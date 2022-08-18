ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Calhoun County Master Gardeners Host Lunch and Learn Series

 5 days ago

August 18, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm the Calhoun County Master Gardeners will host a Lunch & Learn Series at Cane Creek Community Gardens at McClellan. Lunch & Learn is a series of FREE gardening programs sponsored by the Calhoun County Master Gardeners and the Calhoun County Commission. Held the 4th Wednesday of each month, April through September. Aug 24th will be CCCorps, the Men who shaped the Nation with Mandy Pearson, Cheaha State Park.  Speakers/Dates subject to change. Call 256-237-1621 to confirm. Cane Creek Community Gardens at McClellan is a 17 acre site owned by the Calhoun County Commission and operated by the Calhoun County Extension Office in concert with the Calhoun County Master Gardeners. The site includes community garden raised beds, a classroom and an outdoor classroom.

For more information, please contact the organizers.

Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

