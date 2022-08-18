ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 2

Related
news9.com

Oklahoma County Commission Decreases Speed Limits After 2021 Crash

Oklahoma County Commissioners voted to lower the speed limits of certain roads after a deadly crash last year. Harrah Road from Memorial to Britton Roads, Memorial Road from Potawatomi to Luther Roads, Triple X Road from Wilshire Boulevard to 63rd Street, and Memorial Road from Luther Road to SLSF Railroad will now have a speed limit of 45 miles per hour.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

All Northbound I-35 Lanes Near SH-33 In Guthrie Closed

GUTHRIE, Okla. - All lanes of northbound I-35 are closed at SH-33 in Guthrie due to a crash according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Drivers are currently being diverted onto the shoulder and should expect significant delays. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and locate an alternate route.
GUTHRIE, OK
news9.com

Yukon Fire Department Sergeant Passes Away

Flags are at half-staff in Yukon this week in honor of Sgt. Rudy Sanchez. City leaders say the 14-year veteran of the fire department passed away Monday morning after a battle with cancer. Flags will remain at half-staff through sunset on Aug. 28.
YUKON, OK
news9.com

1 Deputy Killed, Another Deputy Wounded In SW OKC Shooting

Oklahoma City police said two Oklahoma County deputies were shot on the city’s southwest side. The shooting happened at a residence near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. The deputies were transported to OU Health in Oklahoma City. One of the two deputies has died. The fallen deputy...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Meridian, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
news9.com

Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported On I-40 In Yukon

Four vehicles were involved in a crash Monday morning on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40. The collision happened just after 7 a.m. near North Czech Hall Road. The eastbound lanes were affected by the wreck, but traffic has returned to normal. It is not known if there were any...
YUKON, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Rogers
news9.com

Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine Dedication Rescheduled For February

The dedication ceremony for the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine has been rescheduled to Feb. 17, 2023, according to a press release obtained from the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City. The release said the dedication was originally scheduled for Nov. 4, but this move is to ensure all non-construction items are ready,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy