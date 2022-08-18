Halo Infinite dataminers have discovered that an iconic Halo: Reach vehicle is buried in the game's files. The Halo series has a lengthy history dating back to the early 2000s with the original Xbox. At the time, it was nothing more than a new sci-fi shooter that would help sell people on Microsoft's first-ever gaming console. Once people actually played it, it took off like few other gaming franchises ever have. It was such a unique world filled with awesome weaponry, vehicles, and characters, something that has managed to stay true for over 20 years. With each entry in the series, the developers add all kinds of new additions to the series, some of which become immediately iconic.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO