thesource.com
Meek Mill Lays Down $10 Million Challenge to Record Executives Rooting Against Him
Meek Mill wants record executives to put their money where their mouth is. Days after the announcement of his partnership with WME, Meek Mill is challenging execs who don’t believe in him to a $10 million bet. “If you a corporate person that work in the music business and...
thesource.com
DJ Drama Says Everybody Involved In The 2015 Drake And Meek Mill Beef “Did Something Wrong”
It’s crazy to think that Drake and Meek Mill have the friendship they have today after their beef in 2015. Drake won the beef, even after Meek responded, with the track “Back to Back” where he basically told Meek that he was playing second fiddle in his then relationship with Nicki Minaj. In a new interview with Rory and Mal, Drama said that he thinks both Drake and Meek “did something wrong” during their beef.
thesource.com
DJ Drama Reportedly Planning ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Projects with Meek Mill, Tory Lanez & More
DJ Drama is getting ready to dive back into his Gangsta Grillz projects. After lacing Tyler, the Creator with the magic sauce assisting in a Rap Album of the Year win, Drama is eyeing some more collaborations. According to TMZ, Drama is planning to unite with EST Gee, Meek Mill,...
‘P-Valley’ Star Nicco Annan Wants Others Who Look Like Him To Truly Be Celebrated
The actor discusses playing Uncle Clifford for over a decade, persevering as a Black queer man in Hollywood and creating space for others to be.
hotnewhiphop.com
Natalie Nunn Claims Blueface's Mom Tried To Take Chrisean Rock's Checks
The relationship between Blueface and Chrisean Rock has caused concern for years, but they've outdone themselves in 2022. For (at least) the second time this year, Rock was arrested due to an incident involving the rapper. Previously, she was reportedly taken into custody in Oklahoma after she was said to have broken into his house and driven off with his vehicle. It was reported that she was driving cross country back home to Baltimore.
Angela Means Who Played Felicia on ‘Friday’ Says People Still Tell Her ‘Bye You Dirty B—-’
In a recent interview, actress Angela Means, who portrayed the character Felicia who is memorable for being the butt of a joke in the most infamous line of the 1995 classic Friday, spoke out about how the impact of the role has followed her almost 30 year later. Means sat...
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started
Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
HitMaka Says His Mother Sent Him To A Boot Camp After Signing To DMX’s Label
Before Hitmaka secured his current moniker and even before we knew him as Yung Berg, Christian Ward was Iceberg—a budding rapper signed to DMX’s Bloodline Records in the early 2000s. The Chicago native made his debut on “Dog 4 Life” from the Exit Wounds soundtrack. However, despite his fame and talent, he was a young teenager experimenting with drugs, alcohol, and sex and was dubbed “Little DMX.” Though he doesn’t know for sure why, Hitmaka told the men of the My Expert Opinion podcast that at the height of his rising career, his mother shipped him off to a “concentration...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Arrested After Blueface Fight, Blueface's Mom Reacts
The feuds and fistfights between L.A. rapper Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock continue to escalate. Blueface recently took to Instagram to claim that Rock is now in police custody for their altercation in an Arizona lounge, occasionally stating "Free Rock!" throughout the clip. "We ain't never make the same...
thesource.com
DJ Khaled Says He Pinches Himself Every Time He Hears JAY-Z’s ‘GOD DID’ Feature
DJ Khaled’s GOD DID album is coming at the end of the week. Hitting up Drink Champs, Khaled spoke about what to expect on the 13th album, and continued the hype train around JAY-Z’s latest verse. Speaking with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Khaled reveals the single makes him...
#PValleyFinale: Keyshawn’s Heartbreakingly Hellish Ordeal Shakes Up Social Media
We’ve all wanted to jump through our TV screen and fight a villainous character like Keyshawn‘s evil baby daddy Derrick who whipped ‘P-Valley‘ fans into a frenzy with his despicable stunt in the skressful season finale. In a stomach-turning sequence of events, Keyshawn (who planned to...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Clarifies His ‘R&B Is Dead’ Comments: ‘It’s Not Disrespect’
Diddy has doubled down on his opinion that R&B is dead, however the Bad Boy mogul has made it clear that he’s not shading anyone with his comments. On Wednesday night (August 17), Puff kicked off an online discussion about the current state of R&B. Things quickly got heated when Timbaland joined the conversation, with Diddy yelling at the legendary producer: “R&B is muthafuckin’ dead as of right now.”
thesource.com
Afroman Reveals His Home Was Raided By Police In Ohio
According to a social media post from rapper and Los Angeles native Afroman, Ohio Police conducted a rid on his home in search of guns and drugs. This past weekend, the “I Got High” rapper’s home was raided by authorities while he was on tour in Chicago. The police were banging on his door with weapons drawn, according to neighbors who warned Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, about the raid before he returned home.
Essence
Chlöe: Coming Of Age
As she prepares to release her debut solo album, the singer is finding herself through song and style. Alter egos are prevalent in music. Many of the greats across genres, from Beyoncé to the Beatles, have taken on multiple identities to experiment with their sound, or to deliver a side of themselves that’s unexpected. With an eye to the debut of her first solo album, singer, songwriter, music producer and actress Chloe Bailey—one- half of the Grammy-nominated sister group Chloe x Halle—has chosen the mononymous moniker Chlöe.
thesource.com
DJ Akademiks Says “Radio is Finished” Following ‘The Breakfast Club’ Split
DJ Akademiks is ready to lay a tombstone on radio. Speaking with DJ Vlad, Ak revealed it’s a wrap for radio and called the separation of The Breakfast Club “weird.”. “Radio is finished,” Ak opened. “First of all, I think the announcement was kinda weird. I listened to their explanation. They said it was to figure out who was against them but like it didn’t feel like everybody was on the same page. It felt like one person leaving the band but kinda not wanting the band to continue.”
thesource.com
Quando Rondo Mourns Lul Pab on Instagram: “You Hurt My Heart Cuz”
Following a shooting that killed his associate Lul Pab, Quando Rondo has spoken out on Instagram. Sharing an image with his fallen friend online, Rondo wrote: “My cuz.”. In a separate post on his Instagram Story, Quando Rondo wrote, “You hurt my heart cuz.”. Around 5:30 p.m. on...
thesource.com
[WATCH]: Diddy Tells Tory Lanez He Listens To HIis Music In The Bedroom
Diddy recently joined Tory Lanez on IG live to talk about the state of r&b with the Canadian singer. During the chat however, Diddy started talking about what he does “in the bedroom,” and revealed that he listens to Tory Lanez music while he’s “intimate.”. “I’m...
‘It Was Like A Number And Then Zero, Zero, Zero, Zero, Zero’: TS Madison On Making Beyoncé Billboard History With ‘Renaissance’
TS Madison discussed her life-changing sample on Beyoncé's Renaissance, making Billboard history, and securing the bag in a new interview.
