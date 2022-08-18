Read full article on original website
Knox County landmark needs some love
A local landmark may be in need of a little help. Indiana Landmarks released its annual list of the 10 most endangered landmarks in the state. Officials say these places face many problems including abandonment, neglect, or owners who don’t have the money for repairs. In Vincennes, the Knox...
Vincennes schools approve lower budget
Vincennes Community Schools will advertise a budget of over $31,000,000. The school board on Monday approved the estimated budget which has a tax rate of $1.11. School Superintendent Greg Parsley explained the tax rate is traditionally advertised at a high rate to be sure the corporation is protected as the rate cannot be raised once approved by the state but can be lowered.
Ambulance services in jeopardy in Martin County
Another southern Indiana county finds itself in control of its ambulance service. Martin County Commissioners announced that as of Monday, Martin County EMS will no longer provide ambulance services in the county. Martin County EMS is under the same ownership as Knox County EMS, which used to provide emergency services...
TIF approved to fund housing development
The Vincennes City Council has approved a resolution supporting a residential TIF zone. A TIF or Tax Increment Finance Zone is a financing tool that local governments use to fund economic development and infrastructure. The principal is based on capturing future increased tax dollars generated within the zone due to...
Intoxicated woman arrested in Jasper
A Jasper woman faces charges of Intimidation and Public Intoxication. According to police reports, 26-year-old Chelsea Pate was allegedly intimidating multiple tenants on Sunday night at apartments in Jasper. Police arrived to find Pate allegedly intoxicated. She was taken to Memorial Hospital where she tested positive for meth and various...
Apartment shooting left 3 injured
A Sunday night shooting is under investigation. It happened in Southern Vigo County as officers responded at 10:40 pm to Sweetwater Court where shots were heard. Police found three people had been shot inside an apartment and a suspect had already fled. All three were taken to local hospitals, two...
Jasper man arrested for multiple charges
A Jasper man is charged with Domestic Battery, Strangulation and Disorderly Conduct. Jasper Police investigated a reported incident at 6:06 PM on Sunday night on Clay Street. Upon investigation it was determined that 32-year-old Jordan E. Dunn allegedly committed the crimes in the presence of a child. Dunn was booked...
