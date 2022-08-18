ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 4

Related
Washington Examiner

FEMA funeral assistance at $4.8M in Maine

(The Center Square) – Maine residents have received more than $4.8 million in COVID-19 funeral reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. As of August, at least 1,169 Maine applications were received for the federal assistance, with 910 approved for reimbursement, according to a FEMA report. The payments were...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
California State
Saurabh

These are the poorest states to live in in United States

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. In general terms, Poverty is described as the "inability to obtain basic necessities such as food, clothes, and shelter". According to the United States Census Bureau, the national poverty rate was 11.4 percent in 2020, marking the first annual rise after five years of declines.
LOUISIANA STATE
AOL Corp

15 worst states to live on just a Social Security check

The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's sole source of income. Yet for many seniors, Social Security is exactly that, which won't cover the cost of living in some states.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Federal judge seizes control of Mississippi jail

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has seized control of a Mississippi jail after citing “severely deficient” conditions at the facility. In a Friday ruling, U.S. Southern District of Mississippi Judge Carlton Reeves placed Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center in Raymond into receivership. The judge will soon appoint an expert, known as a “receiver,” to temporarily manage the facility in hopes of improving its conditions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Cremation#Covid#American
Tom Handy

City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Washington Examiner

Census Bureau admits overcounting seven blue states, just one red state

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how an error by the U.S. Census Bureau will have serious consequences for our electoral system and economy.]. In a shocking report, the U.S. Census Bureau recently admitted that it overcounted the populations of eight states and undercounted the populations of six states in the 2020 census.
POLITICS
GOBankingRates

15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
TRAVEL
Business Insider

What is a relief payment check and am I eligible?

Florida's Governor said low-income families will receive $450 per child. Maine will be sending payments of up to $850 – more than any other state government. Some economists have warned relief payment checks may drive up inflation. Families across the US are feeling the strain of soaring prices but...
ValueWalk

Federal Energy Stimulus Check: This Program Offers Up to $1,800 in Assistance

Federal stimulus money may not be coming directly, but Americans can still use some indirect benefits that the federal government is offering to offset at least some of the impacts of rising prices. Residents of Washington, D.C., for instance, can use a federal program to cover up to $1,800 of their energy costs. This federal energy stimulus check is part of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
WASHINGTON, DC
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollars

money in rubber bandsPictures of money (Creative Commons) A new stimulus proposal, called the Family Security Act 2.0., has been introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. Under this proposal, families would receive $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For any families with children ages six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy