They were sold out by their men. If the men would have fought, they would be free today. The free world judges whether a nation should rule itself on its courage and bravery. If the nation would have shown this virtue, the freedom fighters would have supported them against the terrorist, but since their men choose to be cowards and run to hide, they are now property of the Pushan Taliban. A tribe that is now reviled in the free world, and who will never get a penny of aid from it. I do feel sorry for the woman, but we fought for them for twenty years and that got us body bags.
We,need to stay out of their business and concentrate about our own problems.
Their future is hard work in the fields, carrying the children, and being prisoners in their mud home.
Related
Pakistani militant leader with $3 million U.S. bounty killed in Afghanistan, sources say
Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike
Afghan female judge fleeing Taliban appeals after Home Office refuses UK entry
Father of Marine killed in Afghanistan withdrawal: This was the cost of our deal with Taliban
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘They beat girls just for smiling’: life in Afghanistan one year after the Taliban’s return
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
'Go to hell': Journalist's message to Iranian government after man with loaded AK-47 was arrested near her home
Undercover journalist in Afghanistan finds Taliban are abducting, imprisoning women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vladimir Putin had doctors rush to his bedside after complaining of ‘severe nausea’, report says
Archaelogists Discovered 800-Year-Old Ancient Palace That May Have Belonged To Genghis Khan’s Grandson
Afghanistan women's rights activist says Taliban tortured her in prison, but she "had to speak out"
Court Wants Murderer Executed On Live TV To Send A Message To Other Would-Be Killers
Wife of Navy lieutenant imprisoned in Japan reveals young child's response
The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
Despite rising tensions, US and Chinese troops worked together to put out a garbage dump fire, a top US general says
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would kill more than 5 billion people – just from starvation, study finds
Russia’s Panicked Confession: This Is What Scares Us Most
Kim Jong Un says he’s ready to fight US, ‘annihilate’ South Korea
CBS News
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 21