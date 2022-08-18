The Takoma Park Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred at 1 a.m. Saturday at the Sunoco gas station on New Hampshire Avenue. “Units arrived to find a victim who had been assaulted by an unknown male subject,” police spokeswoman Cathy Plevy said in an emailed community advisory. “The victim stated that while exiting the Metrobus in the area of Larch Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue, he was approached by an unknown male subject last seen wearing a black face mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants with colorful shoes. An altercation occurred and the subject hit the victim over the head with an unknown object and then fled on foot in an unknown direction. Officers canvassed the surrounding areas with negative results. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.”

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO