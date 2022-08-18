Read full article on original website
Navajo Joe
4d ago
keep up the good work governor Abbott real Texans are counting on you to bus all these unwanted illegal immigrants to New York, Washington and all the lovely Sanctuary Blue States.....😁👍
Reply
13
Righttttttt.
4d ago
Odork and all his lovers male an female need to go on down the road.All the way to Russia they want you we dont.Well TRUE BORN AMERICANS DOSNT WANT ANY OF YOU DEVIL WORSHIPERS.
Reply
9
pogo
4d ago
Soros Funds can’t Help Beto ..Listened to his speech and was disgusted That this man could even be a Candidate !!
Reply
12
Related
Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."
"Greg Abbott is the inflation governor. Property taxes are up 40% since he took office. Electricity bills are up $45/month thanks to his grid failure. Internet costs are up across rural TX after he vetoed broadband support. Phone bills are up 625% to an “unprecedented” level." Beto O'Rouke.
Election staff abruptly quits, upending rural Texas county
FREDERICKSBURG , Texas (AP) — Part of why Terry Hamilton says he abruptly left his job running elections deep in Texas wine country is by now a familiar story in America: He became fed up with the harassment that followed the 2020 election. But this was no ordinary exit.
Houston Chronicle
How one Texas mom launched the political movement against Gov. Greg Abbott
It all started when activist Nancy Thompson's son ended up in the ER last year with a viral infection doctors warned could put her son at risk of a serious bout with COVID-19. The Austin mother of three was immediately concerned about having to send her son back to school just as Gov. Greg Abbott had ended statewide mask mandates.
Women Will Save Money If Governor Abbott’s Tampon Tax is Removed
Tampons are considered a necessary item for women as they have their menstrual cycle every month. In 24 states, purchasing menstrual products is tax-free but they are not in Texas. Houston State Senator Joan Huffman voiced eliminating the tampon tax this past Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFAA
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the 'tampon tax'
On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott signaled support for a years-long call by women's health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like like tampons, sanitary pads and pantyliners. His statement comes after Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, voiced their support from eliminating the "tampon tax" on Thursday.
A Texas county's election administrators all resigned, leaving the state to step in
In conservative Gillespie County, the elections administrator and her two deputies have resigned, with at least one citing threats fueled by misinformation.
Race for Texas governor hits TV airwaves
HOUSTON — It’s a highly competitive election year and political ads will soon flood the airwaves and social media to paint differences between candidates. Gov. Greg Abbott is locked in a close matchup with Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic challenger, and with less than 90 days until election day, the incumbent governor put out his first general election TV ad.
O’Rouke Again Delights Supporters In Response To Abbott Hecklers
Beto O’Rourke made national news last week with an expletive-laden retort to an Abbott supporter that went viral on social media. On Thursday, O’Rourke again exhilarated a crowd of supporters in deep-red Fredericksburg by responding to a gaggle of hecklers with, “Lest we be annoyed or judge these Abbott people, let’s have a little sympathy, their candidate never shows up to talk to them.”
New Texas political ad shows child wearing body armor to return to school
A catchy country song accompanies a new political ad showing the familiar routine of a mother getting her child ready to go back to school, but it concludes with the startling image of the boy holding a "first day of school" sign dressed in body armor. Words then appear on a black screen reading, "Our children are not soldiers. Vote for change on November 8th."
San Antonio Current
Mayor Ron Nirenberg says Abbott, Texas Legislature pushing back on common-sense gun reform
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Wednesday that he and Texas' other big-city mayors face relentless pushback from Gov. Greg Abbott and the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature as they ask for common-sense gun reform. "Mayors are on the frontlines, and frankly, we value the lives of our community more than we...
tpr.org
Beto O’Rourke’s rural Texas push attracts hundreds in deep-red Fredericksburg
Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for governor, hopes to court voters in areas that have traditionally voted for conservative politicians. On Wednesday, he brought that hope to Fredericksburg, a Hill Country town northwest of San Antonio. The event attracted more than 800 people. Fredericksburg is the county seat of...
"Our children are not soldiers." Mothers Against Greg Abbott release a new ad attacking the Texas Gov
The Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) have gone viral again. Today the PAC launched its third video, and it was just as powerful as the previous two. The 30-second video was a back-to-school-themed campaign ad showing a mother preparing her elementary-aged son for his first day of school. The scene seems normal until the camera reveals the young boy wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet.
Gov. Abbott Meets with Emergency Managers Ahead of Possible Severe Flooding Next Week
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Saturday led a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials, including mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. The Governor also received a briefing from members of the Texas Emergency Management Council on the latest state agency actions at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC). Additionally, Governor Abbott spoke directly with Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino, and…
Click2Houston.com
Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. State Rep. James White, a conservative Republican who represented his East Texas district for 11 years, has resigned his seat in the Texas House to take a job as executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission.
Tyler County is Texas' 10th to declare an invasion at southern border
(The Center Square) – Tyler County in deep East Texas has declared an invasion at the southern border, becoming the 10th county to do so. The county did so after an ongoing discussion among southeast Texas judges and U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, the former mayor of Woodville, Tyler County Judge Jacques Blanchette said.
Hageman ousts Cheney in Wyoming GOP primary
(The Center Square) – Harriet Hageman won Wyoming’s Republican primary election Tuesday, unseating incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney. As of 6:30 a.m. MDT Wednesday with about 90% of votes counted, Hageman had 66% of the vote, while Cheney had about 29%. The race pitted the Trump-backed Hageman, an attorney...
New Texas Poll Has Democrats Crossing Party Lines to Support Abbott
In a recent Dallas Morning News University of Texas at Tyler poll, Governor Greg Abbott continues to maintain a strong lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke. The poll showed Abbott was ahead by 7 points.
Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount
Colorado’s election officials, like so many across the country, faced a surge of violent threats after the 2020 election. Federal authorities are prosecuting a man who pled guilty to threatening a Colorado election official on Instagram, where he wrote: “Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t.” And Colorado police arrested a man accused of calling Secretary of State Jena Griswold and saying that “the angel of death is coming for her.”
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."
Abbott's extreme abortion ban with no exception for rape or incest takes effect one week from today. We must defeat him and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future. Beto O'Rourke.
Wetter weather is coming this weekend. But it won’t be enough to end Texas’ drought.
Heavy rain storms are expected to blanket Texas this weekend, breaking a blistering heat wave. However, the wetter weather will not be enough to fully end the state’s drought, as drier conditions are expected through September. Nearly the entire state is in a prolonged drought, with an estimated 26 million Texans living in worsening conditions.
inForney.com
Forney, TX
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 54