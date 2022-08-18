Shaquille O'Neal buys two cars for a family in need and takes them out to dinner

Shaquille O'Neal buys two cars for a family in need and takes them out to dinner

Hearing aids will become more accessible thanks to a new rule change. The US Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday that people can buy hearing aids directly from a store or online, making it cheaper and more accessible, said FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf. Before, Americans could only get a hearing aid after getting a prescription, visiting a hearing health professional and having a custom fitting. The new rule change will help those with mild to moderate hearing loss to buy hearing aids over-the-counter, reported CNN.

Baby with cochlear implants having fun. - stock photo/Getty Images

The FDA estimates the rule change will help people save $2,800 on a pair of hearing aids. The FDA Commissioner said he expects hearing aids to be available over-the-counter as early as October. "Today's action will not only help adults who have perceived mild to moderate hearing loss gain access to more affordable and innovative production options, but we expect that it will unleash the power of American industry to improve the technology in a way that it will impact the enormous burden of disability from hearing loss affecting the world," he said.



The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) lauded the rule change implemented by the FDA. "ASHA fully supports the creation of this new category of over-the-counter hearing devices, which will increase the availability and affordability of hearing aids for many Americans," said Janice R. Trent, vice president for audiology practice for the group's Board of Directors. "It is important the public understands these devices are only for adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss and to strongly consider getting a hearing assessment by a certified audiologist as a first step before they purchase anything."

Senator Elizabeth Warren was one of the sponsors of the bill and she gave the FDA until August 2020 to issue the regulations. She and co-sponsor Senator Chuck Grassley sent several letters calling on the FDA to act. In July 2021, President Biden signed an executive order to speed up the process. FDA said the pandemic had put a spanner in the works. Some health associations raised concerns at the time about how the devices would still require the help of a professional.

Female doctor fitting a male patient with a hearing aid - stock photo/Getty Images

The change in rule still doesn't ensure hearing aids are covered by insurance. Hearing aids often burn a huge hole in people's pockets with a pair costing $4,000, according to a 2020 study published in JAMA. There is also very less competition considering five large companies control 90% of the global marketplace for hearing aids. FDA is counting on the rule change to bring down prices and invite more players into the market. "Reducing health care costs in America has been a priority of mine since Day One and this rule is expected to help us achieve quality, affordable health care access for millions of Americans in need," said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. "I think today's a standout day," said Becerra. "Americans who need help with their hearing aids—and that includes my mom—help is on the way. So over-the-counter hearing aids—get ready, folks, you're going to get to save a lot of money, and we're all going to benefit."



"I have a big smile on my face right now," said Dr. Frank Lin, director of the Cochlear Center for Hearing and Public Health. Lin added that companies making earphones could also enter the market. "In 1977, because of the technology at the time, the only way for hearing aids to be safe and effective is if they were programmed and fitted and professionally adjusted by a licensed provider," said Lin, adding that the rule change could alter the dynamics of the market. "This will allow companies like Samsung, Apple, Google, companies that are already making innovative earbuds, they can now enter the market. They really couldn't before."

A woman shared the signs and symptoms of a spiked drink in a now-viral Twitter thread. On Tuesday, Katherine Abughazaleh (@abughazalehkat) posted on Twitter: "Someone drugged my drink this weekend. Here are some symptoms of a spiked drink that I wish I knew beforehand (and was never told)." Twitter users are praising Abughazaleh for sharing these tips and expressing solidarity for speaking out about her experience.

Abughazaleh shared in her thread that being drugged caused her to have a "complete blackout," throw up and become disoriented. She said this happened while she was getting a drink at her neighborhood bar on Saturday night.

She lost consciousness "immediately" after consuming the beverage, and the next thing she knew, she was "awake in her bed, on her side, with vomit down the front of her shirt." She then added that she had no recollection of anything. "Based on the state of my apartment, I could tell there was disorientation but because of the blackout I have no idea what happened," she said. "I woke up incredibly confused in the morning because I have never totally blacked out in my life, even on my craziest nights."

Abughazaleh shared her symptoms from the next day, saying she "struggled to articulate her thoughts" and had "extreme sensitivity to light". She also experienced nausea, a sore throat, a "massive" headache and muscle weakness. Abughazaleh shared that at first, she believed she was only suffering from a "horrible hangover." Her doctor told her that when she described her symptoms, they "aligned with a drug rather than simply being drunk." She said she didn't feel "normalish until Sunday night." She slept for 12 hours on Sunday night.

She tweeted that she feels embarrassed for 'not being careful' and that she feels over-dramatic for sharing this. "I know how to be safe with my drinks. And yet this still happened and I still feel like it’s my fault for not being careful," she wrote. "I feel over-dramatic and embarrassed by sharing this, like I’m crying out for attention."

Many Twitter users supported her, saying it is okay to express vulnerabilities, and it is wonderful that she shared this knowledge. Many users also shared their own personal experiences with being drugged, saying it is far more common than people think.

Drink spiking is actually much more common than some people realize. In a survey conducted by Alcohol.org , 44% of men and 56% of women admitted to having their drinks spiked "unknowingly" at some point in their lives. 37 percent of those groups reported having their drinks spiked "multiple times". The survey found that slurring of speech, "feeling heavily intoxicated quickly," and sedation are some of the most frequently reported signs.

According to Alcohol.org, women were more likely than men to experience side effects that spiked across the majority of all symptoms examined.

Three Florida high school students have created straws that can help identify date rape drugs and protect young women. Victoria Roca, Susana Cappello, and Carolina Baigorri came up with a straw to detect the drug after realizing that date rape drugs were a serious problem and wanting to take action. They developed the concept while taking an entrepreneurship course at Miami's Gulliver Preparatory School.

"I wish I had known what the signs were before this happened, even just the aftereffects...knowing the physical symptoms the day after would have helped a lot. I might have gone to the hospital to get bloodwork. I might have gone to the police. I might have not felt that overwhelming shame and confusion," Abughazaleh told Newsweek .

"You're told how to avoid date rape drugs: never accept the jungle juice at a frat party, never leave your drink unattended...Well, I did the right things and it still happened. I didn't get up and leave my drink alone at any point. I wasn't always watching but I didn't accept a drink from someone else either...No matter how careful you are, the worst can still happen and people deserve to be able to prepare for that," she concluded.

A toddler in Georgia unwittingly helped find an elderly woman who had been missing for four days. Nina Lipscomb, 82, has Alzheimer's and had her family worried after she went missing for a few days when 1 1/2-year-old Ethan found her. The incident happened in Coweta County, Georgia. Brittany Moore and her toddler, Ethan, were playing with bubbles in their backyard. As the bubbles flew towards the fence line of the property, Ethan excitedly chased them along with the family dogs. The boy spotted something in the woods and stopped. Moore knew something had caught his eye and was a little concerned. She decided to walk over to check with him, reported WDSU.



"I went over there and was like, 'What do you see buddy?' and he pointed and said, 'Feet,'" said Moore, recalling the moment. She was a little confused and asked him once again what he had seen. He reiterated what he saw—feet. Moore couldn't see anyone from where she was standing. There was certainly no one from her viewpoint. She then crouched, so she could get to her toddler's eye line. She saw a pair of feet. She panicked. "If you get on his level and look through, you can see some of the broken sticks and that's where she was laying," she said. "I didn't know if I needed to go into fight or flight because I had my little boy out here and the other inside," she added.

She calmed herself and called for help. First responders arrived and checked on the person lying in the woods. She was alive but disoriented. They did a check and soon realized it was 82-year-old Nina Lipscomb who had been missing for four days and had her family worried sick. They had been working in tandem with authorities, searching high and wide for her. Authorities and community members had been searching for her for over four days and even used thermal technology to find Lipscomb but finally, a toddler found her.

