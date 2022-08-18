ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thesource.com

DJ Drama Says Everybody Involved In The 2015 Drake And Meek Mill Beef “Did Something Wrong”

It’s crazy to think that Drake and Meek Mill have the friendship they have today after their beef in 2015. Drake won the beef, even after Meek responded, with the track “Back to Back” where he basically told Meek that he was playing second fiddle in his then relationship with Nicki Minaj. In a new interview with Rory and Mal, Drama said that he thinks both Drake and Meek “did something wrong” during their beef.
hotnewhiphop.com

Natalie Nunn Claims Blueface's Mom Tried To Take Chrisean Rock's Checks

The relationship between Blueface and Chrisean Rock has caused concern for years, but they've outdone themselves in 2022. For (at least) the second time this year, Rock was arrested due to an incident involving the rapper. Previously, she was reportedly taken into custody in Oklahoma after she was said to have broken into his house and driven off with his vehicle. It was reported that she was driving cross country back home to Baltimore.
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
Vibe

HitMaka Says His Mother Sent Him To A Boot Camp After Signing To DMX’s Label

Before Hitmaka secured his current moniker and even before we knew him as Yung Berg, Christian Ward was Iceberg—a budding rapper signed to DMX’s Bloodline Records in the early 2000s. The Chicago native made his debut on “Dog 4 Life” from the Exit Wounds soundtrack. However, despite his fame and talent, he was a young teenager experimenting with drugs, alcohol, and sex and was dubbed “Little DMX.” Though he doesn’t know for sure why, Hitmaka told the men of the My Expert Opinion podcast that at the height of his rising career, his mother shipped him off to a “concentration...
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock Arrested After Blueface Fight, Blueface's Mom Reacts

The feuds and fistfights between L.A. rapper Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock continue to escalate. Blueface recently took to Instagram to claim that Rock is now in police custody for their altercation in an Arizona lounge, occasionally stating "Free Rock!" throughout the clip. "We ain't never make the same...
HipHopDX.com

Diddy Clarifies His ‘R&B Is Dead’ Comments: ‘It’s Not Disrespect’

Diddy has doubled down on his opinion that R&B is dead, however the Bad Boy mogul has made it clear that he’s not shading anyone with his comments. On Wednesday night (August 17), Puff kicked off an online discussion about the current state of R&B. Things quickly got heated when Timbaland joined the conversation, with Diddy yelling at the legendary producer: “R&B is muthafuckin’ dead as of right now.”
thesource.com

Afroman Reveals His Home Was Raided By Police In Ohio

According to a social media post from rapper and Los Angeles native Afroman, Ohio Police conducted a rid on his home in search of guns and drugs. This past weekend, the “I Got High” rapper’s home was raided by authorities while he was on tour in Chicago. The police were banging on his door with weapons drawn, according to neighbors who warned Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, about the raid before he returned home.
Essence

Chlöe: Coming Of Age

As she prepares to release her debut solo album, the singer is finding herself through song and style. Alter egos are prevalent in music. Many of the greats across genres, from Beyoncé to the Beatles, have taken on multiple identities to experiment with their sound, or to deliver a side of themselves that’s unexpected. With an eye to the debut of her first solo album, singer, songwriter, music producer and actress Chloe Bailey—one- half of the Grammy-nominated sister group Chloe x Halle—has chosen the mononymous moniker Chlöe.
thesource.com

DJ Akademiks Says “Radio is Finished” Following ‘The Breakfast Club’ Split

DJ Akademiks is ready to lay a tombstone on radio. Speaking with DJ Vlad, Ak revealed it’s a wrap for radio and called the separation of The Breakfast Club “weird.”. “Radio is finished,” Ak opened. “First of all, I think the announcement was kinda weird. I listened to their explanation. They said it was to figure out who was against them but like it didn’t feel like everybody was on the same page. It felt like one person leaving the band but kinda not wanting the band to continue.”
thesource.com

[WATCH]: Diddy Tells Tory Lanez He Listens To HIis Music In The Bedroom

Diddy recently joined Tory Lanez on IG live to talk about the state of r&b with the Canadian singer. During the chat however, Diddy started talking about what he does “in the bedroom,” and revealed that he listens to Tory Lanez music while he’s “intimate.”. “I’m...
