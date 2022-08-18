ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
inForney.com

Comments / 54

Navajo Joe
4d ago

keep up the good work governor Abbott real Texans are counting on you to bus all these unwanted illegal immigrants to New York, Washington and all the lovely Sanctuary Blue States.....😁👍

Reply
13
Righttttttt.
4d ago

Odork and all his lovers male an female need to go on down the road.All the way to Russia they want you we dont.Well TRUE BORN AMERICANS DOSNT WANT ANY OF YOU DEVIL WORSHIPERS.

Reply
9
pogo
4d ago

Soros Funds can’t Help Beto ..Listened to his speech and was disgusted That this man could even be a Candidate !!

Reply
12
Related
Ash Jurberg

Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."

"Greg Abbott is the inflation governor. Property taxes are up 40% since he took office. Electricity bills are up $45/month thanks to his grid failure. Internet costs are up across rural TX after he vetoed broadband support. Phone bills are up 625% to an “unprecedented” level." Beto O'Rouke.
Houston Chronicle

How one Texas mom launched the political movement against Gov. Greg Abbott

It all started when activist Nancy Thompson's son ended up in the ER last year with a viral infection doctors warned could put her son at risk of a serious bout with COVID-19. The Austin mother of three was immediately concerned about having to send her son back to school just as Gov. Greg Abbott had ended statewide mask mandates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Democratic Party#Election State#Republicans#Politics State#Dallas Morning News#Democrats#Democratic#Green Party#Cbs#Realclear Politics
WFAA

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the 'tampon tax'

On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott signaled support for a years-long call by women's health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like like tampons, sanitary pads and pantyliners. His statement comes after Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, voiced their support from eliminating the "tampon tax" on Thursday.
KHOU

Race for Texas governor hits TV airwaves

HOUSTON — It’s a highly competitive election year and political ads will soon flood the airwaves and social media to paint differences between candidates. Gov. Greg Abbott is locked in a close matchup with Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic challenger, and with less than 90 days until election day, the incumbent governor put out his first general election TV ad.
Reform Austin

O’Rouke Again Delights Supporters In Response To Abbott Hecklers

Beto O’Rourke made national news last week with an expletive-laden retort to an Abbott supporter that went viral on social media. On Thursday, O’Rourke again exhilarated a crowd of supporters in deep-red Fredericksburg by responding to a gaggle of hecklers with, “Lest we be annoyed or judge these Abbott people, let’s have a little sympathy, their candidate never shows up to talk to them.”
KXAN

New Texas political ad shows child wearing body armor to return to school

A catchy country song accompanies a new political ad showing the familiar routine of a mother getting her child ready to go back to school, but it concludes with the startling image of the boy holding a "first day of school" sign dressed in body armor. Words then appear on a black screen reading, "Our children are not soldiers. Vote for change on November 8th."
tpr.org

Beto O’Rourke’s rural Texas push attracts hundreds in deep-red Fredericksburg

Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for governor, hopes to court voters in areas that have traditionally voted for conservative politicians. On Wednesday, he brought that hope to Fredericksburg, a Hill Country town northwest of San Antonio. The event attracted more than 800 people. Fredericksburg is the county seat of...
Ash Jurberg

"Our children are not soldiers." Mothers Against Greg Abbott release a new ad attacking the Texas Gov

The Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) have gone viral again. Today the PAC launched its third video, and it was just as powerful as the previous two. The 30-second video was a back-to-school-themed campaign ad showing a mother preparing her elementary-aged son for his first day of school. The scene seems normal until the camera reveals the young boy wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet.
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Meets with Emergency Managers Ahead of Possible Severe Flooding Next Week

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Saturday led a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials, including mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. The Governor also received a briefing from members of the Texas Emergency Management Council on the latest state agency actions at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC). Additionally, Governor Abbott spoke directly with Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino, and…
inForney.com

Hageman ousts Cheney in Wyoming GOP primary

(The Center Square) – Harriet Hageman won Wyoming’s Republican primary election Tuesday, unseating incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney. As of 6:30 a.m. MDT Wednesday with about 90% of votes counted, Hageman had 66% of the vote, while Cheney had about 29%. The race pitted the Trump-backed Hageman, an attorney...
inForney.com

Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount

Colorado’s election officials, like so many across the country, faced a surge of violent threats after the 2020 election. Federal authorities are prosecuting a man who pled guilty to threatening a Colorado election official on Instagram, where he wrote: “Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t.” And Colorado police arrested a man accused of calling Secretary of State Jena Griswold and saying that “the angel of death is coming for her.”
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy