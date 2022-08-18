ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

Police investigating shooting in Porterville

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lUHWU_0hLvRuzB00

Police are investigating a shooting in Porterville early Thursday morning.

Officers were called out to the scene just before 3 am to Eastridge Circle Drive and Plano Street -- that's in front of an apartment complex behind the DMV.

Officers have not yet said what happened but confirmed they are investigating a shooting.

It's not yet known if anyone was hit, but evidence at the scene indicates that someone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

Comments / 1

Related
YourCentralValley.com

1 teen charged with arson in deadly Porterville Library fire

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the two teenagers arrested following the deadly Porterville Library fire in February 2020 is now facing two counts of aggravated arson, according to an announcement by the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday. The two unidentified teenagers, who were both 13 years old at the time of the […]
YourCentralValley.com

Skeletal remains found in Visalia construction site

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Possible human remains were found in a construction site by an excavation crew in Visalia on Monday, according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say they were called to a construction site in the area of Goshen Ave. and Cain St. where possible skeletal remains were found. Detectives with the Violent […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Porterville, CA
Porterville, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Pedestrian struck and killed on Union Avenue in hit-and-run crash: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a driver sped off following a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead Saturday night on Union Avenue. Bakersfield police said officers were called to the Union Avenue near East 5th Street just after 9:45 p.m. for report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When officers arrived, […]
KMPH.com

Selma police provide update on missing Selma woman

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — “We are going to find Miss Fuentes, I don’t know how long it’s going to take but we are going to find her,” says Selma Chief Rudy Alcaraz during a news conference Monday afternoon. The Police Chief wanted to update the...
SELMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Dmv#Action News
KMPH.com

Man shot at home in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot early Saturday morning at a home in Tulare County, according to deputies. The Tulare Count Sheriff’s Office was called for reports of a man shot at a home around 2:20 a.m. in the 12400 block of Whiteaker Avenue in Orosi.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Visalia woman identified as person who drowned in Miracle Hot Springs

MIRACLE HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the person who drowned in the Miracle Hot Springs area of the Kern River as 55-year-old Jill Erin Todd of Visalia. The sheriff's office was called to an apparent drowning in Miracle Hot Springs, west of...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP dog team seizes a large amount of crystal meth

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the largest drug seizures by a California Highway Patrol (CHP) Central Division canine team took place in Bakersfield last week, according to authorities. Officials say on Tuesday evening, a CHP officer stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation on northbound Highway 99, north of 7th Standard Road in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

BPD searching for a residential burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman involved in a residential burglary, according to the department. The department said the incident happened on Aug. 2 at about 4 a.m. in Northeast Bakersfield on Miner Street near Union Avenue and Columbus Street. The suspect is described […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD asks for help to locate 2 auto theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people regarding a car theft that happened on Aug. 9, according to the department. The victim’s car was allegedly stolen on Kelvin Grove and found unoccupied in Oildale the next day, according to the department. One of the persons […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot and killed in Tulare, Police say

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Tulare according to police. Tulare Police officers were sent out to the Chevron gas station on the 1300 block of East Bardsley Avenue around 2:00 am for reports of a man that was shot. Officers...
TULARE, CA
KMJ

Man In Serious Condition After Rollover Crash In Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KMJFOX26) — A man was seriously injured after a rollover crash in Hanford, according to authorities. The Hanford Fire Department was called out to Grangeville Boulevard, about a quarter mile east of 9 1/4 Avenue, for a car accident. When firefighters arrived, they found a man pinned...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

12 arrested in human trafficking, child exploitation sting

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several arrests were made in an operation to combat human trafficking and child exploitation, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that from Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21, members of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, the California Department of Justice, FBI, Kings County Major Crimes Task […]
YourCentralValley.com

Man dies after shot multiple times at Tulare gas station, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Tulare, according to Tulare Police officers. Police say around 2:00 a.m. officers responded to a gas station on Bardsley Avenue near Highway 99 after people called and said a man was shot multiple times. When officers arrived they say the man was unresponsive. Officers […]
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy