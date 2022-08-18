ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Missing child found in Florida teacher’s home

By Dylan Abad, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida teacher was arrested for concealing a missing child inside her home, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the child, who was reported missing by his parents on Aug. 12, was found inside the home of 31-year-old Kelly Simpson.

Man arrested after family feud turns deadly

Investigators said Simpson picked the boy up from an unknown location and concealed him inside her home while having knowledge of his missing or endangered status. Authorities did not immediately reveal Simpson’s motive for her actions.

Once authorities located the boy, Simpson was arrested on allegations of interfering with the custody of a minor. According to the sheriff’s office, Simpson is currently employed by Charlotte County Public Schools.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101.

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Missing 9-year-old boy found with the help of a bloodhound

Lee County Sheriff’s Office found a missing and endangered child with the help of a bloodhound named Mercy on August 13. According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies were called out to a home on Chancellor Street for reports of a missing 9-year-old boy with medical issues.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Exotic Lizard found wandering in Fort Myers neighborhood

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A massive lizard was spotted Monday, wandering through the Briarcliff neighborhood of Fort Myers. It’s called a Monitor Lizard, one of several species of exotic reptiles that are popular pets in Florida. FWC said it’s likely an escaped pet, which is what can lead to them becoming invasive.
FORT MYERS, FL
