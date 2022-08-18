Read full article on original website
State officials seek nearly $40 million for staff in hospitals, long-term care facilities
Oregon officials have stepped into the fray of the state’s hospital crisis with a request for nearly $40 million from the Legislature. The Oregon Health Authority and state Department of Human Services sent requests to the two Democratic leaders of the state House and Senate – Sen. Peter Courtney, D-Salem and Rep. Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis – last week. Courtney and Rayfield chair the Legislature’s emergency board, which is due to meet in September to adjust agency budgets and field funding requests.
