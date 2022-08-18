Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NECN
Man Wanted in MBTA Station Rape Is Arrested Weeks Later, Police Say
A man who'd been wanted on suspicion of a rape in an MBTA station earlier this month was arrested Monday, police said. Steven Wade Coffey, 27, had been sought since Sunday, Aug. 14, according to MBTA Transit Police. Coffey is believed to be unhoused but frequents downtown Boston. He was...
NECN
Man Charged in Deadly Lawrence Stabbing
A man has been charged in a stabbing in Lawrence, Massachusetts, that left another man dead last week. Lawrence police say the victim, who was not named, was found near Lowell and Oxford streets Friday night. He was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital where he died. Jose Delacruz, 42, has...
NECN
2 Men Dead in Lynn Shooting, Officials Say
Two people were fatally shot in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, officials said. No arrests have yet been made, according to Lynn police and the Essex County District Attorney's Office. The shooting was reported on Rockaway Street near Hollingsworth Street about 2:53 p.m., police said. Officers arriving at the scene found...
NECN
11-Year-Old Caught Stealing Vape Cartridges From 7-Eleven in South Boston
An 11-year-old was caught breaking into a 7-Eleven in South Boston early Monday morning, police said. Boston police said they received a call shortly after 4 a.m. for a report of a breaking and entering in progress at the 7-Eleven on West Broadway. When they arrived, officers said the glass door of the business was broken and they found an 11-year-old boy inside the store.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
Man Stopped at Logan Airport With 9 Throwing Stars, 2 Daggers in Carry-on
A man with a dozen sharp weapons in his bag at Boston's Logan International Airport this weekend was informed that he couldn't bring them in his carry-on bag, according to the TSA, in what the agency deemed a "#travelfail." An image of the weapons shared by TSA New England Monday...
NECN
Falling Tree Smashes Windshield, Injures Person in Jamaica Plain
One person was injured and two cars were damaged when a tree came tumbling down in Jamaica Plain on Sunday. The person who was injured when the tree fell on the Jamaicaway suffered only minor lacerations due to broken glass, Massachusetts State Police said, and did not require hospitalization. However, authorities said that the car the person had been in sustained "major damage," including a caved in windshield.
NECN
Black Bear Relocated After Multiple Sightings in North Reading Area
A black bear believed to have been spotted multiple times in the North Reading, Massachusetts area has been captured and relocated to a new area, North Reading police said Monday. Police said they've received several calls reporting black bear sightings this month, including one on Foley Drive when the animal...
NECN
Baker to Ride Amtrak Across Mass. Amid Push to Expand East-West Rail
For the second time in as many days, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be riding the rails. After riding a commuter rail train Monday as the MBTA embarked upon a monthlong end-to-end shutdown of its Orange Line, Baker on Tuesday afternoon plans to hitch a ride with Amtrak between Boston and Springfield.
RELATED PEOPLE
NECN
Not Just the Charles: Mass. Drought Has Rivers, Streams at Record Lows
Despite recent rain, the statewide drought is getting worse. According to the State Drought Task Force, most of Massachusetts is experiencing critical drought levels with many rivers and streams seeing record low daily flows. According to the National Weather Service, Worcester, Essex, Bristol and Norfolk counties are in particularly bad shape.
NECN
What Led to MBTA's Decline? Weld Defends Against Criticism of Administration
It's hard to imagine the MBTA of the 1980s as described by Fred Salvucci. "The service was really customer-oriented," said Salvucci, who served as secretary of transportation in both Dukakis administrations. "The infrastructure was in very good shape because we put a lot of money into rebuilding. It was in great shape."
NECN
Closure of Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Extended Due to Wildfire
Concerns over a wildfire have extended the closure of the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus. scheduled to have been shuttered through Sunday, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation announced that the park would remain closed through Wednesday due to the ongoing wildfire on the land. Upon the initial closure of...
NECN
Interactive: See How Busy Each Station Closed on the Orange, Green Lines Is
The Orange and Green line closures are underway, and commuters are already feeling the pain. Shuttle buses and Commuter Rail trains have taken over for trains from Somerville and Malden down to Boston's Forest Hills neighborhoods, and the reconfigured roads are expected to affect drivers as well. While needed repair...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
Massachusetts School Issues ‘Uniform Infraction' to Student for Wearing Hijab
A school in Malden, Massachusetts has received backlash after one of its teachers wrote up a female student wearing hijab for violating the school's uniform policy. The student, who attends Mystic Valley Regional Charter School, was cited by a teacher for a "uniform infraction," according to the written form. The form filled by the teacher incorrectly spelled the religious garment as "jihab," rather than hijab.
NECN
MBTA Orange, Green Line Shutdown: Live Updates, Maps, Schedule and News
The first big test of the MBTA's 30-day closure of the Orange Line came Monday, when tens of thousands of people attempting to commute to work and school were forced to seek alternate routes, including the commuter rail, shuttle, buses and even bikes. Complicating matters is the fact that at...
NECN
WATCH: What the Roads Look Like on the First Weekday of the Orange Line Shutdown
Monday marks the first weekday commute since the shutdown of the Orange Line and parts of the Green Line. Watch the livestream above to see what the roads look like in and around Boston. The service closures leaves commuters to find alternate ways to get around the city, using shuttles,...
NECN
Bluebikes Get More Popular as Orange, Green Lines Shut Down
Officials have been pushing Bluebikes as one way way to get around during the Orange Line shutdown, and the message appears to have gotten through. Ridership broke a single-day usage record Saturday, with 18,343 bike rides taken, according to the organization. While Sunday didn't have quite as many users, more than 18,000 Bluebike rides were recorded, making for the busiest weekend in its history, too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NECN
A T Shutdown, on Boston's Big Moving Day? ‘It's Going to Be a Mess'
Sept. 1 is never a fun day to drive in Boston. Many of the city’s apartment leases turn over on that date, putting hundreds of moving trucks onto the streets at the same time and, inevitably, a few onto Storrow Drive to meet a grisly fate. This year, the...
NECN
New Restaurant to Open in Former Halfway Cafe Space
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new Mexican restaurant is on its way to MetroWest, and it appears to have a connection to a restaurant with the same name in the western part of New York State. According to a source, Don Patron is planning to...
NECN
2 Derailments During Orange Line Shutdown Construction So Far
Two MBTA construction vehicles have derailed this week during Orange Line repair work, but they're not expected to slow the construction schedule down, the agency said. No one was hurt and equipment wasn't damaged in the incidents, which took place Monday evening and Tuesday morning in separate parts of the line, an MBTA representative said.
NECN
The Effects of COVID-19 Will Still Appear in Classrooms This Fall, Including a Teacher Shortage
And as the first day of school approaches, COVID-19 is still a problem. While it may not shut down schools, the effects of the last two years will be felt in the form of social and emotional issues, as well as staffing shortages. Massachusetts is in better shape than many...
Comments / 1