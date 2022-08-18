ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

County Office of Arts & Culture Awarded $4.75 Million to Support Community Resilience

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, CALIF.) – The Santa Barbara County Community Services Department is pleased to announce the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture has been awarded a competitive $4.75 million grant to support the health, safety and resiliency of the Central Coast Region through the arts.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Public Library Partners with Women’s Economic Ventures to Provide Business Classes for Childcare Providers￼

SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 23, 2022. Many working families are using a combination of friends, family, and neighborhood caregivers to piece together care for their young children before they begin school. The pandemic has made the need for more childcare options even more pronounced. Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) has partnered with Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) to support these aspiring small business childcare providers. As part of an innovative, grant-funded early literacy program that focuses on providing support and building community with caregivers, SBPL and WEV collaborated over the last year to develop curriculum for a series of classes in Spanish and English to help those informal caregivers who are interested in starting their own childcare business. Classes in Spanish were offered in the Spring, and this Fall, the “Managing Your Own Childcare Business” series is being offered in English.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Flags fly at half staff in remembrance of late Latina Supervisor Carmen Ramirez

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.-Flags are flying at half staff in remembrance of Carmen Ramirez, the first Latina Ventura County Supervisor. Ramirez was stepping into a cross walk when she was hit by a pickup truck . Police said the driver Antonio Flores Jr., 38, of Oxnard was heading west toward the setting sun in his 2020 GMC The post Flags fly at half staff in remembrance of late Latina Supervisor Carmen Ramirez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Sansum Clinic Celebrates Success of Camp Wheez 2022 Serving Children With Asthma

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. August, 2022 (Santa Barbara, CA) Camp Wheez celebrated its 45th year this August by welcoming 19 children for a week of fun and asthma education hosted at First Presbyterian Church in Santa Barbara. This free community program gives youth with asthma the chance to experience all the fun of a summer camp in a safe environment designed to meet their special needs. Campers also gain the knowledge and skills to confidently manage their asthma so they can lead healthy, active lives. Under the leadership of Sansum Clinic Allergist and Immunologist and Camp Wheez Medical Director Myron Liebhaber, MD, the camp operates safely with assistance from volunteer physicians, allergists, respiratory therapists and nurses. This year, we also welcomed Cottage Children’s Medical Center Pediatric Residents to Camp Wheez for the first time. Eleven high-school volunteer counselors managed the campers and guided them through the week’s activities, while ensuring they stayed safe. Many children who attended Camp Wheez in their younger years have gone on to become counselors and supporters. “We could not have asked for a more capable and wonderful group,” commented Dr. Liebhaber. “This is a true community effort, and we’re incredible grateful for the many donors, volunteers and supporters who have made Camp Wheez possible for this long.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Three Housing Developments Are Thinking Big in Santa Barbara

A trio of proposed housing and residential mixed-use developments — all four stories tall and adding up to a potential 155 residential units — came across the Architectural Board of Review on Monday, each with its own take on how to provide much-needed housing in Santa Barbara. While...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc School Board, Former Superintendent Trevor McDonald Reach Payout Agreement

Superintendent Trevor McDonald received a payout when he left the Lompoc Unified School District last month, although the board failed to disclose the details. The district's embattled leader, who held the title for nine years, abruptly resigned July 25, citing family reasons for his departure, which was announced after a rare midday special board meeting.
Santa Barbara Independent

Public Input Sought on Draft Ordinance for Civilian Police Oversight

SANTA BARBARA, CA – 08/23/2022. The City of Santa Barbara seeks feedback on a draft ordinance that will guide its efforts in implementing a new civilian oversight system of the Police Department. The ordinance is an important step towards further strengthening accountability and transparency. This is an historical effort and the City’s first collaboration with the community on police oversight.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Ventura County, three health providers agree to Medi-Cal fraud settlement

Ventura County, along with three health care providers operating in its jurisdiction, one of which is Dignity Health, have agreed to pay a combined total of $70.7 million to settle allegations that they broke federal and California laws by submitting false claims to Medi-Cal amid an expansion of the program under Obamacare.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

California Allocates More Than $2.2 Billion for Transportation Infrastructure

SAN JOSÉ — The California Transportation Commission (CTC) allocated more than $2.2 billion to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state at its August meeting. The allocation includes more than $1.6 billion in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and nearly $336 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Independent

Sick Sea Lions Showing up on Santa Barbara and Ventura Beaches

Domoic acid is thought to be the culprit in numerous reports of sea lions in distress on Santa Barbara and Ventura beaches. The marine mammal rescue group Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute (CIMWI) has received more than a hundred calls since an uptick in sightings on Monday, according to the group’s Instagram. Beachgoers are advised to keep at least 50 feet away from the animals, as they may respond aggressively if approached.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Goleta Beach Restaurant Project Update

The ambitious plans to re-envision and remodel the popular Beachside Cafe at Goleta Beach and reopen as The Ellwood became far more complicated once owner Omar Khashen and his team started work on the 80-year-old building. “When we started doing some discovery and pulling back drywall and opening up the...
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Drake Whitcraft Revives His Dad’s Legacy

What follows is an edited excerpt from Vines & Vision: The Winemakers of Santa Barbara County, published in 2020 by Matt Kettmann and Macduff Everton. After years of working at Mayfair Wines, Santa Barbara’s top bottle shop in the 1970s and ’80s, Chris Whitcraft launched his own label in 1985 and quickly became one of California’s most influential winemakers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

In Memoriam | Bob Kirby: 1933-2022

Bob Kirby, a true diving pioneer whose achievements in both diving and aviation over seven decades earned him lasting international recognition, passed away on June 2, 2022, at his home in Carpinteria. Bob’s diving career started in the early 1950s as a Second-Class Diver on a U.S. Navy vessel based...
CARPINTERIA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Dutch Garden Is Getting Closer to Opening

••• L. spotted people at Dutch Garden and went over to ask what’s up. Co-owner Charlie Fredericks explained that the building was condemned, so fixing everything and getting the city onboard has been a struggle. As long as the final inspections go well, the restaurant should open in the next two months. The interior looks much the same—original bar stools and window coverings—but cleaned up, and the patio will have a new bar area. And the menu is sure to please the purists. P.S. Anyone know which Instagram account—this or this—is the right one?
SANTA BARBARA, CA
dailybruin.com

Assembly Bill 1482 allows 10% rent increase, will impact Westwood renters

This post was updated Aug. 21 at 8:37 p.m. Across California, Assembly Bill 1482 is allowing rent increases of up to 10% starting this month due to inflation. AB 1482, otherwise known as the California Tenant Protection Act of 2019, is a statewide law that prohibits rent increases above either the sum of 5% and the local Consumer Price Index – a measure of inflation – or 10%, whichever value is lower. In June, the Los Angeles area’s CPI was 8.6%, and as the sum of 5% and 8.6% is larger than 10%, the maximum rent increase has become 10% this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA

