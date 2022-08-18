Read full article on original website
Kirk Gibson Golf Classic Returns To Raise Awareness On Parkinson’s Disease
(CBS DETROIT) – Former professional baseball player and Detroit Tiger Kirk Gibson is one of the many former professional athletes in attendance on Monday at the Kirk Gibson Golf Classic to raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease. “There’s so many prominent people that have Parkinson’s that don’t step out into the limelight,” said Bill Bucklew. Bucklew is one of the many advocates for Parkinson’s disease who took part in Monday’s golf classic at the Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills. Gibson started the foundation in 2015 following his diagnosis with Parkinson’s, to raise funds for patients and research. “I’ve always been a team-based guy,” he...
Detroit News
'Awareness is a huge thing': Kirk Gibson rallies local celebrities for Parkinson's benefit
Rochester Hills — Parkinson's is not a death sentence. That's been the motto for former Detroit Tigers and Michigan State star Kirk Gibson since he was diagnosed with the disease in 2015, and the mantra got plenty of play Monday at the sixth-annual Kirk Gibson Golf Classic at Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills.
thecitizenonline.com
One swing— in the cup
Goodrich — In May, Corey Batterbee, a 2013 Goodrich High School graduate connected on a hole-in-one Batterbee, 27, was golfing with some friends on the par 3, 196 yard, 12th hole. Batterbee selected a 5 wood for the shot. “After I hit the ball, my buddy Ryan said, ‘dude...
nowdecatur.com
Kenny Chesney Taps Uncle Kracker For Detroit Show
Kenny Chesney performed for just under two hours when he took the stage at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday (August 20th) for nearly 50,000 fans. He also surprised the crowd with an appearance by Uncle Kracker. Fans went crazy as Kracker took the second verse of their six-week Number One hit, “When The Sun Goes Down,” followed up by Uncle Kracker's hits “Follow Me” and “Drift Away.”
MLive.com
See which football teams fans in Metro Detroit picked as conference winners
Opening week of the high school football is here and the race for conference championships begins. We asked fans to vote who they think would be champions of various conferences and divisions around Metro Detroit. Below, you can see the results from every fan poll. OAKLAND ACTIVITIES ASSOCIATION.
wcsx.com
Stone Soup Bronco on Woodward
Amazing weekend on Woodward – such an honor to be right next to Ford’s display in Royal Oak. Thank you to everyone who stopped by and bought tickets (ONLY $10 and every penny goes to Vets Returning Home) You’ve still got time to get yours! CLICK HERE to...
There’s an actual Yacht Rock band and they’re playing in Michigan this weekend
DETROIT - Want Toto? Check. Hall and Oates? Check. Michael McDonald, Ambrosia, Christopher Cross, Kenny Loggins... check, check, check and check. You don’t have to wind your way down to Baker Street, wherever that might be, to listen to some of the smoothest hits of the 70s and 80s.
LOOK: Michigan Mid-Century Modern Dream Home on Market for $899K
Love mid-century modern? You might want to sit down... According to the listing, this home for sale in Farmington, Mich. is "quite simply the epitome of Mid-Century perfection." But we don't have to take their word for it - take a tour in the gallery below!. Arthur Beckwith House for...
2022 Dream Cruise: Meet the cruisers of Woodward!
The Woodward Dream Cruise is filled with vintage cars and happy cruisers always excited to share their stories! Here are the tales behind some of those classic cars.
candgnews.com
Food truck rally to feed Dodge Park attendees
STERLING HEIGHTS — The Sterling Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce wants you to come to Dodge Park hungry Sept. 9. That’s because the chamber and local eateries are planning to throw a Dodge Park Food Truck Rally. As its name suggests, the event will be at Dodge Park, located near the intersection of Dodge Park Road and Utica Road.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
2022 Port Huron Float Down!
Enjoy some of the sights and sounds of the 2022 Port Huron Float Down. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. Blue Water Healthy Living is an online magazine located in Port Huron, Michigan. Our purpose is to promote healthy living by showcasing the Blue Water Area, its people, issues and surroundings. This online magazine is devoted to providing healthy living related stories, local happenings, and commentary. Often inspiring and uplifting, our stories come from our heart and soul to promote the enjoyment of a more fulfilling Blue Water Area lifestyle. The material on this web site is provided for informational and amusement purposes only and is not to be confused with any medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Blue Water Healthy Living appreciates the passionate content provided to us by our volunteers writers and reporters. Interested volunteer writers and reporters should contact us at Admin@GBSMediaPro.com The views and opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the opinions and values of Blue Water Healthy Living. Blue Water Healthy Living is a division of GBS Media. Visit www.GBSMediaPro.com or call (810) 984-2773 for more information!
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
MLive.com
First Michigan high school boys tennis rankings released for 2022 season
The Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association released its inaugural statewide rankings for the 2022 boys tennis season and there are plenty of familiar programs making up the Top 10 polls in their respective divisions. In Division 1, state runner-up Bloomfield Hills is the top-ranked team entering the season, while...
Michigan State Lands 4-star Defensive Lineman Out Of Detroit
The Spartans add a big piece to their 2023 recruiting class
Detroit News
Sugar Factory in Detroit opens next Monday, but it's booked solid for weeks
There's a ton of buzz about the colorful and dessert-heavy restaurant Sugar Factory American Brasserie, which is making its Detroit debut Aug. 29. If you don't have a reservation already, however, it may prove difficult to get a table for the next few weeks. The Sugar Factory's reservation platform on the OpenTable app is booked solid until mid-September.
15 Ann Arbor-area must-see football games in 2022
ANN ARBOR – It’s expected to be another exciting football season for Ann Arbor area teams. The season will officially kick off this week with teams from across the area hitting the field for their first competition of the 2022 season.
Detroit News
Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it
Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
Longtime Detroit-area radio host out; 'My heart was broken'
Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said she lost her job at WWJ-AM, a day before her husband was diagnosed with cancer.
