ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House: Updated boosters for adults, teens expected in a few weeks

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Peter Sullivan
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2loT_0hLwxln500

( The Hill ) — White House coronavirus response coordinator Ashish Jha said Wednesday evening that updated COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in “a few short weeks” for everyone over the age of 12.

“The vaccines that are coming in a few short weeks are specifically designed for the virus that’s out there, and I believe it’s going to be available and every American over the age of 12 will be eligible,” Jha said on “NBC Nightly News.”

Earlier in the week, speaking at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation event, Jha said the updated vaccines could be available in “early to mid-September.”

The new vaccines specifically target subvariants of omicron that are currently circulating, known as BA.4 and BA.5, in addition to the original virus, which is expected to make them more effective.

FDA approves $2.8m gene therapy treatment for rare blood disorder

The Food and Drug Administration instructed vaccine makers to make these updated vaccines at the end of June, and it will have to officially sign off on the new shots before they become available.

There remains a question of how many people will get the updated shots, given that uptake for boosters so far has lagged. Only about half of people with the first two shots got the first booster dose, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The CDC has not officially changed the definition of “fully vaccinated” to include boosters, despite some experts’ calls, but Jha stressed on Wednesday that “two shots is not enough.”

“People need at least three,” he said. That is because the virus has evolved, and protection from the initial vaccines wanes over time.

“Just like the flu vaccine where people need to get updated once a year, we probably need to continue to get updated with covid vaccines on an ongoing basis,” Jha said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

If your password is in this list, you’re an easy hacking target

Have you ever used “123456” as a password for one of your online accounts? You might as well not have any password at all. Today, cybercriminals are obtaining more stolen usernames and passwords than ever before. In fact, 2021 was a record year for data breaches. Almost 190 million people were victims in roughly 1,800 […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJTV 12

Former Brandon police officer pleads guilty to rape

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, a former Brandon police officer pled guilty to one count of statutory rape and one count of gratification of lust. Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Todd King, of Brandon, was sentenced by Rankin County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Mills to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi […]
BRANDON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Ne White House#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#American#Nbc Nightly News
WJTV 12

Driver dies after vehicle goes into Pearl River

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A driver in Marion County died after his vehicle went into the Pearl River on August 20. According to the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the Highway 44 Extension at the Pearl River Boat Ramp around 11:40 a.m. After firefighters arrived, they began to search the banks […]
MARION COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Regions Bank warns customers of potential scam

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of Regions Bank warned customers about a potential scam using SMS text links and phone calls. According to a email sent out from Regions bank to its customers, the scammers pose as Regions bankers, persuade customers to give out personal information and attempt to gain access to accounts. Telltale signs […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for stabbing death of Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a suspect in connection to the stabbing death of a 73-year-old man. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 33-year-old Corey Lepard was arrested on Friday, August 19 for outstanding warrants on aggravated assault and arson. After his arrest, Hearn said a detective received information that a stolen Kawasaki […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
WJTV 12

Man charged after drag race, chase on I-20

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One driver was arrested for allegedly fleeing from police after participating in a drag race on Interstate 20 Sunday afternoon. Pearl police said they tried to stop two drivers racing Dodge Chargers westbound on I-20 around 12:30 p.m. The driver of a black Charger pulled over and was given a ticket […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating after a woman was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Biloxi. Bailey Martin, press secretary for Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell, said the shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, August 22 near 330 Benachi Avenue. The Sun […]
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Police: 18-year-old killed during gun exchange at Village Apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed outside an apartment complex. The shooting happened at the Village Apartments near building 14. Officer Sam Brown said Antonyo Esco, 18, and other occupants were sitting inside of his vehicle at the apartment complex. According to one of the occupants […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Would-be thief shoots at resident in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after a would-be thief shot at man who caught him in his driveway in Natchez on Monday, August 22. The Natchez Democrat reported a resident of the Woodhaven subdivision was woken up by his wife around 2:35 a.m. She told him a car was parked in the road […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of shooting at three people in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man faces multiple aggravated assault charges in connection to a shooting that happened in Hattiesburg on Saturday, August 20. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on James Street. They said Lashaun Brownlow Jr., 33, of Hattiesburg, shot the car of a known […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Court to hear case on Mississippi grants to private schools

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit that says the state is violating its own constitution by directing $10 million in pandemic relief money to private schools. In April, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed two bills. One created a grant program to help private schools pay […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 44-year-old Senatobia man

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 44-year-old George Jackson Jr., of Senatobia. Jackson is described as six feet tall, weighing 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Jackson was last seen Wednesday, April 6, 2022, around 1:00 p.m. in the 900 […]
SENATOBIA, MS
WJTV 12

Three arrested in Rankin County kidnapping case

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested following a kidnapping that happened in Rankin County over the weekend. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said the injured victim walked into the Flowood Police Department to report that he had been assaulted, tied up and held at gunpoint. Flowood police called the Rankin County Sheriff’s […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Who can buy and use medical marijuana in Mississippi?

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana in February 2022. Now, Mississippians are eligible to submit applications to be able to purchase marijuana products when they become available. Below is a list of questions and answers for potential patients. All information is sourced from the text of the Mississippi […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy