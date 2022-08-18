Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets
The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny’s draft projection, revealed
Bronny James still has two more years to go before he’s eligible to enter the NBA. Next year, he’s expected to go to college, with a handful of schools already reported to have started their recruitment efforts on the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The 17-year-old is then widely expected to be a one-and-done in the NCAA before he takes his talents to the big leagues.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets crucial update after back injury with Greece
Giannis Antetokounmpo gave Milwaukee Bucks fans quite the scare over the weekend after it was revealed he underwent an MRI due to a back issue. Fortunately, the results came back clean and he’s now getting back to work. The Bucks star missed Greece’s recent friendly game against Turkey due to back soreness. While it wasn’t […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets crucial update after back injury with Greece appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Knicks-Jazz Donovan Mitchell trade facing 1 major hurdle
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have re-engaged on trade talks centered around Donovan Mitchell, but there’s one major hurdle the two teams can’t seem to resolve: picks. According to the latest update from Marc Berman of the New York Post, the real issue holding up the Mitchell trade to the Knicks is not the players to include but rather the number of picks Utah wants and New York is willing to give. It’s not simple picks as well, as were talking about unprotected first-rounders here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Isiah Thomas issues GOAT message that will make Lakers’ LeBron James smile
There is no doubt in Isiah Thomas’ mind that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will be the NBA’s all-time leading scorer soon, and he wants everyone to know how impressive that is. On Twitter, the NBA icon shared how a lot of people didn’t and still don’t view LeBron as a score-first player unlike […] The post Isiah Thomas issues GOAT message that will make Lakers’ LeBron James smile appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors
Jayson Tatum took a lot of heat during and in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ heartbreaking NBA Finals loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum virtually went invisible in that series as the Dubs took the title by force against a Celtics side that had very high hopes […] The post ‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand
The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
RUMOR: The Kevin Durant trade offer Hawks made to Brooklyn
It really feels that this Kevin Durant saga is not a matter of whether he’d get traded but when and where would he be shipped by the Brooklyn Nets. Virtually every team should have an interest in acquiring a player like Durant, and there would be hardly a surprise if a team like the Atlanta Hawks has thrown their hats in the ring for the services of the future Hall of Famer.
RELATED PEOPLE
RUMOR: The Grizzlies enter Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes, but there’s a catch
The Kevin Durant trade rumors continue to rumble on with seemingly no end in sight. However, there may be a new surprise team in the Western Conference that could come in and give Durant a new home; the Memphis Grizzlies. Recent reports indicate that the Grizzlies have emerged as a...
Live updates in the Kobe Bryant plane crash photos trial: Vanessa Bryant's team kicks off closing arguments
Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant is suing LA County for emotional distress, alleging that county officials shared graphic photos of the crash site.
The players Boston Celtics haven’t included in Kevin Durant trade proposals revealed
The Kevin Durant saga continues to drag on as the NBA season inches closer. One team that continually sees its name connected in trade rumors is the Boston Celtics. Shams Charania of The Athletic gave a recent update on the behind-the-scenes negotiations between the Nets and a variety of teams. As he put it surrounding the Celtics:
Kevin Durant ditches trade request after making up with Nets
All that drama for nothing. Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have reportedly mended fences and are now planning to enter the 2022-23 season with the renewed goal for an NBA championship. After an offseason filled with drama following Durant’s trade demand, the former MVP has gotten on the same page with the Nets brass […] The post Kevin Durant ditches trade request after making up with Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brad Stevens drops truth bomb on Celtics’ Kevin Durant interest
As everyone in the NBA moves on from the Kevin Durant trade saga, Boston Celtics president Brad Steven wanted everyone to know that they weren’t as interested in making a change on their roster as reports made it to be. To recall, the Celtics were linked with KD, even reportedly offering a package centered around […] The post Brad Stevens drops truth bomb on Celtics’ Kevin Durant interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: 2 potential trade targets after Kevin Durant destroys Lakers’ Kyrie Irving dreams
Other than a few new signings in free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers haven’t made any major moves this offseason. There were some rumors they’d try to trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who looked likely to leave after Kevin Durant expressed his desire to be moved. But, on Tuesday, KD rescinded his request and will now stay put, paving the way for Kyrie to also remain in New York.
Blazers’ subtle change next season that’s bound to piss off fans
The clamor for the Portland Trail Blazers ownership group to sell the team has been slowly increasing in volume of late. The latest move to curtail the fan experience might push it even further that direction. The Blazers are reportedly planning to keep their broadcast team in Portland for away...
Heat vet How Udonis Haslem shockingly beats out Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant’s salary, revealed
Udonis Haslem is going to be back for Year 20. The Miami Heat veteran staved off retirement yet again after announcing on Sunday that he’s going to be returning next season. Haslem considered a handful of important factors before arriving at his decision, but there’s no denying that the money aspect also played a key […] The post Heat vet How Udonis Haslem shockingly beats out Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant’s salary, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LeBron James’ son Bryce nabs first D-1 offer from dad’s ex-high school coach
LeBron James’ two sons have all gained popularity over the last few years, and for good reason. LeBron Jr. (a.k.a Bronny) was the first one to hit the mainstream, wowing fans with his athleticism. However, this year, Bryce James has taken over the Internet, mesmerizing hoopers with his 6’5 frame and his silky-smooth game.
Brad Stevens reveals when exactly Jayson Tatum suffered mystery wrist fracture
After Jayson Tatum recently hinted that his wrist injury was more serious than originally thought, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens updated the injury timeline further. In an interview on the Boston sports radio show Merloni, Fauria, & Mego, Stevens revealed that the Celtics superstar experienced a non-displaced wrist fracture at some point close […] The post Brad Stevens reveals when exactly Jayson Tatum suffered mystery wrist fracture appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski is playing again – but for the wrong sport
Rob Gronkowski is back at it again, ladies and gentlemen. The former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end has never been shy to do whatever he wants. Whether it’s doing professional wrestling or partying up in Vegas, Gronk goes where he pleases, and he does it in style. So, what’s...
NFL・
Warriors’ Draymond Green fires message to Lakers star LeBron James’ haters
LeBron James and his new piece of jewelry got quite a few reactions on social media. In case you missed it, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar decided to get a diamond-laced version of his own logo installed on one of his teeth. Yes, you read that right, and here are...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
192K+
Followers
106K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0