Senior woman covering face with her hands - stock photo/Getty Images

The place where Ethan found the 82-year-old was less than a quarter of a mile from where she was last seen. "We pulled out every resource we thought we needed but it was a little boy and she's very fond of children," said Karen Lipscomb, Lipscomb's daughter. Karen spoke to her mother who later told her she had left the house to look for her sister who had already passed away. "Her sister lived here in this house, but she passed away in March but growing up they lived on Glacier Road which is just around the corner," she explained.

boy making bubbles outdoor/Getty Images

Lipscomb is in the early stage of Alzheimer's, confirmed the family. Lipscomb received treatment at the local hospital before returning home. She met with Ethan and said the toddler likely saved her life. Karen offered the Moore family money as a reward but they refused to accept any monetary reward. Karen gifted Ethan with a bag of toy bubbles. "I recognized it right off. The story of bubbles is so pure and innocent and yet effective," said Karen, before adding that a forever bond had been cemented between the two families, thanks to Ethan. The boy's mother believes it was the work of God. "It took a child who was being worked by God. We will always teach him what he did, how he played an impact in it," said Moore.

This fall, Nicole Aunapu Mann, 45, will become the first Native American woman to fly into space. Mann, a Wailacki member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in northern California, will be astride the SpaceX Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station on September 29, per BBC .

As part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, this is the fifth crew rotation flight. Mann is the mission commander on the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, overseeing all aspects of the flight from the launch at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida to re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere. She will also play the role of the space station's Expedition 68 flight engineer. The Crew-5 mission will also include NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina.

Mann is originally from California and attended Stanford University to study mechanical engineering. She ascended to the position of colonel in the Marine Corps, piloting various fighter planes. She has served on aircraft carriers twice, supporting combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, and has received six medals for her service to the US military. She was also chosen in 2020 to be part of a pool of astronauts qualified for Nasa's Artemis program, which will send astronauts to the Moon.

"It's very exciting," she said as the first Native woman in space. “I think it's important that we communicate this to our community, so that other Native kids, if they thought maybe that this was not a possibility or to realise that some of those barriers that used to be there are really starting to get broken down.”

Mann says she'll bring "a dreamcatcher that my mother gave me when I was very young" in her 3.3 lb (1.4kg) allowance for personal items. “I have some special gifts for my family, which I can't say because they're a surprise. Definitely taking my wedding rings, and I have this dream catcher that my mother gave me when I was very young,” she said. “It's kind of always stayed with me throughout my time.

This is the 45-year-old's first spaceflight and she is excited about the science aboard that will benefit mankind. “One of the ones that I'm looking most forward to is called the biofabrication facility. And it is literally 3D printing human cells, which to me sounds so futuristic, right?” She stated with enthusiasm, in an interview with Indian Country Today .

On Earth, gravity makes printing and cell growth difficult. That's not the case in space, where the cell has "a much more intact structure," she says. The ultimate goal is to print human organs.“We're not there yet. However, we have successfully printed some heart cells as well as part of the meniscus of a knee. And so this facility has flown, and then come and printed cells and then come back to Earth,” she said. “They made changes, they learned it flew again, came back to Earth, they made changes, and they're about to fly it again. So that'll be our chance to participate.”

Of course, she hopes to do a few spacewalks after putting in a lot of effort. That was most likely the most difficult but enjoyable aspect of her astronaut training experience. “So they put you in a spacesuit, just like you would be in space, and they blow up like a balloon,” Mann said. “And that's what it's like when you go out the door in vacuum, then they put you in this huge pool to simulate microgravity, and use a team of divers and weights and foam.”

A mockup of the space station, or most of its parts, lies inside this massive pool in which astronauts work on the space station, crawling around in "this kind of like scuba diving, kinda like a jungle gym."

“But each time you move, you're working against the pressure of that suit, of that 4.3 psi. So it's like a marathon. The training run is six hours long, you're physically exhausted, you're mentally exhausted,” Mann said. “You're done at the end of one of these runs, but everybody says it is the most realistic training for doing a spacewalk in space. And being under the water and climbing along the space station and doing these tasks. It is incredible. It is some of the coolest training I think that we do. And hopefully I'll have an opportunity to do that in space for real.”

A woman shared an adorable handwritten note her dad wrote before he died, encouraging his children to take up beekeeping. Amy Clukey said the family found the note in her dad's beekeeping equipment almost a decade after he passed away in 2012. Rick Clukey was passionate about beekeeping and hoped to see one of his six children take it up as well. It was an emotional moment for the Clukey family to see the note from him meant for his kids. He wrote the note on June 27, 2012, when he was battling terminal cancer. "My father wrote this when he had terminal lung cancer. It was incredibly hard for him and for all of us who loved him," she recalled . He passed away in 2013 at the age of 53 from lung cancer.

Amy Clukey shared an image of the note found by her brother and wrote, "Note from my dad found in his beekeeping equipment nine years after his death. He is missed." The letter, written in pencil, on branded paper from a hardware company reads: "I hope this note is found by one of my children who is curious about beekeeping." It was found by his youngest son, Liam, who then shared it with the family. Rick was hoping to pass on his passion for beekeeping to his children. "Beekeeping is actually pretty easy and you can learn everything you need to know online," he wrote before listing the pros of the hobby. "Bees make more products than just honey and as a hobby it can be a source of extra income." He concluded, "Don't be afraid, have courage. Good luck. Love Dad." Amy confirmed that her sister Emily had plans to pursue beekeeping.

Bee Keeper Working with Bee Hives - stock photo/Getty Images

The tweet went viral, garnering more than 760,000 likes and was shared 43,000 times. Rick's message urging his children to pursue beekeeping is also an important one as far as the future of the planet is concerned. "Colony collapse disorder" is a worrying phenomenon that has been on the rise in the past 50 years, causing the decline of the bee population by a catastrophic 44% in America between 2015 and 2016 alone, reported Epoch Times . "Bees may be small but they are extremely hard-working creatures and if that tiny two percent is lost, 80 percent of our food from crop cultivation will also disappear," said Livekindly CEO Jodi Monelle.

People just couldn't get enough of the letter and were incredibly happy for the family for finding his handwritten note long after he had gone. Some shared similar personal stories as well. One person shared that their father had left them a detailed note planning their yard for them. "My dad (passed in 2014) loved gardening, and after I bought my first place, which had a tiny yard, he created a plan for me, including cutouts of what each plant looks like. I will keep it forever," they wrote , sharing a picture of the plan as well. Amy responded , "That's amazing. I bought a house during covid and I keep wishing my father was here to do renovations with me. Or rather, to complete 80% of renovations and then leave them unfinished, the way he always did when I was a kid."

Amy revealed she had tried her hand at beekeeping as she responded to a query if bees could recognize their keepers. "I planted a pollinator garden and while researching how to set one up I read that bees learn the faces of humans who work around them in the garden and therefore aren't aggressive. So I don't know if they like beekeepers, but they knew his face," she wrote.







A TV-newscaster couple turned their baby's day into a news segment and it's cracking us all up. Jeannette Reyes and Robert Burton lit up Twitter with the hilarious segment that documented the baby's sleep, the weather, diaper changes and more on "Baby News Network." The tweet went viral garnering more than 457,000 likes and 74,000 shares. Reyes tweeted the video with the caption: "When both of your parents are newscasters." The video starts with Reyes, an anchor with Fox 5, lifting Bella up from her crib and adopting her professional TV voice. “Good morning, Bella! It’s 9:52. Hopefully you slept well. Certainly no one else did, but we’re not going to point any fingers. Let’s send it over to Robert Burton for more on your weather,” she says. The video features broadcast music and transitions as well.

Burton, an anchor with ABC 7 News, gives a weather update from the outdoors. "JR, it's a beautiful day outside, as you can see temps in the mid-80s," he starts before adding, “Will we get to enjoy it? Well, if spit-ups, feedings and diaper changes don’t get in the way, we just might be able to make it out of here before midnight.” The couple work in Washington, D.C. Burton then switches back over to his wife, who has news to share.

"Breaking news,” starts Reyes. “An explosion at the diaper station. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, and authorities tell us they do have a suspect in custody,” says Reyes as the camera pans to the crib, showing their 7-week-old baby Bella. Reyes then continues, "Unfortunately, that suspect is not speaking at the moment, but they have linked her to hundreds of other explosions." Burton interjects in a serious voice, "Is she considered a flight risk?" Reyes switches out of her professional voice and says, "No, look at her." The camera pans to show an adorable Bella calmly sucking on her pacifier.

