Campus data: See Conroe ISD enrollment, STAAR scores for individual campuses
(Community Impact Newspaper staff) Conroe ISD saw changes to enrollment at many of its campuses as the COVID-19 pandemic caused reduced attendance since 2020. A total of four CISD elementary school campuses saw lower enrollment in 2021-22 compared to 2020-21, according to the Texas Education Agency. However, none of the high schools in CISD saw a decrease in enrollment from 2020-21 to 2021-22. Fifteen of the district’s elementary schools have a higher percentage of economically disadvantaged students than the state average.
See who has filed for the Nov. 8 Conroe ISD board of trustees election
Ten candidates have filed for election for the Conroe ISD board of trustees. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) Positions 1, 2 and 3 on the Conroe ISD board of trustees are up for election Nov. 8. As of the end of the filing period Aug. 22, 10 candidates have filed applications as candidates. Board President Skeeter Hubert and Trustee Ray Sanders have filed for re-election for their respective positions. Position 1 trustee Dale Inman is not running for re-election.
See what TEA accountability ratings schools earned in the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
Houston ISD earned a B rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year as part of the agency's annual accountability rating process. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Houston ISD earned a B rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year as part of the agency's...
Harris County commission presents school safety recommendations
Saami Baig dons the high school graduation robe of Calandrian Simpson Kemp's son, George Kemp Jr., during the Aug. 23 meeting of Harris County Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) The Harris County Safe School Commission submitted action items for schools, first responders and the county to bolster school safety...
Officials from Pearland, Friendswood, Alvin ISDs react to TEA accountability ratings
In the Pearland and Friendswood area, Pearland and Friendswood ISDs received an A rating, the highest possible outcome; Alvin ISD received a B. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas Education Agency accountability reports for individual school districts and other education agencies have been released for the 2021-22 school year. In the Pearland...
Here’s who’s running for Tomball ISD school board in the Nov. 8 election
Eleven candidates are running for four positions on the Tomball ISD school board. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Candidate filing for the Nov. 8 general election closed Aug. 22, and 11 candidates are running for the four open Tomball ISD board of trustees positions, according to candidate filing information posted on the district's website.
Montgomery ISD lowers tax rate for FY 2022-23
The Montgomery ISD board of trustees approved the district's property tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year during an Aug. 16 meeting, lowering the tax rate nearly $0.05 in three years as property values have increased. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Montgomery ISD board of trustees approved the district's property...
Harris County budget director proposes $2.24B budget
Daniel Ramos, executive director of the Office of Management and Budget, presented the $2.24 billion proposed budget for Harris County at the Aug. 23 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Daniel Ramos, executive director of the Harris County Office of Management and Budget, presented the proposed budget for...
See what accountability ratings local schools earned in the Bellaire-Meyerland-West University area
Houston ISD earned a B rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year as part of the agency's annual accountability rating process. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Houston ISD earned a B rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year as part of the agency's...
Pearland to create webpage showing council members' business deals, finance reports
From left, Pearland City Council members Joseph Koza and Alex Kamkar; Mayor Kevin Cole; and council members Adrian Hernandez and Layni Cade gather on the dais. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) After a summer of discussion regarding increasing standards for Pearland City Council members who seek to enter into deals with...
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Budget briefing, bond outreach, November elections preparation
Commissioners will meet in downtown Houston on Aug. 23 to discuss the 2023 budget, the $1.2 billion bond issue and the overall tax rate. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Following a three-week break, Harris County commissioners will receive a briefing on the fiscal year 2022-23 budget, vote to approve funding for...
Montgomery County Commissioners Court debates ambulance bus purchase
The Montgomery County Commissioners Court approved the purchase of a multipatient transport vehicle pending American Rescue Plan Act approval. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) The Montgomery County Commissioners Court approved the purchase of a multipatient transport vehicle–an ambus, or medical ambulance bus—pending federal American Rescue Plan Act approval, at its Aug....
Fort Bend ISD receives B rating from TEA
Fort Bend ISD received a B rating, an 89 out of 100, in the Texas Education Agency’s district ratings for the 2021-22 school year. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Fort Bend ISD received a B rating, an 89 out of 100, in the Texas Education Agency’s accountability ratings for the 2021-22 school year, the district announced on Aug. 15.
Houston ISD tables discussion item on charter school partnerships
State Rep. Alma Allen speaks at an Aug. 15 news conference against a proposed revision to Houston ISD's charter school policy. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Members of the Houston ISD board of trustees opted to table the first reading of a proposed revision to board policy at an Aug. 18 special meeting that was related to charter school partnerships. The item was tabled following an outcry from some parents and the district's largest teacher's union.
MindSprout Montessori offers hybrid learning opportunities for students in Old Town Spring
Teacher and tutor Desiree Corbin is the founder of MindSprout Montessori. (Courtesy CG Design and Photography) At MindSprout Montessori, students can learn with a hybrid curriculum of at-home and in-class learning—a formula that founder Desiree Corbin said is helpful for parents and enjoyable for students. “The biggest compliment for...
Texas Association of Counties honors Montgomery County constable units
Montgomery County constables were honored by the Texas Association of Counties for community policing programs they implemented. (Courtesy Montgomery County Constable Precinct 4) Two Montgomery County constables and their units were honored by the Texas Association of Counties for community policing programs they implemented. The TAC is a nonprofit lobbying...
The Woodlands budget workshops begin with projected maximum $0.19 tax rate
The Woodlands Township will hold budget meetings the week of Aug. 22. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) As The Woodlands Township board of directors begins budget workshop discussions this week, board members said they expect the proposed tax rate to be no higher than $0.19 per $100 valuation. At the first...
Casa Luna Imports opens in Tomball
The retail store offers a variety of pottery, jar art and concrete statues. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Casa Luna Imports opened its doors at 15131 FM 2920, Tomball, in July, according to owner Jose Luis. The retail store offers a variety of pottery, jar art and concrete statues, with products including planters and bird baths. 346-488-0879. www.facebook.com/casalunatomball.
Learn about Mar Bella, August's featured neighborhood
Located near Hwy. 96 and Hwy. 146, Mar Bella in League City is close to various attractions, including dining and entertainment and the waters of Galveston Bay. Schools: Sandra Mossman Elementary School, Bayside Intermediate School, Clear Falls High School. Property taxes (in dollars) Galveston County 0.41494. Clear Creek ISD 1.1797.
Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: COVID-19 monitoring metrics show a continuing reduction of the virus
Here is the latest COVID-19 news for the Houston area. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) In the week of Aug. 15-22, Texas Medical Center facilities admitted an average 179 COVID-19 patients per day, a slight decrease to the 184 average patients per day admitted in the week of Aug 8-14, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
