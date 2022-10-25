ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Local Lazy Goth
08-18

don't park at a pump, oh, and stop smoking next to a pump

newsdakota.com

ND DOT To Close Driver License & Motor Vehicle Offices Nov. 2

BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will temporarily close all full-time Driver License offices and the Bismarck Motor Vehicle office Nov. 2 from noon to 5 p.m. for employee training. Bowman, Rolla, Valley City, Watford City Driver License offices and all other Motor Vehicle...
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Why North Dakota Is Still Buzzing Over The Carrie Underwood Show

Here we are 3 days after the Carrie Underwood show in Grand Forks, North Dakota which took place on Thursday, October 27th, and people still can't stop talking about it. Grand Forks is obviously a favorite of Carrie's as it was her third time performing in the city, and the first time at the Alerus Center. The two previous shows were at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.
GRAND FORKS, ND
XL Country 100.7

Montana Bumper Sticker Sends Strong Message, But is it Offensive?

A new bumper sticker has been selling like hotcakes in Montana but is the message taking it too far?. If you talk to almost any native Montanan, they will tell you how frustrated they are about all of the out-of-staters moving to Montana. It's a fairly common sentiment among Montana locals. The fear is that people from different states are going to come to Montana and try to change our way of life.
MONTANA STATE
KX News

Border Strike Force seizes over 50 lbs of illegal drugs in North Dakota

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota law enforcement agencies participating in a joint detail as part of the American Governors’ Border Strike Force recently seized more than 50 pounds of illegal drugs, including enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of thousands of people. According to North Dakota officials, during the week of August 22-28, the North […]
GEORGIA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Person arrested with meth near North Dakota border

ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota resident is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in South Dakota. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before midnight Wednesday near the North Dakota border. During a search, nearly 26 grams of meth and nearly 3-thousand dollars were found in the car.
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota AG: Poll workers can’t demand citizenship proof

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Some poll workers in North Dakota who created confusion and frustration during the spring primary by allegedly demanding proof of United States citizenship particularly from immigrants and people of color had no power to do that, the state attorney general said in an opinion that has drawn mixed reviews.
FARGO, ND
96.5 The Walleye

Mandan, ND
96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thewalleye.com/

