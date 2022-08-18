ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘How To Train Your Dragon’s Bonnie Arnold Ties With ‘Moley’ Creator’s New Firm; ITV Studios Disabled Writers Program; Apax Name Dispute Resolved (Exclusive); Evolution Honorees — Global Briefs

By Jesse Whittock, Max Goldbart and Zac Ntim
 5 days ago
How To Train Your Dragon ’s Bonnie Arnold Ties With ‘ Moley ’ Creator’s Two Daughters Entertainment

Former DreamWorks Animation chief and How to Train Your Dragon producer Bonnie Arnold is teaming with a new production company launched by Moley creator James Reatchlous. Arnold will be an executive producer for Two Daughters Entertainment, which is launching with a slate of three unnamed entertainment properties that will launch over five years. She is best known as Co-President then President of Feature Animation at DreamWorks Animation, and for producing the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. Also joining Two Daughters are Moley producer Tony Nottage, director Leon Joosen and former WarnerMedia kids entertainment exec Andreea Spasova, who is Head of Marketing and PR. Reatchlous’ animated franchise Moley began as a bedtime story for his two daughters — hence the company name. It airs in 140 territories and on Boomerang channels across EMEA and been sold globally by distributor Jetpack Distribution, which has struck a pair of new deals today. Chinese digital and new media distributor Jetsen Huashi has scored a sub-distribution agreement to sell linear, digital and video-on-demand rights to TV and digital platforms in the country and Polish public service broadcaster TVP has taken local rights to the series and 30-minute special Master Moley: By Royal Invitation. Project details of Two Daughters’ slate weren’t forthcoming but the company said they would “be of a similar cinematographic and talent quality as Moley .” Reatchlous claimed they will “wow the industry.”

ITV Studios Launches Disabled Writers Program

ITV Studios has launched a Disabled Writers in Development program that will see four disabled scribes develop a pilot script with Patrick Spence’s scripted studio and The Bay indie Tall Story Pictures. The writers, who will work with Development Executives from the ITV Studios’ labels, will then pitch their idea to ITV Drama Head Polly Hill. In addition, one Trainee Script Editor will be placed at Spence’s scripted studio and one within Tall Story Pictures as part of the ITV Studios Production Training Scheme. The move comes with ITV placing improving disability representation and portrayal at the heart of its diversity action plan. Representation of disabled people in senior roles in the UK TV industry went backwards last year, according to recent Diamond Diversity data. “A programme like this will create unique opportunities for Disabled editorial talent and encourage those who hadn’t considered a career in production to pursue it,” said ITV Creative Diversity Partner Sam Tatlow.

Euro-U.S. Film Fund APX Group Resolves Name Dispute

EXCLUSIVE: European-U.S. film fund APX Group has settled a trademark dispute with London investment firm Apax Partners. The dispute centered on the name of APX fund Apax Capital Group, which Apax Partners claimed was an infringement against both name and trademark. The settlement took place last week in New York with APX agreeing to change the name retroactively to the APX Group, dropping the word ‘Capital.’ APX Group said it is “delighted that this dispute has been satisfactorily concluded for both parties and now looks forward to exciting new ventures under the new identity trademark.” Apax Partners is known as the former owner of Thomas the Tank Engine firm Hit Entertainment, now part of Mattel, and for several other investments in major international media companies such as European broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises.

Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival Sets 2022 Honorees And Launches Cinematography Sidebar

The Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival announced today that filmmaker Lone Scherfig will receive the  Evolution Vision award and actress Laia Costa will pick up the Evolutionary New Talent award as part of the festival’s 11th edition, which runs from October 26th to November 1st 2022 on the Spanish island of Mallorca. This year, the festival will also launch a new sidebar to its 7-day programme titled Cinematography Focus. As part of the Cinematography Focus programme, Directors of Photography from across the world will be invited to participate in panels and networking events at the festival. In addition, a special DP honoree will be announced. Festival Founder and Director Sandra Lipski said: “I could not be more pleased with our first two honorees for the 2022 edition of the festival. Laia personifies our mission of bridging cultures and bridging people through her impressive film and television credits – and her developing body of work continues to be a thrill to watch.”

BAFTA-Winning ‘The Missing Children’ Producer Nevision promotes Anne Morrison; Sky Assistant Commissioner Program; Banijay Sells ‘Limitless Win’ & ‘Blow Up’; ‘Drive My Car’ Scoops FIPRESCI Grand Prix For Best Film Of 2022 – Global Briefs

BAFTA-Winning ‘The Missing Children’ Producer Nevision Promotes Anne Morrison Nevision, the indie behind Brian Cox’s directorial debut Glenrothan, has upped BAFTA-winning exec Anne Morrison to CEO and Creative Director. Morrison was previously Creative Director, Factual, and will continue in that role. She will focus on the future growth and strategic expansion of the company, working with both established and up-and-coming global talent. Nevision was behind BAFTA-winner The Missing Children for ITV and is working on Glenrothan with Lionsgate UK and animated series Goode Stuff with Israeli indie Ananey. “Since joining Nevision three years ago, I have seen the company flourish as a producer,” said Morrison. “We...
Revealed: British Broadcasters & Streamers Demand Change From UK Studios On “Clear & Disturbing” Disabled Access Issues As They Launch The TV Access Project

EXCLUSIVE: Britain’s major broadcasters and streamers are taking a stand on “clear and disturbing” access issues impacting the industry’s disabled population and have demanded change from studios and post-production facilities. Deadline can exclusively reveal that the flagship cross-industry initiative to be launched at this week’s Edinburgh Television Festival will be the TV Access Project (TAP), a blueprint to rid the sector of appalling accessibility problems, spearheaded by BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore. The BBC, Channel 4, Britbox International, Disney+ UK, ITV, Paramount, Prime Video, Sky and UKTV are all signed up to TAP and the project has backing from influential producer...
Channel 4 Greenlights UK Version Of History’s ‘Alone’, Social Experiment From ‘The Circle’ Producer Studio Lambert & Second Season Of Jack Rooke Comedy ‘Big Boys’

Channel 4 has become the first UK broadcaster to commission a version of U.S. History channel hit Alone and has ordered a poverty social experiment format from The Circle producer Studio Lambert, while recommissioning heartfelt Jack Rooke comedy Big Boys. Alone has run for nine seasons on History and will be produced in the UK by ITV Studios-backed The Garden, which is also behind the upcoming Squid Game adventure reality series with Studio Lambert. In Alone, 10 contestants are dropped into the remote Northern Canadian Wilderness, where each must survive entirely on their own. Whoever lasts longest, battling the elements, wild animals and an extreme test of mental strength,...
‘The Gentlemen’ Producer Ivan Atkinson Adopts Decentralized, NFT-Based Structure For Future Movie Productions

Producer and writer Ivan Atkinson, whose credits include Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen and Aladdin, has said he will adopt a Decentralized Autonomous Organization structure underpinned by NFTs for future feature productions. Under the move, his London-based company One Van Films is partnering with Light Cycle, a 3D metaverse platform tailored to fashion, entertainment, gaming, filming, music, sports and NFT, on the Caduceus Ecosystem. A DAO gives control of decision-making for movie productions and releases to community members, with full transparency and without influence by any one central authority. One Van Films and Light Cycle want to pioneer an NFT and DAO project that...
‘King Kong’ Live-Action Series In Works At Disney+ From Stephany Folsom, James Wan’s Atomic Monster & Disney Branded TV

EXCLUSIVE: An iconic monster is headed to Disney+. Disney Branded Television is in very early development on King Kong (working title), a series for Disney+ tracking the original story of the famous ape. Deals have just closed for the project, from James Wan’s Atomic Monster, which would mark the first live-action series set in the Kong universe. Written by Paper Girls creator Stephany Folsom, King Kong is a serialized action-adventure drama that brings the classic monster story into the modern age, with a return to Skull Island and the dawn of a new Kong. The series will explore the mythology of...
Leon Vitali Dies: Stanley Kubrick Close Associate And Actor Was 74

Leon Vitali, an actor in Barry Lyndon who went on to become director Stanley Kubrick’s right-hand man, died Friday in Los Angeles at age 74. His family confirmed his death to Associated Press, but no cause was given. “Leon was a special and lovely man driven by his curiosity, who spread love and warmth wherever he went,” his children said in a statement provided by his daughter, Masha Vitali. “He will be remembered with love and be hugely missed by the many people he touched.” Vitali was profiled in the 2017 documentary Filmworker, which spotlighted his contributions to Kubrick’ work. Filmmaker Tony...
‘General Hospital’: Emma Samms Finally Returning After Suffering From Long Covid

EXCLUSIVE: Holly Sutton is finally returning to Port Charles. Emma Samms, who briefly returned in General Hospital in 2020 to reprise her beloved role, had to postpone her comeback after contracting Covid. She then suffered from long Covid, which kept her away from the set of the ABC daytime drama. She’s now set to return to the ABC sudser in October. Fans last saw Holly on September 18, 2020; though presumed dead, Holly was found alive and locked in a cell in Monte Carlo. “I can’t believe that it’s been 40 years since I first appeared on General Hospital and that, once again,...
“You Come Out Changed”: Ryan Reynolds Shares Dream Of Buying Welsh Football Club In FX Doc Series ‘Welcome To Wrexham’

While British celebrities have often parted with their money to fund their favourite football club, they at least have a passing knowledge of the off-side rule (you’ll have to look it up, sorry), but Reynolds is unusual in being a Canadian A-lister to do the same, having parted with £2million ($2.36m) to buy British club Wrexham, with fellow actor Rob McElhenney. Reynolds told The Times newspaper that, like a real-life Ted Lasso, he had to win over doubtful local fans, and the whole story is told in Welcome to Wrexham, a six-part documentary series about to debut on FX in the...
Dr. Dre Reveals How Close He Was To Dying After Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre is opening up about how severe his health was when he was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm. The rapper and music producer made an appearance on the Workout the Doubt podcast where he made revelations about what happened and how close to death he was. “I’m at Cedars-Sinai hospital and they weren’t allowing anybody to come up, meaning visitors or family or anything like that, because of COVID, but they allowed my family to come in,” he said. “I found out later, they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was outta here.” Dre said...
U.K. Distributor Lightbulb Adds FrightFest Quartet To Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Lightbulb Film Distribution has acquired four features ahead of their U.K. premieres at FrightFest, running in London from August 25 to 29. They include Dominic Brunt’s Wolf Manor about a film crew who fall prey to the resident werewolf of a manor house where they are shooting a vampire film. James Fleet and John Henshaw lead the cast. The deal was negotiated with Jeffrey Cooper at Cut Entertainment. The company has also acquired U.S. horror-thriller The Summoned in which two couples are invited to an exclusive retreat to work on their relationships, but all is not as it seems. The deal was negotiated...
Deadline

‘Planet Of The Apes’: Owen Teague To Star In New Film Installment For 20th Century

EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century’s next series of Planet of the Apes films looks to have found a new lead for future installments as sources tell Deadline that Owen Teague has been tapped to play the lead primate in the newest film in the iconic franchise. Wes Ball is taking over directing duties for the property, which hopes to start production before year’s end. Not much is known about this latest installment as Ball and studio execs have kept plot details under lock and key. That said, the property has been a high priority for the studio going back to when Disney acquired 20th Century and...
European Film Awards Set To Honor Margarethe Von Trotta & San Sebastian Launches Investors’ Conference With CAA — Global Briefs

Margarethe Von Trotta To Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor At The European Film Awards German filmmaker Margarethe von Trotta will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 35th European Film Awards. von Trotta will receive the honor at a ceremony in Reykjavik, Iceland, on December 10 where she will be an honorary guest. Born in Berlin and raised in Düsseldorf, von Trotta started her career as an actress, in theatre and appeared in films by Rainer Werner Fassbinder and Volker Schlöndorff before moving behind the camera in 1978 with The Second Awakening of Christa Klages, her solo debut as a...
Lachlan Murdoch Sues Australian News Site For Defamation Over January 6th Column

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch filed suit against Australian news site Crikey on Tuesday over an opinion column that connected the Murdochs to the siege of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. The statement of claim was filed in Federal Court of Australia. After receiving legal threats from Murdoch’s attorney, Crikey challenged him to file the suit and test of Australia’s “too restrictive” defamation laws. Crikey ran a full-page ad in The New York Times on Monday, as Eric Beercher, the chairman of its parent company, Private Media, said that  it was “looking forward to meeting Lachlan Murdoch in court, as he...
‘Lou’ Trailer, First Look: Allison Janney & Jurnee Smollett Lead Netflix’s Bad Robot-Produced Action-Thriller

