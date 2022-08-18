Read full article on original website
LaDonna Williamson
LaDonna Williamson, 88, Jamestown, ND passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at her home. LaDonna Babcock was born February 14, 1934 in Jamestown, ND to Leon and Opal Babcock. She grew up and attended school in Jamestown graduating in 1952. She worked for several years in the theaters in...
Dakota Anglers Steak Fry Planned Saturday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Dakota Anglers Steak Fry outing will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Pipestem Reservoir. This is a fishing tournament for the contestants followed by a steak fry and potluck meal for the membership. Two person teams may enter; at least one team member must be a Dakota Anglers member ($20 annual membership fee to join). Registration is from 7:00-8:00 at Park Hurst Campground.
Tourism Recommends Dedicating Fund to Preserve Largest Buffalo
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Repairs are currently underway to preserve and maintain the World’s Largest Buffalo. Jamestown Tourism Executive Director Searle Swedlund says concrete has been repaired and it will be painted at a later date. To pay for this, Swedlund says they would like to tap into...
Chamber Planning Return of Loyal to Local Program
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – After bringing in more than $125,000 in local spending, the Jamestown Chamber of Commerce decided to once again hold their Loyal to Local Passport program this winter. The program was introduced during the holidays to help spur local economic growth and encourage residents and visitors...
Planned Construction at James River Humane Society
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Visitors will need to watch their step at the James River Humane Society as some construction work begins Monday, Aug. 29. According to the shelter, they’ll be paving the parking lot and replacing the sidewalk to the main entrance. “Once work begins, the driveway...
Swedlund Reflects on Time with Jamestown Tourism
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Searle Swedlund is approaching his final days with Jamestown Tourism after announcing his resignation earlier this month. In nearly 10 years, Swedlund has overseen the growth of various historic sites, helped create the Jamestown Calendar, established programs such as the Talking Trails, and the continued support of different events that would support bringing in visitors and dollars to the community.
Jamestown Forester Requests MOU for Habitat Project
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown City Forester Erik Laber presented the Jamestown Finance & Legal Committee with a possible Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for an ornithological habitat in the city. Laber informed the committee that the MOU would be between the city, National Audubon Society, and Jamestown Parks &...
Jamestown Fogging Mosquitoes in SE & SW Tonight
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Tonight, August 22, city crews will be mosquito fogging the Southeast (SE) and Southwest (SW) sections of the city. Fogging will begin at approximately 7:00 P.M. and continue until finished. Tomorrow night, August 23, 2022; City crews will be mosquito fogging the Northeast (NE) and Northwest (NW) sections of the city. Fogging will begin at approximately 7:00 P.M. and continue until finished.
Utility Repairs Planned in Jamestown Aug 23 & 24
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Tuesday, August 23 through Wednesday, August 24, there will be planned utility repairs in Northeast Jamestown. The city reports a road closure in the alleyway on 13th ST NE and 14th ST NE, between 8th Ave NE and 9th Ave NE. This closure will start at approximately 7:00 A.M. on August 23, 2022, and last until approximately 7:00 P.M. August 24.
Finance & Legal Approves Fire Truck Purchase Price
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Finance & Legal Committee took steps Tuesday to guarantee the 2024 purchase price for a Fire Department Rescue Truck. The agreement would guarantee the price of $585,264 for the truck through Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing with the chassis cost of $324,094 due in 2023 upon delivery to the plant.
Airline Capacity Needed to Grow Passenger Numbers
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports posted a total of 89,865 airline passenger boardings during the recent month of July. This is a decline of 3,057 passengers or a 3.3% decrease in passenger numbers from July of 2021. North Dakota’s airline passenger counts are...
Sizzling Fresh Vegetables at Farmers Market Aug. 29
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes ON THE MOVE Partnership would like to invite everyone to come out and taste FREE samples of Sizzling Fresh Vegetables that will be served at the Farmers Market on Monday, August 29 from 4 pm to 6 pm at the Rosebud Visitor Center Parking Lot.
VCPS COVID-19 Protocol For Students & Staff
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – School starts on Wednesday, August 24th. Josh Johnson, Superintendent of Valley City Public Schools said parents had a few questions regarding the COVID-19 protocol. He said any student or staff member that has developed symptoms for COVID-19 should not return to school until they...
Margaret Piatz
Margaret Piatz, age 55, of Sanborn, ND, died Saturday, August 20th at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family under Hospice of Red River Valley Care. A private family service will be held on Tuesday, August 23rd at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Sanborn, ND.
VCPS Access For All Program Helps Students & Staff
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Access for All program was implemented by the Valley City Public School District’s Education Foundation as a behavioral health program for students and staff members back in 2016. Superintendent Josh Johnson said this service is valuable tool for all. Johnson said in...
OTPC, MDU Partner for Regional Transmission Project
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Otter Tail Power Company and Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. plan to develop, construct, and co-own an approximately 95-mile 345-kilovolt (kV) transmission line from Jamestown, North Dakota, to Ellendale, North Dakota. This project allows both companies to create a more resilient regional transmission grid while continuing to...
Convicted Murderer in Medina Shootout Denied Parole
MEDINA, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Yorie Kahl, 63, has been denied parole by the U.S. Parole Commission. Kahl and Scott Faul, 69, are both serving life sentences for the shooting deaths of a U.S. marshal and deputy marshal outside Medina, North Dakota in 1983. Known as “The Medina Shootout”, the...
