Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Wife, 73, admits killing her husband, 81, of 53 years after ‘finding herself holding a pillow over his face’ following row over their finances
A pensioner admitted to killing her husband of 53 years at their home after she 'found herself holding a pillow over his face' following a disagreement over their finances. Janet Dunn, 73, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony Dunn, 81, who was found dead on March 15. Police...
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
1 killed, 1 critically injured in pub shooting in Blue Island
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a pub in the south suburbs. Blue Island Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred outside Forge Pub around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in...
Shooting investigation underway at TH apartment complex
TERRE HAUTE , Ind.- A shooting investigation is underway at a Terre Haute apartment complex. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse confirms three people were transported to the hospital for gunshot wounds suffered in the incident late Sunday night. One victim is in serious condition.
Elderly man fatally shot while walking dog in Gary
A man was shot and killed while walking a family dog in Northwest Indiana. Cornelius Olive, 79 was found unresponsive Wednesday evening just a few feet from the front door of his daughter’s home in Gary on West 21st place.
Schererville police shoot suspect who rammed squad car after robbery at Dick's Sporting Goods
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police officers in Schererville, Indiana, shot a person Saturday evening, after three people robbed a Dick's Sporting Goods store, and the getaway car rammed a police vehicle.Around 4:30 p.m., Schererville police responded to a robbery call at the Dick's Sporting Goods at 101 Indianapolis Blvd., and spotted three suspects fleeing the scene, according to the Lake County Sheriff's office.One of the suspects rammed into a Schererville police cruiser with a getaway vehicle, prompting officers to open fire, shooting one of the suspects.The wounded suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment. The other two suspects were taken into custody.No other injuries were reported.The Lake County Sheriff's office is investigating.
Boy shot while riding in his mom's car after school
A 13-year-old is in the hospital with injuries after he was shot in the arm on Monday afternoon. The boy was riding in his mother's vehicle after she picked him up from school when the shooting happened. It had been a great day for the young teenager who had just finished his first day of high school at Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design. "He was so excited telling me about it. And then this," said his mother Kiri Willis. Police said Willis was driving along 14th Avenue on Monday when the suspect, James Katrelle, walked into traffic. The driver,...
