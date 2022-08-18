The tau protein is an important factor linked to the development of human neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease. Yet there is still much we do not know about tau and other similar proteins. The most recent discoveries come from the work of an international team including co-authors from the Faculty of Science of Charles University in Prague, Lenka Libusova, Ph.D. and graduate student Tereza Humhalová. The study has been published in Nature Chemical Biology. It shows that tau protein can form coatings or envelopes on cytoskeletal structures of the cell called microtubules. These subsequently change the properties of the coated microtubules and also prevent the passage of certain molecular motors that provide intracellular transport just by moving along the microtubules.

SCIENCE ・ 7 HOURS AGO