The video ends with Reyes half-singing “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” to Bella in her serious newscaster tone. The video cuts to Burton who says, “Well, that’s all the time we have, folks. Thanks for watching the Baby News Network. This is BNN.” People couldn't get enough of the video and lauded the couple for the hilarious segment. One user quipped that she would "tune in daily for this content.”

The couple regularly posts content using their professional voices and went viral in 2020 when they used it to decide what they should have for dinner. "Everybody loved that and it's specifically because of the code-switching, going from news anchor voice to how we actually speak to each other at home," said Burton, reported Good Morning America . Reyes said those who followed her were eager to see the baby involved in the content as well. "When Bella was born, people were asking, 'Oh my gosh, are you going to do the anchor voice with her?' We kept on putting it off and then a couple of days ago, we were juggling a bunch of things—I'm feeding her, he's cleaning—and we're writing the script as we're doing all of that," said Reyes. Burton credits Reyes for putting the videos together. "All the videos you see us do, she edits them and it's like it's magic," said Burton, who describes his wife as a "creative genius." Reyes plays down the praise and says, "He just lends his talent and then I put it together and I show it to him for approval."

Andy Cohen is a doting dad! The TV host best known for Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" loves being a parent. The 54-year-old recently shared a cute snap of his youngest child, daughter Lucy, who is just 3 months old. Little Lucy can be seen looking into the camera with her bright blue eyes. The infant is dressed in a bright yellow veggie-printed onesie in the adorable picture. Her proud dad simply captioned the image: I mean… Many celebrities chimed in on the comments section with Katie Couric writing: Too cute! 😍 Kyle Richards Umansky also commented, writing: The blue eyes stayed 💙 she is so beautiful Andy.

The radio and TV personality is also father to son Benjamin Allen, 3, and welcomed both his children via surrogate. When he became a father in 2019, he told PEOPLE that he "didn't want to wait" any longer to become a dad. Cohen was looking forward to growing his family despite having to do it on his own as a single parent. "It's not something in your mind — 'Oh, I want to do this alone.' But I like being alone," he told the outlet. "I didn't want to wait. To me, it would have to be a very special person to say, 'Let's do this together.' And I would love that, and that person could be having coffee down the street at this moment and I'll meet him soon." He admitted he "always knew [he] wanted a family," but "as a gay man, I never thought it was in the cards for me."

Now the father-of-two can't imagine a life without his beautiful children. Speaking to ET , he also confessed he loved being a girl dad. "It's exciting! I'm already looking at her trying to think of how I want to do her hair. I have a lot of ideas that I'm workshopping." Cohen said adding that he "already knows how to braid.” Little Benjamin also adores his baby sister but Cohen joked that "he loves her so much he wants to hit her. So I'm monitoring the situation closely."

The radio personality is planning way ahead in terms of his grandchildren, mentioning that he's considered donating his frozen embryos to his kids when they're older. “I have a few. I can’t remember. I think I have three left?” he replied to a question regarding his frozen embryos on an episode of Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live, according to PEOPLE . “You know what I’m thinking — this is crazy — but if either of them cannot have kids, maybe in 20 years they’ll defrost their sibling and raise them. Is that a weird thought?” According to the in vitro fertilization (IVF) director at Shady Grove Fertility in New York City, Dr. Anate Brauer, the reproductive field "has potential to change society as we know it" and is "a young field — the oldest IVF baby, Louise Brown, will turn 44 this year," Brauer told TODAY . "But it's rapidly growing. Now, we've seen mothers carrying babies for their daughters and transgender men doing egg retrieval." She pointed out that it's important to look into medical, psychological and legal factors while considering different options.

A Maryland dog is being hailed as a hero as he proved the adage about a dog being man's best friend. His quick thinking helped his owners escape an early morning house fire. According to Sarah Campbell of Frederick County Fire and Rescue, the dog, a cairn terrier named Bear, began barking around 3:45 a.m. on Monday to notify his family of the fire.

Around 4 a.m., members of Frederick County Fire and Rescue responded to the fire call. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the house was on fire, according to Battalion Chief Rusty Hahn. It took nearly 60 firefighters an hour to extinguish the flames, reports People .

