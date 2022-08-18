Polk Jail report – Thursday, August 18, 2022

Related
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, August 23rd
Dartanyua Hindsman, age 43 of Norcross, Georgia – Attempting to Elude and Reckless Endangerment. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently there are 95 inmates housed in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
“Never work a day for me again:” Heard County deputy arrested for DUI, officials say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A Heard County deputy was arrested for driving under the influence on Monday night, officials say. Deputy David Fischer was arrested for driving his patrol car drunk in his Coweta County, according to Heard County Sheriff Ross Henry. When discussing the incident with Channel 2...
Midtown shooting suspect gets into bizarre exchange with judge during 1st appearance
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — New video showed a tense exchange with between a judge and the woman accused of killing two people and injuring a third person. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington watched the exchange during Raissa Kengne’s first appearance in court Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
fox5atlanta.com
Child pulled from Pickens County school bus after punching adult, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A Pickens County student faces disciplinary actions and possible charges after deputies say they punched one of the adults on board. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office say they responded around 3:15 p.m. to the bus that had pulled over along Highway 53 West after receiving a 911 call.
Shooting suspect on the loose after shooting woman in Cobb County overnight
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Marietta on Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Cobb County Police Department, officers responded to a call about a person shot on Virginia Place. Police said...
weisradio.com
Officers Kilgore, Butler and K-9 “Dona” Make Major Drug Arrest
On Sunday (August 21st) afternoon around 4:30, Officer Michael Kilgore performed a traffic stop on Hokes Bluff Road, and during the course of that stop, he discovered 4.6 pounds of Marijuana inside the vehicle. Jonathan Shinn, 23 of Cedar Bluff – was placed under arrest on charges of Trafficking Marijuana...
weisradio.com
Georgia Man Arrested in High-Speed Chase Sunday Night in Centre
A high speed chase in Cherokee County overnight Sunday ended with a resident from Georgia being apprehended and placed under arrest. Around 1:00am Monday (August 22nd), Centre Police Officer Michael Kilgore clocked a white Jeep on Main Street in Centre, doing 98 mph in a 35 – Officer Kilgore initiated his lights and siren, however the driver ignored the attempted stop, and continued to travel down East Main toward Highway 411 at a high rate of speed. The pursuit continued for around 10 to 12 miles prior to coming to a stop – when the Jeep’s motor ceased working.
CBS 46
Canton man found guilty of attempting to commit child molestation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Cherokee County jury found a man guilty of attempting to commit child molestation and attempting to pander a person under the age of 18 after he was caught by an undercover officer posing as a young girl online. Jerome Walker III used an online escort...
CBS 46
Unlicensed contractor arrested, charged with theft after Better Call Harry investigation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An unlicensed contractor who was originally investigated by CBS46′s Better Call Harry for failing to complete several residential construction projects has been arrested by Johns Creek police. William Otis Cox has been charged with theft by conversion and theft by deception. He appeared Monday morning...
wrganews.com
FCPD investigating Wreck involving Cyclist
The Floyd County Police Department has reported that their patrol officers are investigating a possible crash that occurred Sunday morning on Calhoun Road. A cyclist was apparently struck by a vehicle around 6 AM on Calhoun Road at Burton Road (Near Georgia Loop 1). Anyone with information is asked to...
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – August 23, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
The Citizen Online
Crime news: Aggravated assault charge for roommate, $15,000 lawn equipment burglary, thefts of golf carts
An argument between roommates at a north Fayette County residence turned from verbal to physical, and led to charges against one of them for aggravated assault. Deputies on Aug. 17 at 2:38 p.m. were called to a Dickson Street residence off Ga. Highway 314 in reference to a domestic incident.
Federal lawsuit shows possible connection between alleged midtown shooter and victims
ATLANTA — A federal lawsuit shows a possible connection between the suspected shooter and the victims in Monday’s Midtown Atlanta shooting. The lawsuit also gives an indication of grievances she held that possibly point to a motive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On...
wrganews.com
Bond is set at $1 million dollars man charged with causing fatal accident
(Via WBHF Radio) Bond is set at $1 million dollars for a man charged with causing a fatal accident last May. Thirty-three-year-old Joshua Taylor Eaker was jailed on May 17th, 2022, on numerous charges including aggravated assault, trafficking drugs, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, tampering with evidence, reckless driving, terroristic threats, and failure to maintain lane.
2 arrested after bag of drugs found next to 2-year-old’s Happy Meal, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Two people in Coweta County are in custody after a routine traffic stop turned into a drug bust. Coweta deputies say they found drugs in the car being driven by Jonathan Loftis and Bethany Smith after stopping them for having windows that were too tinted.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police want city council to declare man's house a nuisance after 3 raids
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say an alleged drug trafficker has been able to do business from the same south side home in spite of three search warrants conducted at the home. His name Jermaine Marignay. A narcotics supervisor says the suspect has lived at the property for at least two...
WXIA 11 Alive
Suspect accused in deadly Midtown shooting tracked down at Atlanta airport
There's still a lot of activity right now at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Police emphasized that no one was ever in danger there as they tracked down a suspect.
Suspect identified in Midtown shooting that killed 2, injured another
ATLANTA — An official source with the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has identified the suspect accused of killing two people inside of a Midtown condominium Monday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 has learned the suspect, Raissa Kengne was arrested by...
Man barricades inside Atlanta house, prompting SWAT standoff, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta SWAT teams are currently on the scene of a standoff with a man barricaded inside a home. Police say they were called to a house on 994 Violet St. SE just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. News Chopper 2 flew above the scene and saw...
This DeKalb County city just decriminalized marijuana | What it means
STONECREST, Ga. — Marijuana is now decriminalized in the city of Stonecrest after a new rule surrounding the drug was passed with a unanimous vote Monday. So, this means it's completely legal? Not quite. Essentially, anyone caught with an ounce or less of marijuana in the city will only...
Polk Today
