Elwood, IN

The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape

A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
CBS News

1 killed, 1 critically injured in pub shooting in Blue Island

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a pub in the south suburbs. Blue Island Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred outside Forge Pub around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in...
BLUE ISLAND, IL
ICN

Shooting investigation underway at TH apartment complex

TERRE HAUTE , Ind.- A shooting investigation is underway at a Terre Haute apartment complex. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse confirms three people were transported to the hospital for gunshot wounds suffered in the incident late Sunday night. One victim is in serious condition.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
CBS Chicago

Schererville police shoot suspect who rammed squad car after robbery at Dick's Sporting Goods

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police officers in Schererville, Indiana, shot a person Saturday evening, after three people robbed a Dick's Sporting Goods store, and the getaway car rammed a police vehicle.Around 4:30 p.m., Schererville police responded to a robbery call at the Dick's Sporting Goods at 101 Indianapolis Blvd., and spotted three suspects fleeing the scene, according to the Lake County Sheriff's office.One of the suspects rammed into a Schererville police cruiser with a getaway vehicle, prompting officers to open fire, shooting one of the suspects.The wounded suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment. The other two suspects were taken into custody.No other injuries were reported.The Lake County Sheriff's office is investigating.
SCHERERVILLE, IN
CBS Denver

Boy shot while riding in his mom's car after school

A 13-year-old is in the hospital with injuries after he was shot in the arm on Monday afternoon. The boy was riding in his mother's vehicle after she picked him up from school when the shooting happened.  It had been a great day for the young teenager who had just finished his first day of high school at Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design. "He was so excited telling me about it. And then this," said his mother Kiri Willis.   Police said Willis was driving along 14th Avenue on Monday when the suspect, James Katrelle, walked into traffic. The driver,...
DENVER, CO

