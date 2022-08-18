Read full article on original website
Friends of Charlottesville Downtown meets with local businesses
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Tuesday, August 23, Friends of Charlottesville Downtown met for its first general business meeting. Its goal is to raise private money to refresh the environment and public space of the Downtown Mall. “I think the businesses will really help us in being a supporter of...
Washington Park invasive plant cleanup
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Volunteers are working to help remove invasive plants from the Washington Park trail system, improving the conditions for native vegetation to grow. Valerie Brown is a PVCC student looking to create positive environmental change. Brown says she was inspired by her biology professor who was part...
Shenandoah National Park requiring masks in buildings
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Shenandoah National Park is requiring all visitors above the age of 2 to wear a mask inside its buildings, regardless of vaccination status. “Basically, we follow the community levels that are published by CDC,” Park Superintendent Pat Kenney said Monday, August 22. “Then we will adjust accordingly.”
‘I Love Nelson’ event set for Sept. 10
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Nelson Community Wellness Alliance will be hosting the “I Love Nelson” Kids Day event Saturday, September 10. Blue Ridge Medical Center and the Health Department will also be in attendance. Vaccines, smoking cessation needs, cribs, car seats, and much more will be...
UVA Athletics and Service Dogs of Virginia partner to raise puppy, Champ
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - All eyes are on one first year student-athlete at the University of Virginia, because he comes from Service Dogs of Virginia. Champ is only 12 weeks old, but the Labrador Retriever already has a big role to fill. “Champ is going to be an elite athlete,”...
Rockingham County woman makes cards for community members
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A woman in Rockingham County has made it her mission to spread joy by creating cards. Ella Burkholder always checks the newspaper to see who is celebrating a birthday or anniversary. She then gets to work by hand-making a card to send to neighbors near and far to celebrate the special moments in their lives.
Sunny and nice
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering a nice August stretch of weather. We’ll have plenty of sunshine today, seasonal temperatures and lower humidity. This pattern will stay in place the next few days. By the end of the week we could see a shower or two by later Friday. The weekend will not be a wash out, but the region will have a chance for scattered showers and a storm. Have a great and safe day !
Pickleball popularity exploding in central Virginia
KESWICK, Va. (WVIR) - Pickleball is America’s fastest growing sport, with around 5 million players, and it is catching on in central Virginia, too. “I started during the pandemic. It was a way to just get active and see people, but not get too close to them,” Jas Heim said. “It was really fun and I got hooked after the first time.”
Pedestrian tunnel near downtown Charlottesville is closed for a few weeks
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The pedestrian tunnel behind the Ting Pavilion is closing for a few week starting Tuesday, August 23. A detour will be in place if you’re walking that way, and expect flaggers if you’re driving around there. The tunnel is being extended, and an underground...
JMRL name change task force provides update
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library board heard an update Monday, August 22, from a task force focused on the library system’s name. The task force says its goal is to summarize public input about a potential change. The decision to change the name is...
CCS school year begins, and so do the new walking routes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools are starting the school year on Wednesday, August 24, with only nine bus drivers as of August 12. With too few bus drivers, more and more Charlottesville students are being asked to get to school on their own. CCS has planned out walking...
Shannon Foundation announces grant recipients
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ten Albemarle County teachers have been awarded grants from the Edgar and Eleanor Shannon Foundation for Excellence in Public Education that amount to $15,000. Teachers submitted innovative school projects, and could be awarded up to $5,000. One of the winners, Brownsville Elementary Librarian Gay Baker, will...
Back to School Bash fills the Ting Pavilion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, August 20, hundreds of kids and parents from the Charlottesville community filled the Ting Pavilion for the 9th annual Back to School Bash to get school supplies and book bags to be ready for the new school year. “I don’t want any child to...
Retired UVA pediatrician diagnosed with ALS creates a fund to help fight it
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A retired pediatrician with UVA Health is working to help people battling ALS. Jim Plews-Ogan and his family created the Hummingbird Fund after he was diagnosed with ALS. “You have to live in hope. I live in hope, and it comes in all different forms....
Average price of gas drops in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The national average for a gallon of regular gas dropped $0.10 in the past week. According to AAA, it is now $3.90. It says this is mainly due to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual filling up. The average price in Virginia as of...
ACPS trying out ALICE safety training for the school year
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is starting the rollout process of a new safety training in case of an active shooter. Baker Butler Elementary School is the pilot school testing out ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) training. The school held an interactive program Monday, August...
Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area. The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high. “If you...
UVA School of Education provides parents with school transition tips
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Transitioning to a different grade level can be tricky for some students. Researchers at the University of Virginia examined children from pre-kindergarten to the fourth grade. Each child was either from low-income communities, communities of color, or were dual-language learning. Researchers believe what makes school transitions...
AEA pushing for COVID-19 sick leave days for ACPS teachers
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Education Association is pushing Albemarle County Public Schools for COVID-19 sick leave. Currently, county teachers are going into the new school year without those extra days. AEA says its teachers and staff will have to use their own sick days if they test...
3 Charlottesville companies on Inc. 5000 list
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three Charlottesville-area companies are on the Inc. 5,000 list of fastest-growing private U.S. companies. They are Anchor Health Properties (3,003), TradeCentric (3,982), and WillowTree (3,044). “It’s wonderful recognition for all the work that our teams puts in day in and day out, particularly in challenging economic...
