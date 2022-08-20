Fulham vs Brentford live stream and how to watch Premier League game online, lineups

The Fulham vs Brentford live stream will see two unbeaten teams meet in the west London derby — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Fulham vs Brentford live stream date, time, channels

The Fulham vs Brentford live stream takes place today (Saturday, August 20).

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium sub)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Fulham followed up their impressive draw with Liverpool on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season with a goalless stalemate against Wolves. It may have been an uneventful game, but it kept Fulham’s respectable start going and left them in comfortable midtable —where they’d surely love to finish next May.

Meanwhile, Brentford have enjoyed a high-flying start to their sophomore EPL campaign. An entertaining draw with Leicester was followed by a remarkable 4-0 demolition of Man Utd. This was the Bees' first ever Premier League victory over the Red Devils, and they certainly earned it with a remarkable performance.

Here's how they line up:

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Stansfield, Mitrovic.

Brentford: Raya, Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen, Wissa, Mbeumo, Toney.

Despite last weekend’s heroics, Fulham will surely feel this fixture is a favorable one and will be targeting it as the ideal opportunity to claim their first win of the season. So, can Brentford continue their strong start to the season, or will Fulham finally get their first three points? Find out by watching the Fulham vs Brentford live stream.

How to watch the Fulham vs Brentford live stream wherever you are

The Fulham vs Brentford live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Fulham vs Brentford live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Fulham vs Brentford live stream on Peacock , NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Fulham vs Brentford live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN .

How to watch the Fulham vs Brentford live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Fulham vs Brentford live stream on Fubo.TV , the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Fulham vs Brentford live stream in the UK

Fulham vs Brentford kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Fulham vs Brentford) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN .

Highlights will of course be shown on Match of the Day, which is scheduled for 10.30 p.m. BST and available via the BBC iPlayer .

How to watch the Fulham vs Brentford live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Fulham vs Brentford live stream on Optus Sport , which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Fulham vs Brentford live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Fulham vs Brentford live stream via Sky Sport . This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .

