Austin Chronicle

LeAnn Mueller and Wife Indicted for Insurance Fraud

Insurance Fraud Unit investigation alleges workers’ comp fraud. LeAnn Mueller, owner of la Barbecue, and her wife, Allison Clem, who also manages the barbecue trailer, have been indicted in a case of workers’ compensation fraud. Mueller and Clem are accused of defrauding Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of more...
Austin Chronicle

Mistakes in the Land of Lakes: Austin FC Doomed by Sloppy Play

Driussi scores lone goal to lead league in season tally. Austin FC suffered its sixth loss of the 2022 season Saturday night in St. Paul, falling 2-1 to Minnesota United in another mistake-filled outing. Ethan Finlay conceded his second penalty kick in as many weeks, and Julio Cascante had his...
