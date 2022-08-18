Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON CO. APPRAISAL DISTRICT BOARD TO VOTE ON REAPPRAISAL PLAN
The Washington County Appraisal District Board of Directors will consider approving the 2023-24 reappraisal plan at its meeting tomorrow (Tuesday). A resolution to adopt the plan will be voted on after a public hearing for the plan, which the board is required to develop biennially for the periodic reappraisal of all property in the appraisal district’s boundaries.
BURTON LADY PANTHER VOLLEYBALL FUNDRAISER BEING HELD ON WEDNESDAY
Don’t forget to get your tickets for the Burton Lady Panther Volleyball Fundraiser which is coming up tomorrow (Wednesday). They are having a barbecue pork steak meal that comes with buttered noodles and green beans. The meals are being prepared by Sandtown Catering. Tickets are $14 each, and can...
CASA FOR KIDS TO HOST FALL GALA OCT. 7
CASA for Kids of South Central Texas will shine a spotlight on child abuse prevention at its annual fall gala: “Lights, Camera, AUCTION”. The gala will be held Friday, October 7th at 6 p.m. at 2K Reserve, located at 26260 Nelson Road, northeast of Hempstead. Attendees can dine...
COLORADO CO. FAIR BEGINS SEPT. 8
Activities for the 44th Annual Colorado County Fair start in just over two weeks. The 2022 fair, themed “Neon Lights & Country Nights”, runs September 8-10 at the Colorado County Fairgrounds in Columbus. Events at the fair will include several days of livestock judging, the Heart of America...
WASHINGTON CO. ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO PERFORM ROAD REPAIRS IN BURTON
Washington County has approved an agreement to upgrade roads in Burton. County Commissioners at their meeting today (Tuesday) entered into the agreement with the City of Burton. The county will supply labor and equipment up to $15,000 for projects along Texas, Burton, San Marcos, Railroad, North Brazos, North Colorado, Navasota and South Main Streets. The city will reimburse the county for all materials, labor and equipment costs over $15,000.
37TH ANNUAL KOLACHE FESTIVAL SEPT. 10 IN DOWNTOWN CALDWELL
The Kolache Capital of Texas is getting ready for its 37th annual celebration of Czech culture and tradition. The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce’s Kolache Festival is set for Saturday, September 10th, offering a full day of food and entertainment in downtown Caldwell. Festivities will include shopping at hundreds...
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS EXTEND DISASTER DECLARATION FOR DROUGHT, WILDFIRES
Washington County Commissioners voted today (Tuesday) to extend the county’s state of disaster declaration for drought and risk of wildfires. The disaster declaration was first signed on Thursday by County Judge John Durrenberger, but would have expired in seven days unless the court took action to continue or renew it. The declaration will now remain in effect until commissioners modify or rescind it.
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL HOLDS FIRE STATION MEETING
The Brenham City Council held an informal workshop meeting Monday morning to get an update on the new Fire Station. Council members heard from both former Interim Fire Chief Rhea Cooper and Current Brenham Fire Chief Roger Williams on the issue. They talked about how important the response time is to the department. In 2021, the city traded the proposed 3 acre site on South Chappell Hill Street to Baker Katz, for a 5 acre site further east, in the Brenham Business Center. The new location would provide better access to Highway 290 and Loop 577. They also talked about the ISO rating for the city, and how that effects insurance rates. The current ISO rating is Class 3, awarded just this year by the organization. To switch to a Class 2 rating would mean an 8 to 9 percent savings on everyone’s fire insurance policy, which having a 2nd Fire Station would play a big part.
BENTKE AND CROWSON NAMED TO GHVCA 5A-4A PRESEASON TEAM
The Greater Houston Volleyball Coaches Association has released their 5A-4A Preseason Team. Brenham’s Brooke Bentke was named as the Pre-Season Player of the Year. Also making the team for the Cubettes was Charli Crowson. Also making the team from Brenham’s new district were:. Abigail McKinney of A&M Consolidated.
BRENHAM CUBETTES GO 1-2 ON FINAL DAY OF FRAULEIN FEST TOURNAMENT
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team finished off the Fraulein Fest Tournament in New Braunfels with a win and two defeats on Saturday. In the first match of the day, the Cubettes lost to San Antonio Reagan 2-1. Reagan won the first set 25-18, Brenham won the second set 25-20, and then Reagan won the third set 25-17.
CHOPPER, HANSEN, PETER NAMED PETS OF THE WEEK; CLEAR THE SHELTERS SATURDAY
This week’s Pets of the Week at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center are Chopper, Hansen and Peter. Chopper is an adult Labrador mix who got his name because he was found by a flight nurse at the Washington County EMS helipad last fall. He was in rough shape at the time, but is doing great now and is ready for a new home.
MONDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: Flex Steel leather sofa and chair, 8 mo. old $1500 ; roll away hide-a-bed $35 ; (2) tall corner shelves $10 ea. ; wood wine rack $20 – 979-220-0495. For Sale: ’11 Chevy Tahoe LT, silver, good...
BRENHAM CUBS HOLD SCRIMMAGE WITH CY PARK TO GET READY FOR THE SEASON
The Brenham Cub Football Team got ready for their regular season opener with a scrimmage against Cy Park this past Friday night. Fans at Cub Stadium gathered to get their first look at the Cubs as they prepare for the 2022 season. The Cubs return 23 lettermen from last year's team that went 7-4 overall, but did finish as the district runner-up with a 6-1 record. They have six starters returning on offense and only two on defense. So there will be some holes to fill in the starting lineup.
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE TUESDAY
An Austin man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a foot chase. Brenham Police report that early Tuesday morning at 12:45, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Highway 290 East on a stolen vehicle out of Harris County. The driver of the vehicle continued westbound at a high rate of speed actively evading Cpl. Dudenhoeffer’s lights and sirens. Spike strips were successfully deployed on the vehicle in the 1900 block of Highway 290 West and the driver went off the roadway and fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. Waller County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was requested and arrived on scene along with Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Texas DPS to assist officers in a search for the driver that fled. The driver was located approximately one hour after the pursuit was initiated by the K-9 Unit and was taken into custody without further incident. Mereicio Allen, 19 of Austin, was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest with Vehicle, and Evading Arrest or Detention. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
BURTON WOMAN CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A Burton woman was arrested Friday on a Criminal Mischief charge. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 6:40 Officer Morong responded to the 2200 block of South Market Street in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Nikki Monique Andrade, 29 of Burton, was taken into custody for Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 for damaged she caused to property at the location.
MAJOR TRAFFIC CRASH ON HIGHWAY 6 BETWEEN NAVASOTA AND COLLEGE STATION
Update @ 10:15 a.m. Tuesday: An update to this story can be read here. Original Story @ 4:45 p.m. Monday: Authorities are at the scene of a multi-vehicle traffic crash on Highway Six South in front of Navasota Mirror and Glass. The Navasota Examiner is reporting on their Facebook page...
THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED OVER WEEKEND
Three people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents after traffic stops. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 6:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected on a traffic stop in the 500 block of Highway 290 West for a license plate violation. After investigation and a consensual search of the vehicle, Eric Jay McCourt, 48 of Clifton was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz. and transported to the Washington County Jail.
