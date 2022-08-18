Read full article on original website
Arrest made after DPS student shot while in car with mom
DENVER — A suspect was arrested after a student in the Denver Public School District (DPS) was in a car with his mother when someone fired a gun into their vehicle wounding the teen. The teen was shot Monday afternoon near 14th Avenue and Downing Street. According to the...
Student shot while riding home from school with mom
The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design student on Monday afternoon.
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at New Havana Grill
COLORADO SPRINGS — A shooting at New Havana Grill in Colorado Springs is now being investigated as a homicide, after the victim was identified. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office said the vicitim is 37-year-old Glenn Fruster of Colorado Springs. The suspect, 41-year-old Carnel Davis of Colorado Springs, was taken into custody without incident and […]
17-year-old charged in Aurora fatal shooting
AURORA, Colo. — A 17-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting this month in Aurora was charged Monday with first-degree murder. Donovan Yates was charged in the Aug. 8 shooting near Beeler Street and Colfax, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office. The victim, a 28-year-old man, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital, but later died. His name has not been released.
Juvenile dies in Denver rollover crash
A juvenile girl died and four other people were injured in a rollover crash in Denver Monday evening.
Metro Denver Crime: Weekend Marked by Shootings, Stabbings
Violence again flared in the metro area over the weekend of August 19-21, with multiple shootings and stabbings in Denver and Aurora, and a drive-by shooting in Longmont claiming the life of a thirteen-year-old who'd been playing basketball in a park. Although the Denver Police Department recorded more than 100...
Alleged kidnapping suspects elude Aurora cops, crash truck Sunday evening
AURORA | Aurora police arrested two men Sunday evening accused of being involved in the kidnapping of another man earlier in the day, eluding police during a chase and ultimately crashing their pick-up truck. The chain of incidents began at about 1 p.m. Sunday when a man called dispatchers to...
Recognize these armed robbery suspects?
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects involved in an overnight armed robbery.
Police continue suspect search in deadly LoDo shooting
Denver police are still asking for help on a deadly shooting that happened a year ago. Jean Marquris Stewart was shot and killed in LoDo.Officers rushed to 19th and Blake around 1:45 a.m. in the morning on Aug. 22, 2021. Six people were shot. Stewart died and the five other victims survived.Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
Man wanted in violent RTD bus stabbing arrested in Nebraska
A man wanted in connection with a violent stabbing inside an RTD bus that occurred in late June has been arrested.
Juvenile male injured in Denver shooting
A juvenile male was injured in a shooting in Denver Monday afternoon. Police did not specify his injuries, only saying that he was taken to the hospital and is "stable."
Affidavit: Suspect in Longmont shooting sent gang-related threats
Police reports shine a little light on what led up to a drive-by shooting at a Longmont park over the weekend that hospitalized a 15-year-old boy and killed 13-year-old Zay Rosales.
Do you recognize the ‘Empty Promise Bandit’?
The search is on for a man that has been dubbed the "Empty Promise Bandit" for allegedly robbing or attempting to rob several banks in the metro Denver area.
Video released from December shootings that killed 5 in Denver, Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Video was released Monday from shootings in December, when a man killed five people and injured two in Lakewood and Denver. The release came as the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office announced that two Lakewood Police officers who fired shots at the suspect won't face charges.
Police chased, arrested 2 suspects wanted in kidnapping
An adult man was kidnapped out of Aurora on Sunday by multiple suspects, according to police.
Pedestrian seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash in Denver
The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured.
One teen dead, another wounded in Longmont drive-by shooting
Update: Police have arrested 19-year-old Yahir Solis on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. A 13-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in Longmont. Longmont police and fire responded around 1:49 p.m. to the scene at Kensington Street and St. Clair Avenue, near a basketball court, authorities announced. The 13-year-old died from injuries at the hospital. The 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and will likely recover, according to a news release. Police have found a person of interest, but did not provide more information. The city requests any witnesses or anyone who has surveillance footage of the area to call the city's public safety tip line at (303) 774-3700 and reference Longmont #22-7223.
Video released from Lakewood shooting rampage
Police body camera video, witness videos, audio files and other documents from a shooting rampage that killed five people in December last year were released after the DA's office announced that the Lakewood agents involved in the shooting were justified in their use-of-force.
Longmont shooting part of a larger upswing in violent crime
Although rates are lower than those of Denver or Aurora, Longmont and other smaller cities along the northern Front Range haven't escaped the uptick in violent crime that has closed on Colorado in the last several years.
Winchell's Donut House's future uncertain after RV crash in Lakewood
It's been a week since an RV crashed through Winchell's Donut House in Lakewood. The owner is still figuring out what will happen next for his business.
