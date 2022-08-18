ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Switzerland County, IN

Alcohol Believed to be a Factor in Three-Vehicle Crash in Milan

The accident occurred on SR 350 early Sunday morning. (Milan, Ind.) – Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in a three-vehicle crash in Milan. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on State Road 350 near the Tom Tepe Autocenter around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
MILAN, IN
DWD Releases County Unemployment Rates for July

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Workforce Development on Monday released July 2022 unemployment data for Indiana counties. Among the five southeast Indiana counties in the Eagle Country 99.3 listening area, each had a jobless rate lower than the national rate of 3.5 percent. Ohio County has the best unemployment...
OHIO COUNTY, IN
Weekend Closure Set for State Road 46 Box Culvert Replacement Project

The project was originally scheduled for mid-July. (Ripley County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O'Mara Contractor Inc. plans to close State Road 46 for one weekend starting on or after Friday, August 26, to complete a box culvert replacement project in Ripley County. The closure is expected...
Bielby Road Open to Traffic

Phase II of the slide repair project has been completed. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Phase II of the Bielby Road improvement project has been completed. The City of Lawrenceburg announced today that Bielby Road has reopened to traffic between Quarry Drive and Heiner Heights. Construction impacts over the next six...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
I-275 Carroll Cropper Bridge Inspection Scheduled for Thursday

The work will require a lane closure. (Petersburg, Ky.) – Lane closures are needed for an upcoming inspection on the I-275 Carroll Cropper Bridge. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced today that crews will conduct bridge inspection on Thursday, August 25. Work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
PETERSBURG, KY
U.S. 421 Railroad Crossing to Close for Repairs in Osgood

Work is scheduled to take place next week. (Osgood, Ind.) - CSX Railroad plans to close the U.S. 421 rail crossing in Osgood for repairs starting the morning of Monday, August 29. The crossing is expected to reopen the afternoon of Wednesday, August 31. Motorists should use an alternate route during the closure.
OSGOOD, IN
Aurora Police Seek Info Regarding Recent Vehicle Break-Ins

Two suspects were seen on a security camera. (Aurora, Ind.) – Aurora Police are seeking information regarding a series of vehicle break-ins. Thefts have reportedly occurred during the early morning hours in the following neighborhoods:. Conwell Street. Manchester Street. Hanover Avenue. Anyone with information about the attached surveillance video...
AURORA, IN

