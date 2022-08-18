Police investigating shooting in Porterville

Police are investigating a shooting in Porterville early Thursday morning.

Officers were called out to the scene just before 3 am to Eastridge Circle Drive and Plano Street -- that's in front of an apartment complex behind the DMV.

Officers have not yet said what happened but confirmed they are investigating a shooting.

It's not yet known if anyone was hit, but evidence at the scene indicates that someone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.