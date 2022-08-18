Read full article on original website
Suspect Arrested, Charged With Hardware Store Robbery
Montgomery County Police say 41-year-old Terry Claude Tompkins of Temple Hills has been arrested and charged with the July 30 robbery of the Silver Spring Ace Hardware store in Downtown Silver Spring. “At approximately 4 p.m. [July 30], 3rd District officers responded to the above location for a shoplifting in...
Silver Spring Teen Missing Since Sunday Morning
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since Sunday morning. 16-year-old Adele Anderson was last seen at approximately 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Byron Street in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Anderson is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt, jeans, and flip-flops.
UPDATE: Newell Street Streetery to be Discontinued, Reopened to Traffic
UPDATE: The county has edited the initial release to correct misinformation in the original. The Newell Street Streetery in Silver Spring will be discontinued and the street reopened to traffic after Labor Day, Department of Transportation officials announced. “Newell Street, managed by the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, will...
Silver Spring Mother, Child Missing Since Tuesday
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old Silver Spring mother and her 8-month-old infant son. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson, were last seen Tuesday in Prince George’s County, MCPD said in a news release. Vines is approximately 5 feet, 7-inches tall, and 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a green tank top and gray pants. Wilson is approximately 20 pounds and was last seen with his mother, wearing a blue onesie.
Police Investigating Assault at Sunoco Gas Station
The Takoma Park Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred at 1 a.m. Saturday at the Sunoco gas station on New Hampshire Avenue. “Units arrived to find a victim who had been assaulted by an unknown male subject,” police spokeswoman Cathy Plevy said in an emailed community advisory. “The victim stated that while exiting the Metrobus in the area of Larch Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue, he was approached by an unknown male subject last seen wearing a black face mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants with colorful shoes. An altercation occurred and the subject hit the victim over the head with an unknown object and then fled on foot in an unknown direction. Officers canvassed the surrounding areas with negative results. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.”
Suspect Charged in Fatal Shooting of Rideshare Driver
Prince George’s County Police say they have arrested and charged a Temple Hills man with the fatal shooting of a Silver Spring rideshare driver. PGPD Homicide Unit detectives arrested and charged 21-year-old Kiayon Strowbridge of Temple Hills with first and second-degree murder and related charges in connection with the fatal shooting of 55-year-old Nesredin Esleiman of Silver Spring.
DSW to Open at Ellsworth Place on August 25
DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse will open its location at Ellsworth Place on Thursday, August 25, according to a post on the mall’s Instagram account. “Just in time for back to school, the new @dsw Designer Shoe Warehouse location in Ellsworth Place opens on August 25th,” the Instagram post reads.
DOT Wins Federal Grant for Purchase of Hydrogen-Fueled Buses
The county’s Department of Transportation has won a grant of nearly $15 million from the Federal Transit Administration, officials announced. The grant will be used to pay 57% of a $28.6 million dollar project to buy 13 new hydrogen fuel cell buses and build a green hydrogen fueling site at the David F. Bone Equipment Maintenance Transit Operations Center in Gaithersburg.
Police Department in Final Days of Annual School Supply Donation Drive
The Takoma Park Police Department is in the final days of its annual book bag and school supplies donation drive the department has been promoting on social media. The department began the drive on July 19, and the last day for donations is this Friday, Aug. 19. The police are...
Java Nation to Open Fourth Location on Wayne Avenue
Java Nation will open its fourth coffee shop/café at 1010 Wayne Ave. in a space vacated by a deli, according to a construction permit posted on the door. The company operates outlets in Kensington, on Rockville Pike in North Bethesda, and in Kentlands in Gaithersburg. The company opened its...
Suspects Sought in Burglary of the Watch Pocket Store
Montgomery County Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects caught on surveillance video during a July 17 burglary of the Watch Pocket store in Four Corners. “On Sunday, July 17, 2022, at approximately 4:30 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the Watch Pocket store for the...
K&B Bridals Now Open in Takoma Park
K&B Bridals, a boutique shop for wedding dresses, accessories, and more, has opened at 7324 Carroll Ave. in Takoma Park, according to an announcement from Main Street Takoma. This is the shop’s third location in Maryland; others are located in Bel Air and Hagerstown. Owners Bridget and Chris Moore...
Police: Silver Spring Man Missing Since August 5
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Silver Spring man who has been missing since August 5. “Devante Britton was last seen on the evening of Friday, August 5, 2022, in the 9900 block of Medical Center Drive,” MCPD said in a news release.
Regal Cinemas Owner to File for Bankruptcy: Reports
Cineworld Group — the world’s second-largest movie chain operator and owner of Regal Cinemas — is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to reports. The Wall Street Journal reported this morning that Cineworld is preparing to file a chapter 11 petition in the United States and is also considering insolvency proceedings in the United Kingdom.
Suspect Sought in Armed Robbery of Exxon Gas Station
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect caught on surveillance video during a June 12 armed robbery of the Exxon gas station in the 9300 block of Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring. “At approximately 1:04 p.m. [on June 12], 3rd District officers...
Two Arrested for Theft and Assault at Home Depot
Montgomery County Police say they have arrested two men in connection with an August 2 theft and assault at the Home Depot store in Aspen Hill. 22-year-old Sean Palmer of Washington, D.C., and 41-year-old Jonte Smith of Brentwood, have been charged with theft and second-degree assault and were released on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond. A third suspect remains at large.
Cielo Rojo Featured in Washingtonian’s August Issue
The quality and diversity of the area’s restaurant scene continue to earn attention and accolades from local and national food media. Takoma Park’s Cielo Rojo — and their vegetarian menu — is featured in Washingtonian Magazine’s August issue cover story, titled “Meet the Restaurant Families Serving Up the Best Tacos in Washington“:
Takoma Park Folk Festival Seeks Volunteers to Help Manage Event
The organizers of the 2022 Takoma Park Folk Festival are looking for people to join the all-volunteer staff to help manage and produce the festival, the group said. The festival returns this year as an in-person outdoor event. It will be held at the Takoma Park Middle School and Lee Jordan Field from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.
Takoma Park Farmers Market Pie Contest Returns this Year
The Takoma Park Farmers Market Pie Contest returns after a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus on Sunday, Sept. 18, according to an announcement from Main Street Takoma. Bakers can enter pies, either sweet or savory, made with seasonal ingredients that are now available at the market for a group of celebrity judges to evaluate and choose winners.
Miss Toya’s Creole House Now Open in Downtown Silver Spring
Miss Toya’s Creole House is now open in Downtown Silver Spring, according to a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account. Jeffeary Miskiri, who founded Miskiri Hospitality Group in 2021, opened the restaurant at 4 p.m. today in the space formerly occupied by Eggspectation at 923 Ellsworth Drive in the Downtown Silver Spring development.
