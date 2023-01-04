Read full article on original website
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Where are Chinese travelers heading now that borders have reopened?
As of January 8, China's travel-starved residents are able to explore the world freely again. We talk to experts to find out which destinations and experiences are atop their wishlists.
How pioneering yacht Maiden overcame 'the real last bastion of male dominance' and empowered women around the world
More than three decades since its pioneering, round-the-world voyage, the Maiden racing yacht is again sailing the high seas -- and changing the lives of young women in the process.
How informal business thrives in South Africa
Commonly known as the "Kasi" economy, informal businesses are often overlooked in formal reports but this unique ecosystem is looking to play a crucial role in the country's digital development.
'A world rapidly warming': The past eight years were the eight warmest on record for planet
The last eight years have been the eight warmest on record as the growing concentration of heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere pushes global temperatures toward a dangerous tipping point, a new report shows.
Chinese rocket startup Galactic Energy sends five satellites into space
Galactic Energy, a rocket startup in China, launched five satellites into orbit on Monday, boosting the private company's ambition to become the Chinese rival to SpaceX.
Inside plans for Copenhagen's divisive artificial storm-absorbing peninsula
A new 271-acre artificial peninsula is being built to shield Copenhagen from rising sea levels. But the environmental mission has drawn vocal criticism, primarily from those most concerned with the climate.
LinkedIn is having a moment thanks to a wave of layoffs
In a normal year at this time, a typical LinkedIn feed might be full of posts about year-end reflections on leadership and professional goals and suggested lifehacks for the year ahead — possibly with a few posts from CMOs offering tips on brand strategy, for good measure.