"Bear’s barking alerted the wife who woke up and noticed a large glow at the back of the house. Once she opened the curtains, she noticed the back deck of the house was on fire and spreading quickly into the roof," Campbell said in an email to TODAY . The two individuals living in the home then ran out of the house with Bear before calling the authorities, according to Hahn.

"As they were exiting the house, the smoke alarms began to activate and sound properly as smoke from the fire had begun to enter the house," Campbell wrote. "If it were not for Bear, who alerted the occupants to the fire, the outcome could have been much different due to the fast-moving fire."

Sadly, the fire destroyed the house, but thanks to Bear, no one was injured. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The dog's quick thinking comes just days after a North Carolina English Labrador assisted a local sheriff's office in finding a missing child. Maverick, a K-9 with the Union County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina, only needed a scent to find the boy, after his parents reported him missing.

"Being that there was a risk for the juvenile to be in a bad situation, we put Maverick on a scent article, the kid's blanket, and he was able to track based off that smell," Deputy Sheriff Joshua Dye told WBTV .

Dye, Maverick's handler, added that they tracked down to a "pretty busy highway, made one turn," and then they went along a different road. But the kid saw the police officer coming down the road, and "he actually came out of the woods and came to us, and Maverick ran right up to him, and that's how we found him," Dye said.

He stated that the police would have had a much more difficult time finding the missing boy without the Labrador's keen nose and can-do outlook. "In that situation, we were out on, we tried to ping the juvenile's cell phone, and the cell phone was actually off, and we wouldn't have anywhere to start if we didn't have the dog with us," Dye said. He went on to say that effective rescues like this one demonstrate why K-9s like Maverick are "very important" to law enforcement.

"We do a lot of training with him — every week — to make sure he stays sharp on what he's doing," Dye explained, adding that Maverick has been coached in narcotics detection, tracking, article searches and basic obedience.

In another incident , a black Labrador retriever named Max helped 63-year-old Sherry Noppe with early-onset dementia when she got lost in the woods. She was missing for three days as a rescue team looked for her. Max stayed with her throughout the ordeal and started barking loudly to alert the rescue team when they got closer. Max, who had no leash or collar on him when the rescuers found him and Noppe, could have easily run away but he stuck by Noppe for three days voluntarily.

There's no linear recovery from loss. Be it adults or kids, everyone grieves in their own way and in their own time. There's no telling how one reacts to loss and how one copes with it. Coming to terms with the death of a loved one can take a heavy toll especially on kids. One funeral director took to Twitter to shed light on how children process grief and explained ways in which parents and caretakers can help them process it. The Twitter thread has gone viral with more than 44,000 likes and has been shared close to 7,000 times.

People at a funeral in a cemetery - stock photo/Getty Images

"I’ve directed 4 funerals in 2 days and I was reminded how children process and display, express grief in different ways than adults," they wrote, before explaining how it can also help adults. They explained that as part of their course in mortuary sciences (or psychology), they were taught that most people in suburban communities were introduced to death around the age of 8 on average through the loss of a grandparent or pet. "I keep that info in mind when I’m at work," they wrote. "It’s important to remember that if you’re making a service a FAMILY event: be patient with infants, toddlers and children who are attending the service."

They pointed out that it's important to help kids express their grief. "Remember children might not be able or ready to verbally express their feelings so you may see them act out their feelings and emotions. Even older children (6,7,8+) may resort to behaving like toddlers or younger to get the attention they cannot ask for," they explained. The director also added that children are not prepared to see a lifeless body of a loved one without warning. "If it’s an open casket and you haven’t talked about death, dying and corpses, then take a few minutes to prepare the children in your care. If you are at a loss and you’re not sure what to say or do then ask your funeral director and funeral home staff."

Mother and daughter hugging at military funeral - stock photo/Getty Images

The director then explained the time they came across a girl who was struggling. "I gave her some cards and crayons so that she could make a card for her great-uncle to have with him in his casket. It offered mom an opportunity to get herself together and the little girl was able to draw out her feelings," they wrote. "Some funeral homes have children’s books that address exactly what you’re struggling to talk to your kiddo about, from many different cultures and backgrounds. Bring snacks. Sit down with your children JUST before the service begins and ask to sit in the back for a quick exit."

They also explained that most funeral homes have private rooms people can use to grieve and in this case, to help kids process the event. "Children are just little sponges they’ll pick up on everything! Including the stress, pain, angrer, grief and anxiety in the caregivers who are around them," they wrote. "Remind them it’s ok to cry. It’s ok to hug and get snuggles (from y’all). It’s ok to ask for water." The director also said it was important to help kids not deny their own emotions. "Remember to sleep when you’re tired, or at least, rest your eyes. It’s ok to feel guilt. It’s ok to feel hungry. It’s ok to feel confused. It’s ok to feel angry. It’s ok to feel anxious. It’s 'normal' to feel as though you’ve lost something because you have," they concluded.

Childcare is expensive and it can really take a toll on a family's budget and finances when there are nine children who need to be taken care of. Per child expenditure annually just on food and shelter can add up to thousands of dollars, leaving a family with little to no cash to spare for their other needs. Karissa Collins and her husband, who have nine kids and are expecting another child, were facing difficulties as they were "outgrowing" their 12-passenger van, according to a post shared on Instagram by Karissa.

A larger vehicle would be beneficial to the family, allowing them to each have their own seat. Plus, their existing vehicle's air-conditioning had stopped working. That's when something unfathomable happened. Karissa wrote in her post, "I have no words right now!!!" She was talking about NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal who himself paid the family a surprise visit at their Haslet, Texas, home.

She proceeded to describe the sequence of events that unfolded after the surprise visit. He first took the family out to dinner and got to really know them. Things did not end with the dinner. The next day, he took them to a Mercedes dealership to get them a 15-passenger van. When they found that there were none in stock, they customized and ordered a van. Karissa describes this as "such an outrageous blessing."

According to a report by the Consumer Expenditures Survey , a middle-income, two-child, married-couple family's per child spending in 2015 was approximately $12,980. This amounts to cumulative expected spending of $233,610 ($284,570 if projected inflation costs are factored in) on food, shelter and other necessities to raise a child until the age of 17, excluding expenses on college education. Given this, Shaq's kindness would have meant a lot to the family.

Shaq didn't stop there. Noticing that Karissa's husband‘s truck didn't have functional air-conditioning and heat for a while, he bought them a new truck at a Ford dealership. "Today Shaq @shaq blessed us like never before,” stated the Collins family. “Like literally no words.” That wasn't the end of it for Shaq yet. He took the family out for dinner again, this time at the Rainforest Cafe. At dinner, when he learnt that the waitress' car had broken down, Shaq tipped her $1000. He even paid fully for someone else's meal at a different table.

Karissa ended her post by writing, “He also spent time encouraging us and loving on our children and speaking life into our family.” Expressing their gratitude and disbelief at how the events unraveled, they wrote, “Somebody wake me up because I must be dreaming. Thank you @shaq times a million times!!! You have been such a blessing to us in so many ways."

The Big Diesel, regarded as one of the best basketball players of all time, is known for his generosity . Last year, he made a commitment that he would make an effort to do good deeds every time he left the house. “I’m into making people happy. Whenever I leave the house, I just try to do a good deed,” he said to USA Today .

This is not the first time Shaq has been known to go out of his way to help. A young boy was given a pair of brand-new shoes as a gift from Shaquille O'Neal. Shaq decided to make a positive impact on the boy's life after he met him while shopping in a store. When a 12-year-old was left paralyzed in a shooting by a stray bullet, Shaq gave his family an entire house. A young man was struggling to get an engagement ring, and so Shaq paid the debt off for him!

Aside from random acts of kindness, Shaq is involved in many funds and charities. Recently he donated $50,000 from a DJ appearance in Buffalo, New York, to the families of shooting victims on May 14.

In an interview with Gary Vaynerchuk on The Gary Vee Audio Experience podcast , Shaq said he learned to give back to society from his parents. “You know for me, coming from where I come from, my father was a drill sergeant, my mother just was a hard-working woman. Didn’t have a lot. But they taught me the value of giving back. They taught me the value of helping those in need,” Shaq said.