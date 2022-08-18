ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

Arrest made after DPS student shot while in car with mom

DENVER — A suspect was arrested after a student in the Denver Public School District (DPS) was in a car with his mother when someone fired a gun into their vehicle wounding the teen. The teen was shot Monday afternoon near 14th Avenue and Downing Street. According to the...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at New Havana Grill

COLORADO SPRINGS — A shooting at New Havana Grill in Colorado Springs is now being investigated as a homicide, after the victim was identified. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office said the vicitim is 37-year-old Glenn Fruster of Colorado Springs. The suspect, 41-year-old Carnel Davis of Colorado Springs, was taken into custody without incident and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

17-year-old charged in Aurora fatal shooting

AURORA, Colo. — A 17-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting this month in Aurora was charged Monday with first-degree murder. Donovan Yates was charged in the Aug. 8 shooting near Beeler Street and Colfax, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office. The victim, a 28-year-old man, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital, but later died. His name has not been released.
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Aurora Police
Westword

Metro Denver Crime: Weekend Marked by Shootings, Stabbings

Violence again flared in the metro area over the weekend of August 19-21, with multiple shootings and stabbings in Denver and Aurora, and a drive-by shooting in Longmont claiming the life of a thirteen-year-old who'd been playing basketball in a park. Although the Denver Police Department recorded more than 100...
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Alleged kidnapping suspects elude Aurora cops, crash truck Sunday evening

AURORA | Aurora police arrested two men Sunday evening accused of being involved in the kidnapping of another man earlier in the day, eluding police during a chase and ultimately crashing their pick-up truck. The chain of incidents began at about 1 p.m. Sunday when a man called dispatchers to...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Police continue suspect search in deadly LoDo shooting

Denver police are still asking for help on a deadly shooting that happened a year ago. Jean Marquris Stewart was shot and killed in LoDo.Officers rushed to 19th and Blake around 1:45 a.m. in the morning on Aug. 22, 2021. Six people were shot. Stewart died and the five other victims survived.Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

One teen dead, another wounded in Longmont drive-by shooting

Update: Police have arrested 19-year-old Yahir Solis on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. A 13-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in Longmont. Longmont police and fire responded around 1:49 p.m. to the scene at Kensington Street and St. Clair Avenue, near a basketball court, authorities announced. The 13-year-old died from injuries at the hospital. The 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and will likely recover, according to a news release. Police have found a person of interest, but did not provide more information. The city requests any witnesses or anyone who has surveillance footage of the area to call the city's public safety tip line at (303) 774-3700 and reference Longmont #22-7223.
FOX31 Denver

Video released from Lakewood shooting rampage

Police body camera video, witness videos, audio files and other documents from a shooting rampage that killed five people in December last year were released after the DA's office announced that the Lakewood agents involved in the shooting were justified in their use-of-force.
LAKEWOOD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy