One of the top 20 MaxPreps stories of the past school year was how name, image and likeness has trickled down to the high school level. On Monday it was announced that the St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) football program, No. 1 in the MaxPreps Top 25 rankings, has entered into what's believed to be the first team-wide NIL deal at the prep level.

BELLFLOWER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO