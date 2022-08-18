Read full article on original website
Oklahoma County Commission Decreases Speed Limits After 2021 Crash
Oklahoma County Commissioners voted to lower the speed limits of certain roads after a deadly crash last year. Harrah Road from Memorial to Britton Roads, Memorial Road from Potawatomi to Luther Roads, Triple X Road from Wilshire Boulevard to 63rd Street, and Memorial Road from Luther Road to SLSF Railroad will now have a speed limit of 45 miles per hour.
All Northbound I-35 Lanes Near SH-33 In Guthrie Closed
GUTHRIE, Okla. - All lanes of northbound I-35 are closed at SH-33 in Guthrie due to a crash according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Drivers are currently being diverted onto the shoulder and should expect significant delays. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and locate an alternate route.
Yukon Fire Department Sergeant Passes Away
Flags are at half-staff in Yukon this week in honor of Sgt. Rudy Sanchez. City leaders say the 14-year veteran of the fire department passed away Monday morning after a battle with cancer. Flags will remain at half-staff through sunset on Aug. 28.
1 Deputy Killed, Another Deputy Wounded In SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police said two Oklahoma County deputies were shot on the city’s southwest side. The shooting happened at a residence near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. The deputies were transported to OU Health in Oklahoma City. One of the two deputies has died. The fallen deputy...
Immersive, Interactive Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Coming To Oklahoma City
An immersive, interactive exhibit on the works of Vincent Van Gogh is coming to Oklahoma. It was announced that Oklahoma City will be the 22nd city in North America to host 'Immersive Van Gogh.'. The exhibit has now been seen by over 5 million visitors in its tour. It will...
Calvey Defeats Gieger In Contentious Race For Oklahoma Co. DA Republican Nominee
A hotly-contested Republican race for Oklahoma County’s district attorney has reached its end. As of 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, Kevin Calvey garnered 60.7 percent of the vote over Gayland Gieger’s 39.3 percent. At this time, there are 100 percent of precincts reporting election results. Calvey declared victory over Gieger...
Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported On I-40 In Yukon
Four vehicles were involved in a crash Monday morning on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40. The collision happened just after 7 a.m. near North Czech Hall Road. The eastbound lanes were affected by the wreck, but traffic has returned to normal. It is not known if there were any...
Choctaw High School Goes On Lockdown After Person With Gun Shows Up On Campus
Choctaw High School was briefly placed on lockdown after a man and a 17-year-old girl showed up on campus with a gun. According to Choctaw police, the man and teen showed up to a practice field and asked to see a particular person participating in the practice. Staff at the...
Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine Dedication Rescheduled For February
The dedication ceremony for the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine has been rescheduled to Feb. 17, 2023, according to a press release obtained from the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City. The release said the dedication was originally scheduled for Nov. 4, but this move is to ensure all non-construction items are ready,...
