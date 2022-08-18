NEABA Starts Evening Ride in Anniston

Calhoun Journal

August 18, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – On Tuesday nights you can join NEABA – Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association, for a night ride from 5:30 pm to 7:30.

*Please note the NEW START LOCATION at Harmony Baptist Church.A, B, C & D groups with B, C & D being “no drop” rides.A = 28mi

B = 21mi

C = 14mi

D = 9miCome out and join us for a fun ride followed by a trip to Mellow Mushroom for food, drinks, and fellowship.*New Start location will eliminate the traffic on Greenbrier-Dear & Dearmanville Rd. as well as the 3 railroad crossings for a safer route. NEABA is a non-profit organization created to promote cycling in Northeast Alabama. They host cycling events, training rides, and educational workshops.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.

