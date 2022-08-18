Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Dogtoberfest: 21+ Event Will Include Tastings From Local Breweries, Music & More!Dianna Carney
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
One big reason for Tom Brady’s absence from the Buccaneers
Tom Brady’s recent absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been one of the hottest topics in the NFL recently. Nobody seemed to know why Brady had decided to leave camp out of the blue, as Todd Bowles and the Bucs weren’t offering much of an explanation for why he had departed from camp.
Bill Belichick Was Asked If Ex-Patriots Star Could Return
The New England Patriots don't have too many players on their roster jumping off the page as potential superstars in 2022. So some fans are wondering whether Bill Belichick might try to recruit a former star. Appearing on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, Belichick was asked about the possibility of...
Look: Bill Belichick Names Best NFL Facility He's Ever Seen
Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders are hosting Bill Belichick and the Patriots for joint practices this week, and the usually tight-lipped seven-time Super Bowl champ couldn't stop gushing about Vegas' facilities. Per Patriots reporter Mike Reiss via Bob Socci, Belichick was incredibly impressed with the Raiders' new digs:
Bill Belichick Reveals Communication With Julian Edelman About ... Patriots Comeback?
The coach says he speaks to the former receiver "fairly regularly."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Patriots part ways with third-year tight end
The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends. Dalton Keene was waived on Sunday, the team announced. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries prevented Keene from making an impact...
Bill Belichick loves the Raiders' practices facilities
BOSTON -- The New England Patriots are out west for a pair of joint practices and a preseason clash with the Las Vegas Raiders. They won't join forces with the Raiders until Tuesday, so the Pats get the facilities to themselves on Monday.Based on what Bill Belichick had to say ahead of Monday's practice, the Raiders' practice spot in Henderson, Nevada is pretty fancy. World-class fancy."This is magnificent," Belichick said Monday. "I've been to a lot of good facilities and some amazing college facilities, but I'll put this one up to any of them. The field, the weight room, the...
Yardbarker
New England Patriots Bill Belichick at Las Vegas Raiders
HENDERSON, Nev.-Moments ago the man that many consider the greatest football coach in the history of the National Football League spoke here at the Las Vegas Raiders training facility. Bill Belichick marched in his New England Patriots for two days of joint practices against the Silver and Black. The Las...
Julian Edelman At Practice Tuesday: NFL World Reacts
Longtime NFL star Julian Edleman showed up at New England Patriots training camp practice on Tuesday. The ex-Patriot was a special on-field guest for his former team's joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders in Henderson, Nevada. Edleman of course has a close relationship with both head coaches on either...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski nearly joined Las Vegas Raiders
BOSTON – Tom Brady's post-Patriots free agency nearly had a completely different outcome.UFC president Dana White made an appearance on Rob Gronkowski's UFC telecast Saturday night and the former Patriots tight end prodded White into telling the story of how he nearly recruited Brady to become the quarterback on the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2020 offseason.According to White, the only thing that stopped Brady from coming to Las Vegas was then head coach Jon Gruden."Do I really tell this story right now? Do you want me to tell this story?" White asked Gronkowski. "I worked to put that deal...
Tom Brady set for return to Bucs training camp
TAMPA – Tom Brady's hiatus from Buccaneers training camp is coming to an end soon.The former Patriots (and apparently almost Raiders) quarterback stepped away from his preparations with Tampa Bay earlier this month for personal reasons.Head coach Todd Bowles said at the time Brady would be away until after the team's preseason game against the Titans, which took place Saturday. But Bowles then said Thursday he didn't know a firm date when Brady would be back, which raised some eyebrows in the football world.On Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Brady is expected to be back with the Bucs "very shortly." Bowles said on Sunday that Brady will be back this week, but didn't provide an exact day. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that Brady is expected to be in the building on Monday.Brady has gone radio silent during his absence, and the Bucs have not provided any additional information about why the quarterback was away for nearly two weeks.
3 distinct advantages New England Patriots have in the AFC East
The New England Patriots might have a tough time in the loaded AFC East this year, but they still have a few distinct advantages. Each team in the NFL, even some of the worst ones, likely have an advantage or two over some of their divisional rivals. This is the case for the New England Patriots as well.
NBC Sports
Edelman, Eli Manning have comical discussion about Super Bowl XLII
Julian Edelman wasn't with the New England Patriots for their crushing Super Bowl XLII loss to the New York Giants, but he still came to his former team's defense in a conversation with ex-Giants quarterback Eli Manning. Manning recently appeared as a guest on Edelman's new podcast, Games With Names....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots
Bills HC Sean McDermott on P Matt Araiza beating out P Matt Haack for the punting competition: “It was time to move to one punter at this point and what we’ve seen from Araiza is he’s had a good start. He’s not where he needs to be. He had to continue to work.” (Chris Brown)
NESN
Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
44K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 2