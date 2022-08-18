JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Searle Swedlund is approaching his final days with Jamestown Tourism after announcing his resignation earlier this month. In nearly 10 years, Swedlund has overseen the growth of various historic sites, helped create the Jamestown Calendar, established programs such as the Talking Trails, and the continued support of different events that would support bringing in visitors and dollars to the community.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 18 HOURS AGO