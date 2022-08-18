ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Detroit

Kirk Gibson Golf Classic Returns To Raise Awareness On Parkinson’s Disease

(CBS DETROIT) – Former professional baseball player and Detroit Tiger Kirk Gibson is one of the many former professional athletes in attendance on Monday at the Kirk Gibson Golf Classic to raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease. “There’s so many prominent people that have Parkinson’s that don’t step out into the limelight,” said Bill Bucklew. Bucklew is one of the many advocates for Parkinson’s disease who took part in Monday’s golf classic at the Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills. Gibson started the foundation in 2015 following his diagnosis with Parkinson’s, to raise funds for patients and research. “I’ve always been a team-based guy,” he...
DETROIT, MI
thecitizenonline.com

One swing— in the cup

Goodrich — In May, Corey Batterbee, a 2013 Goodrich High School graduate connected on a hole-in-one Batterbee, 27, was golfing with some friends on the par 3, 196 yard, 12th hole. Batterbee selected a 5 wood for the shot. “After I hit the ball, my buddy Ryan said, ‘dude...
GOODRICH, MI
nowdecatur.com

Kenny Chesney Taps Uncle Kracker For Detroit Show

Kenny Chesney performed for just under two hours when he took the stage at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday (August 20th) for nearly 50,000 fans. He also surprised the crowd with an appearance by Uncle Kracker. Fans went crazy as Kracker took the second verse of their six-week Number One hit, “When The Sun Goes Down,” followed up by Uncle Kracker's hits “Follow Me” and “Drift Away.”
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Stone Soup Bronco on Woodward

Amazing weekend on Woodward – such an honor to be right next to Ford’s display in Royal Oak. Thank you to everyone who stopped by and bought tickets (ONLY $10 and every penny goes to Vets Returning Home) You’ve still got time to get yours! CLICK HERE to...
ROYAL OAK, MI
candgnews.com

Food truck rally to feed Dodge Park attendees

STERLING HEIGHTS — The Sterling Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce wants you to come to Dodge Park hungry Sept. 9. That’s because the chamber and local eateries are planning to throw a Dodge Park Food Truck Rally. As its name suggests, the event will be at Dodge Park, located near the intersection of Dodge Park Road and Utica Road.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

2022 Port Huron Float Down!

Enjoy some of the sights and sounds of the 2022 Port Huron Float Down. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. Blue Water Healthy Living is an online magazine located in Port Huron, Michigan. Our purpose is to promote healthy living by showcasing the Blue Water Area, its people, issues and surroundings. This online magazine is devoted to providing healthy living related stories, local happenings, and commentary. Often inspiring and uplifting, our stories come from our heart and soul to promote the enjoyment of a more fulfilling Blue Water Area lifestyle. The material on this web site is provided for informational and amusement purposes only and is not to be confused with any medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Blue Water Healthy Living appreciates the passionate content provided to us by our volunteers writers and reporters. Interested volunteer writers and reporters should contact us at Admin@GBSMediaPro.com The views and opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the opinions and values of Blue Water Healthy Living. Blue Water Healthy Living is a division of GBS Media. Visit www.GBSMediaPro.com or call (810) 984-2773 for more information!
PORT HURON, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
MLive.com

First Michigan high school boys tennis rankings released for 2022 season

The Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association released its inaugural statewide rankings for the 2022 boys tennis season and there are plenty of familiar programs making up the Top 10 polls in their respective divisions. In Division 1, state runner-up Bloomfield Hills is the top-ranked team entering the season, while...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Sugar Factory in Detroit opens next Monday, but it's booked solid for weeks

There's a ton of buzz about the colorful and dessert-heavy restaurant Sugar Factory American Brasserie, which is making its Detroit debut Aug. 29. If you don't have a reservation already, however, it may prove difficult to get a table for the next few weeks. The Sugar Factory's reservation platform on the OpenTable app is booked solid until mid-September.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it

Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
DETROIT, MI