Netflix has unveiled a trailer and first-look photos for its action-thriller Lou, starring Oscar winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya) and Emmy nominee Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country), which is slated for release on September 23rd. The film from cinematographer-turned-director Anna Foerster (Westworld) follows Lou (Janney), a woman who thinks she’s put her dangerous past behind her, but finds her quiet life interrupted when a desperate mother (Smollett) begs her to help save her kidnapped daughter. As a massive storm rages, the two women risk their lives on a rescue mission that will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from their pasts. Written...
Altitude Boards International Sales, UK & Ireland Rights For Laura Poitras’ Nan Goldin Doc ‘All The Beauty And The Bloodshed’

Altitude has boarded international sales and UK and Irish distribution on Oscar-winning documentarian Laura Poitras’s Nan Goldin bio-pic All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, ahead of its world premiere at Venice and North American debut at Toronto. The Participant-backed production is billed as “an epic, emotional” story about the renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin, told through her slideshows, intimate interviews and photography. It features rare footage of her fight to hold the Sackler family accountable for the overdose crisis brought on by painkillers developed by their Purdue Pharma company and also delves into a more personal side of her life, through...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Opens Up About Acting Break After Robin Williams’ Death

Sarah Michelle Gellar is opening up about taking an acting break following the death of Robin Williams. The actor stepped away from her career after her The Crazy Ones co-star died to reflect and process the life-changing event. “I’ve been working my entire life. When I had kids — and it was right after Robin passed away — there was just so much going on in my life and I just said, ‘I need to take a break,'” she told People. Gellar and Williams worked on the CBS sitcom between 2013 and 2014. The David E. Kelley show ran for one season on...
Kirill Sokolov Tapped To Direct Thriller ‘Ultra’ For TriStar Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Kirill Sokolov set to direct TriStar Pictures’ thriller Ultra, with script penned by Colin Bannon. TriStar preemptively purchased the spec amid significant buzz in November 2021, just before it placed in the Top 10 on the Black List in December. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Sukee Chew of Sugar23 is producing. Caellum Allan is overseeing the project on behalf of TriStar. Sokolov made his feature directorial debut with Why Don’t You Just Die, which screened in competition at Sitges. His follow-up film, No Looking Back, premiered at SXSW 2022. Sokolov is represented by CAA and Good Fear. Bannon most recently sold his Black...
Netflix Greek Mythology Reimagining ‘Kaos’ Finds Its Medusa In ‘Entourage’ Star Debi Mazar

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s Kaos has its Medusa. Entourage star Debi Mazar will play the coveted role in the upcoming mythological series from End of the F***ing World creator Charlie Covell, joining an ensemble cast including Jeff Goldblum, Janet McTeer and David Thewlis. Goldblum will play Zeus, Deadline recently revealed, having replaced Hugh Grant due to schedule availabilities. Other cast confirmed include Aurora Perrineau as lead, Cliff Curtis, Killian Scott, Misia Butler, Leila Farzad, Nabhaan Rizwan, Rakie Ayola and Stanley Townsend. The show from Chernobyl producer Sister and Anthem is currently filming in Spain and is described as a “bold, darkly comic, contemporary take on Greek mythology, exploring love, life and...
‘The Morning Show’: Julianna Margulies Returning For Season 3

Julianna Margulies is set to return for Season 3 of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show in the role of UBA news anchor Laura Peterson. Production on the new season is currently underway. Emmy Award winner Margulies’ return follows the recent casting of Mad Men star Jon Hamm, who will portray Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Billy Crudup’s Cory Ellison, Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson into his powerful orbit. The Morning Show follows the professional and personal lives of employees of media conglomerate UBA, specifically, its morning show hosts Alex and Bradley,...
‘RHOA’ Alum NeNe Leakes Drops Lawsuit Against Bravo & Andy Cohen After Claims Of Racist Environment On Show

NeNe Leakes will no longer pursue the lawsuit she had filed against Bravo, The Real Housewives of Atlanta executive producer Andy Cohen, and the production companies behind the reality series. “Leakes hereby dismisses this action and all claims asserted by Leakes without prejudice, thereby concluding this case before this Court at this time,” read the court documents obtained by Deadline. “All Parties consent and stipulate to the foregoing dismissal. No party will seek recovery of costs or attorneys’ fees in any submission to this Court.” The lawsuit was originally filed in April of this year in an Atlanta federal court where Leakes...
Deadline

