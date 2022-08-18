Read full article on original website
Related
'All of it is a lie': Russian paratrooper condemns his country's war in Ukraine
The Kremlin's justification for invading Ukraine "is a lie," a Russian paratrooper who previously publicly condemned his country's war in Ukraine has told CNN.
Opinion: 6 lessons the West has learned in the 6 months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Six months after sending troops into Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is banking that the West's unity will fracture over economic pressures and that time is on his side, writes Daniel Treisman.
Daughter of Putin ally dies when car explodes, Russian media says
Darya Dugina, the daughter of influential Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin was reportedly killed on Saturday when the car she was traveling in exploded outside Moscow, according to Russian state news agency TASS.
Woman believed to be mother of children found dead in suitcases is in South Korea, say Seoul police
A woman believed to be the mother of two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand is in South Korea, a Seoul police official told CNN on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
China flexes military muscles, then targets Taiwan's citrus fruits
For the last 18 years, Li Meng-han and his family have grown pomelos in a rural town near the southern Taiwanese city of Tainan.
More people use weed than tobacco in the US, new poll reveals
A new study funded by the NIH shows the use of marijuana and hallucinogens among young adults is at all-time highs. This comes as, for the first time ever, more people say they use weed more than tobacco cigarettes. CNN’s Harry Enten reports.
US announces new military assistance to Ukraine. Hear what it means for the ground game
Retired Col. Cedric Leighton joins CNN’s Don Lemon to talk about the potential next moves for Ukraine as the US announces a new $775 million military assistance package for Kyiv.
Opinion: Father of slain Russian commentator Darya Dugina has been fiercely critical of Putin
The recent assassination of Darya Dugina by a car bomb near Moscow brings the war in Ukraine home to Russia, Peter Rutland writes, and draws attention to Dugina's father, Alexander Dugin, a hardline nationalist who's criticized Putin for not pursuing the war more aggressively.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opinion: Some Russian and Chinese citizens are voting with their feet
Putin and Xi will continue to claim their systems are superior to democracy. But those who disagree with them at home, unable to speak out, will either keep quiet, keep their criticism to barely-audible whispers, or vote with their feet, writes Frida Ghitis.
5 things to know for August 23: Ukraine, Primaries, Student loans, Covid-19, NASA
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
NFL・
This country calls time on the 'war on drugs'
It's the home of notorious drug trafficker Pablo Escobar, and the origin of legendary Santa Marta Gold -- once the most sought-after varieties of weed in the United States -- named after Colombia's Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountain range.
Start your week smart: Voting rights, Ukraine, Car bomb, Wendy's, Mogadishu
Here's what you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
Iran drops another key demand as prospects for revived nuclear deal increase
Iran has dropped another key demand related to nuclear inspections as negotiations continue over reviving the Iran nuclear deal, a senior administration official tells CNN.
How new brews are stirring up Turkey's tea country
Turkey is steeped in tea traditions and drinks more than any other nation, most of it grown in its fertile Rize province. But as habits change, producers are experimenting with new brews to keep customers happy.
How to wash laundry sustainably, according to experts
We talked to experts to figure out how you can lower your impact while doing your laundry. From saving water to choosing the right detergent, here's what you need to know.
Americans urged to leave Ukraine amid fears of renewed Russian attacks
The US government is urging Americans in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, warning that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch attacks on civilian infrastructure and government facilities ahead of Ukrainian independence day.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0