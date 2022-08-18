ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takoma Park, MD

Source of the Spring

Silver Spring Teen Missing Since Sunday Morning

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since Sunday morning. 16-year-old Adele Anderson was last seen at approximately 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Byron Street in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Anderson is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt, jeans, and flip-flops.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Silver Spring Mother, Child Missing Since Tuesday

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old Silver Spring mother and her 8-month-old infant son. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson, were last seen Tuesday in Prince George’s County, MCPD said in a news release. Vines is approximately 5 feet, 7-inches tall, and 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a green tank top and gray pants. Wilson is approximately 20 pounds and was last seen with his mother, wearing a blue onesie.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Takoma Park, MD
Crime & Safety
State
New Hampshire State
City
Takoma Park, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Assault at Sunoco Gas Station

The Takoma Park Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred at 1 a.m. Saturday at the Sunoco gas station on New Hampshire Avenue. “Units arrived to find a victim who had been assaulted by an unknown male subject,” police spokeswoman Cathy Plevy said in an emailed community advisory. “The victim stated that while exiting the Metrobus in the area of Larch Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue, he was approached by an unknown male subject last seen wearing a black face mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants with colorful shoes. An altercation occurred and the subject hit the victim over the head with an unknown object and then fled on foot in an unknown direction. Officers canvassed the surrounding areas with negative results. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.”
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Source of the Spring

Suspect Charged in Fatal Shooting of Rideshare Driver

Prince George’s County Police say they have arrested and charged a Temple Hills man with the fatal shooting of a Silver Spring rideshare driver. PGPD Homicide Unit detectives arrested and charged 21-year-old Kiayon Strowbridge of Temple Hills with first and second-degree murder and related charges in connection with the fatal shooting of 55-year-old Nesredin Esleiman of Silver Spring.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
Source of the Spring

DSW to Open at Ellsworth Place on August 25

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse will open its location at Ellsworth Place on Thursday, August 25, according to a post on the mall’s Instagram account. “Just in time for back to school, the new @dsw Designer Shoe Warehouse location in Ellsworth Place opens on August 25th,” the Instagram post reads.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

DOT Wins Federal Grant for Purchase of Hydrogen-Fueled Buses

The county’s Department of Transportation has won a grant of nearly $15 million from the Federal Transit Administration, officials announced. The grant will be used to pay 57% of a $28.6 million dollar project to buy 13 new hydrogen fuel cell buses and build a green hydrogen fueling site at the David F. Bone Equipment Maintenance Transit Operations Center in Gaithersburg.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Source of the Spring

K&B Bridals Now Open in Takoma Park

K&B Bridals, a boutique shop for wedding dresses, accessories, and more, has opened at 7324 Carroll Ave. in Takoma Park, according to an announcement from Main Street Takoma. This is the shop’s third location in Maryland; others are located in Bel Air and Hagerstown. Owners Bridget and Chris Moore...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Source of the Spring

Regal Cinemas Owner to File for Bankruptcy: Reports

Cineworld Group — the world’s second-largest movie chain operator and owner of Regal Cinemas — is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to reports. The Wall Street Journal reported this morning that Cineworld is preparing to file a chapter 11 petition in the United States and is also considering insolvency proceedings in the United Kingdom.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Two Arrested for Theft and Assault at Home Depot

Montgomery County Police say they have arrested two men in connection with an August 2 theft and assault at the Home Depot store in Aspen Hill. 22-year-old Sean Palmer of Washington, D.C., and 41-year-old Jonte Smith of Brentwood, have been charged with theft and second-degree assault and were released on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond. A third suspect remains at large.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Source of the Spring

Cielo Rojo Featured in Washingtonian’s August Issue

The quality and diversity of the area’s restaurant scene continue to earn attention and accolades from local and national food media. Takoma Park’s Cielo Rojo — and their vegetarian menu — is featured in Washingtonian Magazine’s August issue cover story, titled “Meet the Restaurant Families Serving Up the Best Tacos in Washington“:
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Source of the Spring

Takoma Park Farmers Market Pie Contest Returns this Year

The Takoma Park Farmers Market Pie Contest returns after a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus on Sunday, Sept. 18, according to an announcement from Main Street Takoma. Bakers can enter pies, either sweet or savory, made with seasonal ingredients that are now available at the market for a group of celebrity judges to evaluate and choose winners.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Source of the Spring

Source of the Spring

Silver Spring, MD
Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MD

