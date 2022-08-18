ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: El Niño, Padres' Fernando Tatís Jr., has to show the team he can grow up

By U-T Letters
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

San Diego Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 5th inning at Petco Park on August 3, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Re “ Padres star Tatís suspended 80 games for positive drug test “ (Aug. 13). So ironic that I was watching “Bull Durham,” the 1988 baseball movie, when I was gobsmacked by the news of Fernando Tatís Jr.’s drug suspension.

Tatís is a real life “Nuke LaLoosh” (Tim Robbins) — talented, but undisciplined, and lacking good judgment, common sense and consideration for others. He needs a “Crash Davis” (Kevin Costner) to help him mature into understanding the responsibilities that go with great talent. “Of those to whom much is given, much is expected.” Listen up, Fernando!

Judy Miller

Point Loma

First Tatís refused surgery for his left shoulder subluxation that’s likely to put him on the injured list again in the future. Next came the wrist fracture, and now the drugs.

What other experiences will he try before he grows up? Skydiving, auto racing, deep sea diving, mixed martial arts?

It’s time for the Padres to exit his $340 million contract and get “El Hombre,” a mature, professional shortstop who respects the Padres organization, his teammates and fans.

Also, the extra money will help the Padres keep Juan Soto when he’s a free agent.

Karl Kozak Sr.

Downtown San Diego

As we all know there is no “I” in team.

There is, however, an “I” in Tatís.

Michelle Mason

San Carlos

