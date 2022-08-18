CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering a nice August stretch of weather. We’ll have plenty of sunshine today, seasonal temperatures and lower humidity. This pattern will stay in place the next few days. By the end of the week we could see a shower or two by later Friday. The weekend will not be a wash out, but the region will have a chance for scattered showers and a storm. Have a great and safe day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO