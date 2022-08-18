‘How To Train Your Dragon’s Bonnie Arnold Ties With ‘Moley’ Creator’s New Firm; ITV Studios Disabled Writers Program; Apax Name Dispute Resolved (Exclusive); Evolution Honorees — Global Briefs

‘ How To Train Your Dragon ’s Bonnie Arnold Ties With ‘ Moley ’ Creator’s Two Daughters Entertainment

Former DreamWorks Animation chief and How to Train Your Dragon producer Bonnie Arnold is teaming with a new production company launched by Moley creator James Reatchlous. Arnold will be an executive producer for Two Daughters Entertainment, which is launching with a slate of three unnamed entertainment properties that will launch over five years. She is best known as Co-President then President of Feature Animation at DreamWorks Animation, and for producing the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. Also joining Two Daughters are Moley producer Tony Nottage, director Leon Joosen and former WarnerMedia kids entertainment exec Andreea Spasova, who is Head of Marketing and PR. Reatchlous’ animated franchise Moley began as a bedtime story for his two daughters — hence the company name. It airs in 140 territories and on Boomerang channels across EMEA and been sold globally by distributor Jetpack Distribution, which has struck a pair of new deals today. Chinese digital and new media distributor Jetsen Huashi has scored a sub-distribution agreement to sell linear, digital and video-on-demand rights to TV and digital platforms in the country and Polish public service broadcaster TVP has taken local rights to the series and 30-minute special Master Moley: By Royal Invitation. Project details of Two Daughters’ slate weren’t forthcoming but the company said they would “be of a similar cinematographic and talent quality as Moley .” Reatchlous claimed they will “wow the industry.”

ITV Studios Launches Disabled Writers Program

ITV Studios has launched a Disabled Writers in Development program that will see four disabled scribes develop a pilot script with Patrick Spence’s scripted studio and The Bay indie Tall Story Pictures. The writers, who will work with Development Executives from the ITV Studios’ labels, will then pitch their idea to ITV Drama Head Polly Hill. In addition, one Trainee Script Editor will be placed at Spence’s scripted studio and one within Tall Story Pictures as part of the ITV Studios Production Training Scheme. The move comes with ITV placing improving disability representation and portrayal at the heart of its diversity action plan. Representation of disabled people in senior roles in the UK TV industry went backwards last year, according to recent Diamond Diversity data. “A programme like this will create unique opportunities for Disabled editorial talent and encourage those who hadn’t considered a career in production to pursue it,” said ITV Creative Diversity Partner Sam Tatlow.

Euro-U.S. Film Fund APX Group Resolves Name Dispute

EXCLUSIVE: European-U.S. film fund APX Group has settled a trademark dispute with London investment firm Apax Partners. The dispute centered on the name of APX fund Apax Capital Group, which Apax Partners claimed was an infringement against both name and trademark. The settlement took place last week in New York with APX agreeing to change the name retroactively to the APX Group, dropping the word ‘Capital.’ APX Group said it is “delighted that this dispute has been satisfactorily concluded for both parties and now looks forward to exciting new ventures under the new identity trademark.” Apax Partners is known as the former owner of Thomas the Tank Engine firm Hit Entertainment, now part of Mattel, and for several other investments in major international media companies such as European broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises.

Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival Sets 2022 Honorees And Launches Cinematography Sidebar

The Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival announced today that filmmaker Lone Scherfig will receive the Evolution Vision award and actress Laia Costa will pick up the Evolutionary New Talent award as part of the festival’s 11th edition, which runs from October 26th to November 1st 2022 on the Spanish island of Mallorca. This year, the festival will also launch a new sidebar to its 7-day programme titled Cinematography Focus. As part of the Cinematography Focus programme, Directors of Photography from across the world will be invited to participate in panels and networking events at the festival. In addition, a special DP honoree will be announced. Festival Founder and Director Sandra Lipski said: “I could not be more pleased with our first two honorees for the 2022 edition of the festival. Laia personifies our mission of bridging cultures and bridging people through her impressive film and television credits – and her developing body of work continues to be a thrill to watch.”