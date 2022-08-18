ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

NEABA Starts Evening Ride in Anniston

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 5 days ago

Calhoun Journal

August 18, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – On Tuesday nights you can join NEABA – Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association, for a night ride from 5:30 pm to 7:30.

*Please note the NEW START LOCATION at Harmony Baptist Church.A, B, C & D groups with B, C & D being “no drop” rides.A = 28mi
B = 21mi
C = 14mi
D = 9miCome out and join us for a fun ride followed by a trip to Mellow Mushroom for food, drinks, and fellowship.*New Start location will eliminate the traffic on Greenbrier-Dear & Dearmanville Rd. as well as the 3 railroad crossings for a safer route. NEABA is a non-profit organization created to promote cycling in Northeast Alabama. They host cycling events, training rides, and educational workshops.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.

Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

