly unique. The 45-year-old has incredible knockout power, amazing durability, a great wrestling pedigree and so much more – which is why he’s still considered to be a top star for Bellator despite being in his mid-40s.
After Jake Paul hurled insults, Paulo Costa skeptically welcomes boxing offer: 'I think he wants to fight wrestlers'
Jake Paul had his Twitter fingers flying during UFC 278 and among the insults hurled were two at co-main event winner Paulo Costa. A YouTuber-turned-boxer who is frequently the target of callouts from MMA fighters (and vice versa), Paul expressed his disgust for what he considered to be a lack of talent in Costa’s unanimous decision win against Luke Rockhold.
Usyk vs AJ: Official scorecard shows Anthony Joshua was winning fight against Oleksandr Usyk after nine rounds
The official judge's scorecard of Anthony Joshua's rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk has shown he was deemed to have been winning the fight after nine rounds. Joshua fell short in his attempt to reclaim the WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Although he suffered a split decision defeat, the forme heavyweight champion of the world put on a vastly-improved performance compared to last September's initial loss at Tottenham.
UFC President Dana White shuts down rumors that Colby Covington is seriously injured: “ He’s ready to fight and we’re making plans for him soon”
UFC President Dana White says Colby Covington is ready to fight and that the promotion is making plans for him to compete soon. Covington (17-3 MMA) has not stepped foot in the Octagon since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal this past March at UFC 272. Just days...
Merab Dvalishvili reveals Jose Aldo told him he was retiring after UFC 278: “He said, ‘That means this is my last fight”
Merab Dvalishvili has revealed that former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo might be done. The two bantamweights faced off last Saturday night at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The bout was a pivotal matchup in the 135-pound division, as both men were in title contention. Prior to the...
Watch Henry Cejudo and Ali Abdelaziz’s live reactions to Leon Edwards head kick KO of Kamaru Usman (Video)
Henry Cejudo and Ali Abdelaziz’s reaction to Kamaru Usman‘s knockout loss at UFC 278 has been released. At UFC 278 on Saturday night, Kamaru Usman’s fantastic reign as UFC welterweight champion came to an end when he was knocked out cold by Leon Edwards. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ appeared to be less than a minute away from successfully defending his title for the sixth time, only for ‘Rocky’ to spring a huge surprise by landing a nasty head kick that sent Usman to the shadow realm.
