Conroe, TX

Community Impact Houston

Campus data: See Conroe ISD enrollment, STAAR scores for individual campuses

(Community Impact Newspaper staff) Conroe ISD saw changes to enrollment at many of its campuses as the COVID-19 pandemic caused reduced attendance since 2020. A total of four CISD elementary school campuses saw lower enrollment in 2021-22 compared to 2020-21, according to the Texas Education Agency. However, none of the high schools in CISD saw a decrease in enrollment from 2020-21 to 2021-22. Fifteen of the district’s elementary schools have a higher percentage of economically disadvantaged students than the state average.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

See who has filed for the Nov. 8 Conroe ISD board of trustees election

Ten candidates have filed for election for the Conroe ISD board of trustees. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) Positions 1, 2 and 3 on the Conroe ISD board of trustees are up for election Nov. 8. As of the end of the filing period Aug. 22, 10 candidates have filed applications as candidates. Board President Skeeter Hubert and Trustee Ray Sanders have filed for re-election for their respective positions. Position 1 trustee Dale Inman is not running for re-election.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery ISD lowers tax rate for FY 2022-23

The Montgomery ISD board of trustees approved the district's property tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year during an Aug. 16 meeting, lowering the tax rate nearly $0.05 in three years as property values have increased. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Montgomery ISD board of trustees approved the district's property...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County budget director proposes $2.24B budget

Daniel Ramos, executive director of the Office of Management and Budget, presented the $2.24 billion proposed budget for Harris County at the Aug. 23 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Daniel Ramos, executive director of the Harris County Office of Management and Budget, presented the proposed budget for...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Steve Toth
Community Impact Houston

Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Budget briefing, bond outreach, November elections preparation

Commissioners will meet in downtown Houston on Aug. 23 to discuss the 2023 budget, the $1.2 billion bond issue and the overall tax rate. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Following a three-week break, Harris County commissioners will receive a briefing on the fiscal year 2022-23 budget, vote to approve funding for...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County Commissioners Court debates ambulance bus purchase

The Montgomery County Commissioners Court approved the purchase of a multipatient transport vehicle pending American Rescue Plan Act approval. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) The Montgomery County Commissioners Court approved the purchase of a multipatient transport vehicle–an ambus, or medical ambulance bus—pending federal American Rescue Plan Act approval, at its Aug....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
#School Library#New Policies#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Conroe Isd#Senate#House#Tea#Cisd#Staar#Revis
Community Impact Houston

Fort Bend ISD receives B rating from TEA

Fort Bend ISD received a B rating, an 89 out of 100, in the Texas Education Agency’s district ratings for the 2021-22 school year. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Fort Bend ISD received a B rating, an 89 out of 100, in the Texas Education Agency’s accountability ratings for the 2021-22 school year, the district announced on Aug. 15.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston ISD tables discussion item on charter school partnerships

State Rep. Alma Allen speaks at an Aug. 15 news conference against a proposed revision to Houston ISD's charter school policy. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Members of the Houston ISD board of trustees opted to table the first reading of a proposed revision to board policy at an Aug. 18 special meeting that was related to charter school partnerships. The item was tabled following an outcry from some parents and the district's largest teacher's union.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Texas Association of Counties honors Montgomery County constable units

Montgomery County constables were honored by the Texas Association of Counties for community policing programs they implemented. (Courtesy Montgomery County Constable Precinct 4) Two Montgomery County constables and their units were honored by the Texas Association of Counties for community policing programs they implemented. The TAC is a nonprofit lobbying...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Community Impact Houston

Casa Luna Imports opens in Tomball

The retail store offers a variety of pottery, jar art and concrete statues. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Casa Luna Imports opened its doors at 15131 FM 2920, Tomball, in July, according to owner Jose Luis. The retail store offers a variety of pottery, jar art and concrete statues, with products including planters and bird baths. 346-488-0879. www.facebook.com/casalunatomball.
Community Impact Houston

Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: COVID-19 monitoring metrics show a continuing reduction of the virus

Here is the latest COVID-19 news for the Houston area. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) In the week of Aug. 15-22, Texas Medical Center facilities admitted an average 179 COVID-19 patients per day, a slight decrease to the 184 average patients per day admitted in the week of Aug 8-14, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
